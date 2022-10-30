Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-30. Childhood Deaths across Europe up 755%. Myocarditis Up to 1 in 27. Media won’t bite hand that feeds them

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Breaking News Why have Deaths among Children across Europe increased by 755% since the EMA approved the COVID Vaccine for Kids? (link).

Call me old fashioned, but a vaccine with death listed as a possible side effect is neither safe nor effective. (tweet).

Jesus Christ… is it even worse than we thought it was? “mRNA Vaccines Injure the Heart of ALL Vaccine Recipients and Cause Myocarditis in Up to 1 in 27, Study Finds” (tweet, website).

‘The latest evidence comes in a study from Switzerland, which found elevated troponin levels – indicating heart injury – across all vaccinated people, with 2.8% showing levels associated with subclinical myocarditis’.

Quebec doctors call for ‘complete and immediate’ ban on COVID jabs for kids – LifeSite (tweet, website).

‘A group of 19 doctors and health professionals from the Canadian province of Quebec have written an open letter to government health officials calling for an “immediate” ban on giving the COVID injections to kids’.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects. The media won’t bite the hand that feeds them. (tweet).

Donation recipients include: NPR $24,663,006; The Guardian (including TheGuardian.org) $12,951,391; Der Spiegel (Germany) $5,437,294; Le Monde (France) $4,014,512; BBC $3,668,657; CNN $3,600,000; The Daily Telegraph $3,446,801; Corporation for Public Broadcasting $2,430,949; Financial Times $2,309,845.-

UK Column News – 28th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Covid jabs

00:22 Sir Chistopher Chope’s Covid-19 Vaccine Damage Bill has its second reading

UK Column has reinterviewed Covid jab victim Charlet Crichton of UK CV Family

02:08 Clinical Negligence — the proper remedy in English law (Twitter thread)

05:17 US Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) loophole

Online Safety

07:06 Online Safety Bill delayed?

Guardian: Government criticised over delay

PoliticsHome: Second delay in four months

08:39 UK Government “media literacy” strategy for children

Internet Matters

10:49 UK Government Media Literacy Programme Fund

Media battlespace

11:14 Senior Journalist for TikTok channels — BBC Ukrainian propaganda has “distinctive style and content” redolent of the White Helmets’ TikTok offer from Syria

14:40 Elon Musk buys Twitter

Ukraine

18:00 Ex-CIA Ray McGovern on the sixtieth anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis

19:52 Valdai Club: Putin’s speech on the West’s aims

24:57 Myrotvorets kill list: Réseau International interviews Gen (Ret’d) Delawarde of France on extrajudicial executions

29:33 US Congress members hastily withdraw (“clarify”) the earlier-reported letter to Biden calling for diplomacy to stop the war

Iran

33:50 Women’s rights protests in Iran: BBC continues to urge women overseas to die for globalist goals

Illuminating interview with Setareh Sadeqi

Shiraz bombing: West hypocritically silent about ISIS terrorism in Iran

Digital ID in various national manifestations

42:56 Background to global digital identity

43:39 Northern Ireland Business Services Organisation runs encompass to give everyone a digital ID “for health”

46:07 Gript forces Dublin health minister to explain why masks might be imposed again: are the linked sources plausible?

48:09 Digital currency (CBDC) as key plank of digital ID: IMF Risks and Rewards panel with Bank for International Settlement (BIS) and Dutch royal participation

The Exposé article on the panel

50:15 Japan’s digital ID: AP News — My Number card faces stiff opposition

Levant

53:35 Syrian and Palestinian causes become more entwined

56:51 Israel attacks Syria

Midterms

1:00:39 Forthcoming US elections: tectonic shifts in demography and psephology

Other News

1:14:03 Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer meets Bill Gates in Parliament

1:17:23 And Finally

🇦🇺 Australian popstar Tyson Illingworth has been partially paralyzed by Moderna. 5 doctors have concluded it’s the 🪡, but are afraid to go public because they’ll be blacklisted by medical industry. (tweet).

(Cristian Terhes MEP @CristianTerhes) Heavy menstrual bleeding (heavy periods) was added by EMA as another side effect of the “safe and effective” injections from Pfizer and Moderna, the EU agency stated on 28.10.2022. They made people who trusted them their lab rats. (tweet, website).

Covid-19: A Universe of Questions In a Time of Universal Deceit (link).

‘As we approach the third year of the ‘Covid Crisis’, the once unassailable Covid Story – reported and repeated by politicians, public health mandarins and all mainstream media – has been replaced by contradictions and inconsistencies’.

‘The original Covid Story narrated by health ‘experts’ and government officials told of a particularly virulent pathogen which besieged the planet in 2020 and spread like wildfire– terrorizing, infecting, and killing people en masse’.

‘It was the story of a “pandemic level event” in which people were told to stay indoors, entire sectors of society were forced to shut down and humans were told to do everything possible to avoid contact with one another’.

‘It was a story of closed down schools, closed down businesses, closed down churches and soon-to-be overwhelmed hospitals’.

‘In later chapters the Covid Story morphed from ironclad truths, “Follow the science”, to ever changing definitions, “The science evolves.” Countless aspects of the “official” narrative changed overnight. Gradually the tale became fraught with pages of questionable statistics and ever shifting storylines’.

