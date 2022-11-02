Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-02. Safety signal for myocarditis 10 weeks post-rollout, hidden from public. Sewage into ‘fossil’ fuel in 2 days

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,507 concerned citizens.

15,972 medical and public health scientists.

47,261 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

VAERS Data showed a safety signal for myocarditis as early as 10 weeks after the rollout of the shots and deliberately hid it from the US public The CDC withheld the data for 3 months knowing it was a serious issue and allowed a further 40% of the US population to get injected (tweet).

Oil & gas can form in the earth’s hot biosphere in as little as four years, Australian research found. The study came out before the global warming scam was widespread & it was buried. Oil/gas are not from fossil sediments & are unlikely to ever run out. (tweet, How Fast Can Oil Form? March 1990, website).

‘From Sewage to Oil’

‘The 1 March 1989 edition of The Age newspaper (Melbourne, Australia) carried a report from Washington (USA) entitled ‘Researchers convert sewage into oil’. The report states that researchers from Batelle Laboratories in Richland, Washington State, use no fancy biotechnology or electronics, but the process they have developed takes raw, untreated sewage and converts it to usable oil. Their recipe works by concentrating the sludge and digesting it with alkali. As the mixture is heated under pressure, the hot alkali attacks the sewage, converting the complex organic material, particularly cellulose, into the long-chain hydrocarbons of crude oil’.

‘However, the oil produced in their first experiments did not have the qualities needed for commercial fuel oil. So, the report says, in September 1987 Batelle joined forces with American Fuel and Power Corporation, a company specializing in blending and recycling oils. Together they have made the oil more ‘free-flowing’ using an additive adapted from one developed to cut down friction in engines. A fuel has now been produced with almost the same heating value as diesel fuel. The process from sewage to oil takes only a day or two!’

UK Column News – 2nd November 2022.

(website, rumble, odysee, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

BREAKING🚨🚨🚨 Norwegian doctors are now sounding the alarm about a mysterious increase in patients and deaths. Countries all over Europe are seeing sky-high excess deaths. And they say it’s not related to covid. WHAT IS GOING ON?🤔 (tweet).

I am now asking all of my teenagers during their school sports physicals in front of their parents if they have been vaccinated. If they have, I am warning them of myocarditis symptoms. You should see the look on the parents faces. (tweet).

When Bill Gates doesn’t vaccinate his own children or take his own vaccines, what else needs to said? (tweet).

A close friend of mine, who I won’t name, works for the London hospital and said that they have 1-2 still births a day coming in since the vaccines rolled out. (tweet).

There’s an “unprecedented” rise in RSV cases among children in the US. “I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been at Connecticut Children’s for 25 years, & I’ve never seen this level of surge specifically for RSV…” said hospital’s executive vice president & physician in chief (tweet).

Heart Surgeon Dr. Lauren Gilstrap (38) has #diedsuddenly after a career of dealing with cardiac arrests and myocarditis. Her Hospital Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health instituted 💉 mandate in 2021 (tweet).

Don’t bother trying to lie about it everybody can see what’s going on, that’s the 5th celebrity to be found dead in the past few days. (tweet).

I still can’t believe people were lured by a ‘free donut’ to get an irreversible, experimental vaccine. Mind-blowing. (tweet).

The Norwegian Medicine Agency just added “heavy menstrual bleeding” as a side effect of the vaccine and there’s barely anything about this on the news. (tweet).

Detox, detox, detox. Independent testing shows no mRNA but loads of heavy metals, lead, aluminum etc & graphene oxide. Detox baths with Epsom salts, baking soda, bentonite clay, heavy metal cleanses, see a holistic doc for specialized care (tweet).

They muzzled you,kept you from your dying relatives,made socialising illegal, Christmas controlled, gave you an hour to exercise, made sex for singles illegal. made you walk one way in a supermarket and told you what you could,and couldn’t buy! If you aren’t angry..god help you! (tweet).

(Kevin Sorbo @ksorbs) Any person who said the vaccine stopped transmission should be fined $900 million for misinformation just like Alex Jones. (tweet).

Globalist Banking System DESTROYED In Under 1 Minute (link).

The Bank of England asked Government to confirm if they want ‘programmable’ digital currency. Allowing Gov to restrict what you buy, when you buy & where you go. All linked to whether you comply with Government ‘correct’ behaviour. It isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s a fact. (tweet).

–