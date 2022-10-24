Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-24. Midazolam Used on Death Row & Ventilated ‘Covid’ Patients Under Controversy. Not normal clots, it’s tissue

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Midazolam Used on Death Row and Ventilated ‘Covid’ Patients Under Controversy (Bit late but welcome all the same) (link, link).

‘Controversy Over Sedative Use During COVID-19 Peak’

‘However, since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports that sedatives were overused and therefore potentially hastened the deaths of loved ones in the hospital’.

‘Medications approved and used routinely to sedate patients, often beginning on arrival at emergency rooms and continued in greater degrees throughout patients’ hospital stay, included midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dexmedetomidine hydrochloride, morphine, propofol, and vancomycin’.

‘“By mid-2020, many families of hospitalized Covid patients knew how sedatives were hastening deaths of their loved ones,” a July 2020 article in the UK Sun reported, noting midazolam use increased 100 percent’.

‘“Patient records obtained from families of those lost to hospital Covid protocols tell the story of deadly overdose quantities of midazolam and a layered host of sedatives,” it continued. “Despite negative respiratory side effects associated with sedatives and antibiotics, hospitals are administering at least one and often several of these drugs concurrently to Covid-19 patients.”’

‘What’s more, examination of Medication Administration Records (MARs) and medical records of patients who died in U.S. hospitals show evidence that these sedatives were given to many patients without informed consent. This happened as patients were isolated from family members or medical advocates, claiming hospital staff administered sedatives that worsened COVID symptoms and advanced patient progression to ventilators’.

“They’re just not normal clots. It’s almost like it’s a tissue, not a blood clot.” “Before, only 10 to 15% would be clotted. Now I’m lucky to have bodies that are not clotted.” “You can discredit what I’m saying all day long with words, but you cannot unsee what I’m seeing.” (tweet).

UK Column News – 24th October 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

PM handover

00:31 Liz Truss is sorry

Daily Telegraph: Truss has proved all too willing to abandon the free market cause

Economy

04:00 Goldmoney free markets obituary

07:20 BBC says pound is gaining

08:10 Moodys’ outlook is not good

09:27 Mervyn King suggests higher taxes and admits the effects of money-printing

Ukraine

13:09 Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu warns of Ukraine dirty bomb

14:52 P3 (Western) statement rejects the warning

17:10 The Sun reports “pig drones”

Fake news interlude: BNE Intellinews announces “explosive-laden drone found near Nord Stream Pipeline” (article now taken down)—but Pipeline Technology Journal reported it seven years ago

20:14 Daily Mail reports Russian-British defence ministerial phone call—but omits date and context

North America

23:53 Canadian disinformation campaign aimed at children, like German counterpart

33:06 Did the Canadian Government go too far to crush the truckers? Government-funded CBC is unexpectedly fair

34:43 US foreign policy has a crisis of trust: Chicago Council on Global Affairs launches 2022 survey

39:05 The same survey says Americans think “global democracy nice but not necessary”

42:12 CCGA admits most Americans no longer see Covid as a critical threat

British tyranny

44:49 Public Order Bill

45:20 Climate Emergency Fund funding Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion

Art Newspaper: Getty oil fortune heiress helped fund climate activists

Daily Telegraph: Just Stop Oil bankrolled by group part-funded by oil heiress

Guardian: “It was terrifying”: Stop Oil activists on the new battle against fossil fuel

47:11 Retained EU Law Bill goes for second reading

House of Commons Library briefing on the Bill

Child abuse

53:46 A good day to bury bad news—England & Wales Child Abuse report (IICSA) published as Truss resigns

1:00:05 BBC Stories Of Our Times podcast with the Times’ Sean O’Neill and David Aaronovitch mocks child abuse

1995 documentary on the whips at Westminster includes clip that is rather more sobering

1:12:46 Fornethy House—East of Scotland girls’ school where there was widespread abuse

Daily Record reports 200 victims known so far

Glasgow Times reports supporters rallying on George Square

Dundee Courier: First civil case lodged by alleged child abuse victim

Scottish Parliament debate on the victims: John Swinney dismissive

Previous UK Column coverage of John Swinney and corrupt Scotland

Jabs

1:20:02 Final video: Real Not Rare—vaccine damage

Truth Brigade on Twitter

Sir Christopher Chope MP spoke out in Westminster this afternoon about the risks of the Covid 19 vaccines “Many people now would not touch a booster with a bargepole”, “People are being used as victims for experimentation” (tweet).