‘What was one to make of all of these contradictions and ministerial mutations?’

‘Did today’s story make sense with yesterday’s? Will tomorrow’s make sense with today’s?’

‘Soon the only certainty within the Covid narrative became its uncertainty– the moment the Covid story “you thought you knew” was on solid footing the sands shifted yet again’.

‘Attempting to make sense of the Covid conundrum soon required navigating a complex labyrinth of deceits, manipulations, obfuscations and concealments. Separating fact from fiction became more challenging each day’.

‘While most persisted with the media storyline and government edicts, some began to take notice of the numerous anomalies and started asking questions’.

‘The most glaring question was simply: “Why was no one allowed to ask questions?” Once this Pandora’s Box opened, a stream of questions came tumbling out’.

‘Why wasn’t the media asking any questions? How were they all operating in lockstep?’

‘Were we alerted to this “pandemic-level event” by our direct observations and experiences?’

‘Were we surrounded by sick people, in our homes, neighborhoods and workplaces who were succumbing to a quick-spreading and dangerous virus?’

‘If we were truly in a pandemic of biblical proportions would there be so much discussion of the epidemiological minutiae?’

‘Bit by bit as most of the accepted narrative began to unravel, questioning the “official story” became more than a revolutionary act it became an obligation’.

We have a WEF Parliament, a WEF King and now a WEF Prime Minister. This country is finished. We had a good run, lads. (tweet).

(Ron DeSantis @GovRonDeSantis) The NY Supreme Court struck down the COVID regime’s vaccine mandates and ordered the reinstatement of unvaxxed employees with back pay. In Florida, no one had to choose between a job and a jab – I’m glad it’s finally like that in New York. (tweet).

(Tim Robbins @TimRobbins1) Hey @sagaftra and @ActorsEquity : Way past time to end your discriminatory policies. NY Supreme Court just ruled that all unvaccinated NYC employees are “reinstated to their full employment” and are “entitled to back pay in salary from the date of termination.” (tweet).

The new premier of Alberta. ▪️The Alberta government cut ties with the World Economic Forum. ▪️Apologized to those who were prosecuted during lockdowns. ▪️Offered the unvaccinated their jobs back. THIS IS HUGE (tweet).

I just got off the phone with a Wisconsin girl who is going to school to get her funeral director’s license. She said around 70% of her classmates – who are from different areas of the state – have seen the clots. “I’ve seen them two times… These are not normal blood clots.” (tweet).

Read the powerful speeches made by MPs on Monday in Parliament in the debate on vaccine safety, where they tell the Government it is “in denial about the risks of these vaccines”. (tweet, website).

SHOCKER: Buried in the Services Australia Portfolio Budget Statement…the Vaxx Injury Claim Scheme Jumps from $937,000 to $76,900,000…A Stunning 82X Increase! They are expecting a hell of a lot of Vaxx Injuries! Tough to Blame Long Covid or Climate Change with that Release! (tweet).

‘@elonmusk says the bird is free; let’s see. Covid-19 vaccines don’t stop you from getting or passing covid on. Serious adverse events are likely 1 in 800. The rise in excess mortality around the world is very likely linked to the jabs. YOUR GOV KNOWS ABOUT ALL OF THE ABOVE! (tweet).

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has revealed it did not know of heart risks until five months after approving vaccines for use. (tweet, website).

I was done with this s**t years ago. Imagine what else they might claim they didn’t know.

Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya) The danger — realized during the pandemic — is that unqualified fact checkers suppress the truth in favor of powerful interests, both by rubber stamping lies (“Pfizer never said the vax stops transmission”) and by denigrating truths (“covid recover provides immune protection”). (tweet).

“I had AZ vaccines & have been severely injured & have blood clotting disorder & neurological problems. I’ve lost my health, family, career, house, the lot. No timely treatment has been recommended & no financial compensation” – one of millions. Do better, @GOVUK (tweet).

100% believe this. My friend’s 30+ year-old daughter was in a Vancouver area hospital (incapacitated but not under anesthesia). She was vaxxed without consent. Friend complained, hospital denied it, no record. Worse still, she was injured, has bells palsy + other issues. (tweet).

Posted today. Investigation into corruption at the highest level in the EU Commission. (tweet).

Lockdowns we’re a test. The plan will drip feed little actions like this all over. When not if, this happens in your area. Resist. (tweet).

Just an FYI @PayPal put the $2,500 fine back into its terms of service as soon as the outcry died down. Please retweet to raise awareness. Maybe this was just another accident. 🙄 #DeletePayPal (tweet).

Sunak, is now on a mission to introduce a digital currency on behalf of the WEF and his FATHER-IN-LAW who owns a company that provides the IT support for it. Quick question for you all….Isn’t this what’s known as a conflict of interest and a breach of the Ministerial Code? (tweet).

Fucking hell, he’s not been in a day and @RishiSunak is already announcing he’s going to introduce CBDC!😡😡 FIGHT AGAINST THIS! THIS IS THE END OF YOUR FREEDOM😡😡 (tweet).

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Daily Mail investigation reveals president’s son and brother Jim Biden purportedly pocketed SEVEN-FIGURE SALARIES and hefty bonuses from lucrative JOINT VENTURE linked to Communist Party and Beijing ‘spies’… MEDIA SILENT… (tweet).

