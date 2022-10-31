Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-31. Playing With Fire: Lab-Made Franken COVID-19 Virus By Boston Uni. Wuhan Lab Incident. Midazolam murders

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,507 concerned citizens.

15,972 medical and public health scientists.

47,261 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Playing With Fire: A Lab-Made Frankenstein COVID-19 Virus By Boston University (link, link).

“Substantial Evidence” COVID-19 Result Of Wuhan Laboratory “Incident”: Senate Report (link).

The Midazolam murders – never forgive, never forget! (link).

‘As a covid sceptic, suspecting that SARS-CoV-2 is PCR test fraud and rebranded influenza, I’m sometimes challenged on the steep spike in deaths in spring 2020. If there was no pandemic, why this surge, which occurred past the peak of flu season in the northern hemisphere? These were real people who died: isn’t it callous to erase them in pursuit of covid denial?’

‘The terrible truth is that the extremely high mortality from March to May 2020 was a consequence not of a novel coronavirus but government policy. That’s quite a charge, but I’m not the first to assert it. I’m building on the detective work of Jacqui Deevoy and Gareth Icke, whose documentary last year exposed the widespread use of terminal care drugs in the frail elderly under the cover of Covid-19. A few days ago, popular radio host Maajid Nawaz focused on this debacle, pulling no punches’.

‘The official narrative on Covid-19 bombarded us with the message of a deadly plague. At the time, supine mainstream media never criticised the regime unless calling for harsher restrictions. When the terror declined, however, questions were asked about the policy of evicting older people from hospital, purportedly to free beds for covid cases. These patients had been admitted because they were sick (not surprisingly medical wards are highly populated by older people, as vulnerability to disease increases with age)’.

‘Such patients were typically discharged without testing for Covid-19. Allegedly, reckless ministerial action seeded the virus in care homes, where many residents succumbed, leading to an Amnesty International enquiry. But the real reason for thousands more than usual deaths in care homes was not a respiratory infection, but a respiratory suppressant administered by care staff’.

‘Health Secretary Matt Hancock had prepared for what arguably became a cull of the elderly, by ordering a vast bulk of midazolam from France. On 3rd April 2020 the National Institute for Healthcare and Clinical Excellence (NICE) issued the treatment protocol Covid-19 Rapid Guideline: Managing Symptoms (Including at the End of Life) in the Community. The guidance for treating agitation or distress in covid sufferers was that ‘sedative and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression.’ Yet any impediment to breathing is likely to cause respiratory or cardiac arrest, and the frequent use of ‘do not resuscitate’ orders gave no chance of survival’.

‘Kate Shemirani, a nurse removed from the Nursing & Midwifery Council for speaking out on covid cruelty and corruption, told Maajid Nawaz that practitioners had no excuse for ‘just following orders’. Under their professional code of conduct, they can be just as guilty by omission as commission. They have a duty of care and must act as patient’s advocate. Nurses and doctors knowingly participated in the hastening of death in older and disabled people, and euthanasia is a crime. They would have known that midazalom, a potent sedative rapidly titrated from 10mg to 60mg on a syringe driver, would end rather than save life – that was its purpose. In the words of Upton Sinclair, ‘it’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on him not understanding it’’.

A Closer Look At The COVID Mortality Rate (link, link).

‘The median infection fatality rate for those aged 0–59 was 0.035 percent’.

‘This represents 86 percent of the global population and the survival rate for those who were infected with COVID pre-vaccination was 99.965 percent’.

‘For those aged 0–69, which covers 94 percent of the global population, the fatality rate was 0.095 percent, meaning the survival rate for nearly 7.3 billion people was 99.905 percent’.

‘Those survival rates are obviously staggeringly high, which already creates frustration that restrictions were imposed on all age groups, when focused protection for those over 70 or at significantly elevated risk would have been a much more preferable course of action’.

‘But it gets worse’.

‘The researchers broke down the demographics into smaller buckets, showing the increase in risk amongst older populations, and conversely, how infinitesimal the risk was amongst younger age groups’.

Ages 60–69, fatality rate 0.501 percent, survival rate 99.499 percent

Ages 50–59, fatality rate 0.129 percent, survival rate 99.871 percent

Ages 40–49, fatality rate 0.035 percent survival rate 99.965 percent

Ages 30–39, fatality rate 0.011 percent, survival rate 99.989 percent

Ages 20–29, fatality rate 0.003 percent, survival rate 99.997 percent

Ages 0–19, fatality rate 0.0003 percent, survival rate 99.9997 percent

‘They added that “Including data from another 9 countries with imputed age distribution of COVID-19 deaths yielded median IFR of 0.025-0.032 percent for 0-59 years and 0.063-0.082 percent for 0-69 years.”’

‘These numbers are astounding and reassuringly low, across the board’.

‘But they’re almost nonexistent for children’.

UK Column News – 31st October 2022.

(website, rumble, odysee, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

The Covid vax is a fraud. Masks never worked. Social distancing was a joke. Early treatment was suppressed causing unnecessary death. Remdesivir is medical malfeasance. Public health has been militarized. Never again. Never forget what they did. (tweet).

Canadian hockey player Sean Hartman (17) #diedsuddenly from a heart attack, two weeks after getting the V@XX3D. Parents say he took 🪡 so he could enter the hockey arena to play with friends, and immediately began experiencing side effects. (tweet).

A product that was rushed to market, had zero long term data, no studies if it stopped transmission, no known benefit for most age groups, that never stopped someone from getting sick somehow needed to be taken by everyone? Yet I’m called an idiot for not taking it. Ok. (tweet).

Congratulations to Klaus Schwab on becoming President of Brazil. (tweet).

For those that haven’t figured it out yet…the World Economic Forum is stealing elections Worldwide. (tweet).

The real danger to us all is when govt not only exercises the powers that we have voted to give it, but also exercises additional powers that we have never voted to give it. That is when “public servants” become public masters. That is when govt itself has stepped over the line. (tweet).

NETHERLANDS- Sigrid Kaag the Minister of finance and co-chair of the Global Action Group at the WEF, wants to introduce a law allowing the government to monitor all transactions over €100. Ultimate citizen control. (tweet).

🇳🇱 The Dutch minister of Finance, who also happens to be the co-chair of the Global Action Group at the WEF, is now looking to introduce a law to monitor ALL transactions over €100. If that doesn’t worry you I don’t know what to tell you. (tweet).

–

Left-Wing EU Commissioner Warns Musk, “The Bird Will Fly By Our Rules” (link).

‘It is unclear what will constitute “hate speech” or “disinformation” or who will be the arbiter of these designations, but for example, the vast majority of fact-checkers working for Facebook in Central and Eastern Europe are funded by billionaire oligarch George Soros, whose money has flowed through nearly every major left-liberal NGO and establishment figure in the West, which means those opposed to mass immigration, restrictions on freedom of speech, or supporters for traditional family values, may find themselves designated as purveyors of “hate speech” and subject to fines or censorship under the DSA’.

PROOF Antisemitism Accusations Against Corbyn Were Labour Party Lies (link).

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is just as phony as phony Tony Blair.

“There is no Climate Emergency”: Hundreds More Sign the World Climate Declaration, Including 20 Professors (link).

Examples of Lithium Battery Fires (link).

Biden Claims There Are ’54 States’ In Latest Gaffe (link).