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ was misinformation, disinformation, fake news – a lie – whatever you want to call it. Why haven’t the virtuous ‘we defend truth at all costs’ fact-checkers of Silicon Valley removed the accounts of politicians and health officials who parroted it? (tweet).

Every single Covid patient that I am treating in the hospital has been vaccinated, and most boosted too. (tweet).

We just admitted a 9 year old with heart problems. Was healthy until last week when parents forced him to have a b00ster. His BP is 189/130. I dont think he will survive and I’m crying now cause nothing we do helps. Please people wake up! #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

An ICD was recommended to be placed in the athlete’s chest after doctors were unable to determine an underlying cause of the sudden cardiac arrest. “We were shocked. It didn’t seem real.” his mother said. “He’s never had any signs of heart issues. It just came out of the blue.” (tweet).

I believed almost everything I was told until March 2020,then after 2 wks of lockdown I started to question,now I believe absolutely nothing and I’m now a fully fledged conspiracy theorist,because one question leads directly to another. (tweet).

Anthony Fauci’s official calendar Nov 2019-March 2020. NIH tried repeatedly to block its release, ignored FOIA. Now available after federal lawsuit https://openthebooks.com/assets/1/6/10.12_NIH_FOIA_57351_07.29.2022_Production1.pdf?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email Includes calls, meetings related to GOF, Wuhan; meetings with NSC; more… (tweet, website).

Remember when they told you that the j@ bb stays in your arm “ just like other v@cc!nes. Now folks are finding it in the their blood, brain, adrenals, testicles, bone marrow and ovaries. Yep….they lied!!! RT and Share (tweet).

Pro Jab DJ dies live on air of suspected heart attack, when did you ever hear of something like this happening before? (tweet).

I’m a physician. In my clinical experience. I’ve seen 3 patients die post vaccine within 2 weeks. 2 of them within 48 hrs. All three were due to stroke. (CVA). I’m also dealing with post vax disease that can’t be treated by multiple specialists… (tweet).

Seen my doctor last week for the first time in 18 months. He asked so what boaster are you on? I said none and I’m not vaxxed at all. He said I’m so happy for you. He said he is scared of what is to come from these vaccines. Wake up ppl these vaccines are the virus (tweet).

Urgent. Rishi Sunak’s Family Runs A China-Linked, World Economic Forum Partner Company Peddling Digital ID & Social Credit Scores. His family has close ties to a tech partner of the WEF that’s advocated for a Chinese Communist style economy e.g. trackable, digital ID’s & currency!! (tweet).

So Rishi becomes PM weeks after losing a leadership contest and a short time after destroying our economy with his ridiculous fiscal policies while chancellor. Not forgetting his family ties to massive digital ID company. Conflict of interest anyone 🤔 (tweet, gettr).

Well, 1922, you got what you wanted, now you will get what you deserve. (tweet).

This conservative party needs to be dumped into the dustbin of history.

Sunak’s ethnic origin is irrelevant. It’s about policy, not identity. He’s a globalist. That’s enough to make him anti-British (and anti-Indian, too). Globalism means a global dictatorship. Independent nations with strong borders are essential if we want to keep our freedom. (tweet).

So, the WEF blatantly installs another puppet in the UK, proving that they are continuing to usurp democracies all over the world……🤷‍♂️ (tweet).

Looks like the WEF finally have their preferred choice of PM. Took 3 attempts but let’s not let democracy get in the way again, eh?😡 @calvinrobinson @GBNEWS (tweet).

It’s not only in the Netherlands. In New Zealand they are going after farmers too. They want a climate tax on cow burps and farts… Farmers are now protesting there, and as usual almost nothing in the news. (tweet).

The climate is in danger? Fine, get rid of your private jets and gas guzzling sports cars. The world is overpopulated? Fine, you go first. The hypocrisy of these elitist billionaires should be a wake up call to us all. (tweet).

Apparently residents in Aycliffe Kent have been told to lock their doors as a large number of illegal immigrants are on the loose. I doubt it will be on the news. (tweet).

Over 50 trillion in gold and oil was stolen in the invasion of Iraq. Remember Saddam had no weapons of mass destruction and was not involved in 9/11 But his country’s wealth was looted nevertheless. (tweet).

–