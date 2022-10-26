Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-26. Damage to endothelial cells of heart & blood vessels. 80 dead Canadian Drs. Mandates do not apply to EUA

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

mRNA vaccine produces Spike protein in cytoplasm by mutating genetic code causing damage to endothelial cells of heart & blood vessels,clots in legs,lungs, heart( myocarditis),brain( stroke)paralysis, azoospermia ,infertility, dementia , Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease. (tweet).

“The spike protein is probably one of the most toxic proteins the human body has ever seen.” Dr. Paul Marik explains the dangers of a buildup of spike protein in the body, from inflammation to autoimmune disease. (tweet).

New Japanese research pre-print publication ‘ SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was associated with higher risk of myocarditis death, not only in young adults but also in ALL age groups including the elderly’ (tweet, website).

Myocarditis in young: 4 per 1 million. After Covid jab. 25,000 per 1 Million. (tweet).

I needed answers , mRNA vaccine replaces natural mRNA within cell to produce spike proteins which causes cardiovascular damage, myocarditis,thrombosis ,Pulmonary embolism, strokes ,paraplegia etc 2.Why unlicensed/experimental vaccination rolled out in rush with indemnity? (tweet).

Here are the pictures of the 80 Canadian doctors who were alive before the roll out of the vaccines. (tweet).

95 Percent of Corpses Had Received COVID Vaccination Within 2 Weeks of Death: Funeral Director (link).

53 Performers Who’ve Died Suddenly, Collapsed, Fallen ill in the Last 3 Months – FULL LIST (tweet, website).

Military Whistleblowers Sound Alarm On ‘Devastating’ Consequences Of Pentagon’s Vaccine Mandate (link).

‘Saran once defended service members involved in a fight against the Pentagon’s mandatory anthrax vaccination program. He is also challenging the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate in a class-action lawsuit. He noted in the press conference the current case bears striking similarities to the legal battle against the anthrax vaccine program almost 20 years ago’.

‘Saran said that “at the heart of most of the legal claims” against today’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate is the fact that “there is no licensed vaccine” available to service members’.

‘The attorney and many service members argue that the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate, which covers “COVID-19 vaccines that receive full licensure from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in accordance with FDA-approved labeling and guidance,” does not apply to any vaccines issued under emergency use authorization (EUA), such as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’.

‘They say that the military has mainly offered service members EUA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, rather than the FDA-approved Cominarty vaccine, and thus cannot compel personnel to take them. They also argue that a Pentagon policy that says the Cominarty and EUA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are interchangeable is illegal’.

‘Saran said the continued push to vaccinate service members is “done just to break them.”’

‘At the press conference, Air Force First Lieutenant John Bowes, an F-16 student pilot, pointed out various reports that have been sent to congress concerning the military vaccine mandate’s effect on military readiness and the health of service members’.

‘“We were there to advocate for the 80,000 service members who aren’t being heard,” Bowes told The Epoch Times after the conference’.

‘“We’re making a call for help to both Congress and the American people to stand up for us and give us some protection from the Department of Defense so that we can continue to serve—which is all we want to do,” he said’.

‘The press conference allowed active-duty service members and “an exceptional lawyer” to speak out against the military vaccine mandate, Bowes said. And according to him, each is risking their career in order to bring awareness to “the absolutely dire problem that we’re facing right now.”’

‘Like Saran, Bowes considers the current COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be “almost a carbon copy of what happened with anthrax nearly two decades ago.” He added that “anthrax ended up being ruled as a vaccine that couldn’t be forced on service members because it was experimental.”’

‘“It’s shocking to see this exact same thing happen 20 years later.”’

UK Column News – 26th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

People are “randomly” dying more than ever. Be prepared to lose someone you know or love who’ve received the vax. I’m just saying, be mentally prepared. (tweet).

1,608 excess deaths in England/Wales in the latest week, mostly not related to COVID. 688 in private homes, 26.8% above the five-year average. Many of us have been ringing the alarm on this for months and months. It needs a full Government investigation ASAP. (tweet).

My brother is vaxx injured and his life has gone into rapid decline, I’m the only one to take care of him while I have to do everything else. If I seem pissed off at this government, ITS BC I AM. 😡 (tweet).

Baffled doctors should have their license revoked. (tweet).

We have a new Prime Minister in the UK, unelected by the British people or even the Tories. He didn’t give a single debate, interview or statement about what his “program” is. All we know is he’s stinking rich & worked for Goldman Sachs. But hey, he’s the first non-white PM! Lol (tweet).

The ERG cannot support any candidate because, as I said last week, the globalist coup has succeeded. There is no Conservative party. It is dead. (tweet).

World Ecommunist Forum @EcommunistForum We always get our man in the end. (tweet).

A very warm welcome to the thousands of you who have just joined the Reform UK family. It is great to have you with us. Enough of the high-tax, high-immigration, Net Zero/Net Stupid/Net Poorer agenda of Sunak and Starmer. It’s time for Reform. (tweet).

