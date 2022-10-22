Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-22. Vaccine Repugnance, Government Revulsion, Doctor Aversion, Police Animosity – did this guy miss anything

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

I was once Vaccine Hesitant, I now have Vaccine Repugnance. I once had mild Government mistrust, I now have Government Revulsion. I once had Doctor Trust, I now have Doctor Aversion. I once has Police Respect, I now have Police Animosity. I’ll never go back to what I was, ever. (tweet).

–

–

Did they get anything right?!

– Transmission—wrong

– PCR testing—wrong

– Fatality rate—wrong

– Lockdowns—wrong

– School closures—wrong

– Quarantine the healthy—wrong

– Hospital overload—wrong

– Plexiglass—wrong

– Social distancing—wrong

– Masks—wrong

– Vx efficacy—wrong (tweet).

–

–

Neonatal baby deaths have doubled in Scotland! They are non covid related, but the NHS refuses to record if the mother was vaccinated! Not in the public interest apparently! Babies who were alive for days were recorded as still births to avoid a coroners investigation. Wake up! (tweet).

–

–

Wait, so if Alberta signed a agreement with the WEF not to pursue covid therapeutics during the pandemic, what other governments agencies and politicians in Canada are beholden to this unelected group? (tweet).

–

–

I hope all you WEF enablers realise, you will all be thrown under a bus when you become surplus to requirements. (tweet).

–

–

Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra ‘It’s my duty as a cardiologist to urgently inform every Dr, patient & member of the public that the mRNA product is a likely contributory factor in all unexpected cardiac arrests,heart attacks,strokes,cardiac arrhythmia & heart failure since 2021 until proven otherwise’ #NHS (tweet).

–

–

Our neurosurgeons have confirmed that we are seeing a rise in brain cancer, across all age groups. Most strikingly, in young adults. Several staff physicians included. They have no idea why. (tweet).

–

–

I really do feel immense sadness for the people who’ve been jabbed and later realised what a colossal mistake they made. Human life is precious and I’m not here to say “I told you so”. I’m here to say I’m sorry for what they did to you and we are all here for you. (tweet).

–

–

13 year old dead of a heart attack, I don’t know, people don’t seem to care, the parents don’t seem to care, and honestly, I am starting to wonder why I do. (tweet).

–

–

While I finish my next Substack. 17 year old, son of my friend’s friend, dropped dead walking the dog. Heart Attack. This will pick up so fucking fast. (tweet).

–

–

That is at least the third H.S. or College student to die suddenly in under a week. 19, 22, and 17 years old. Football player, Varsity Soccer player and a member of the school Choir.

I don’t know, but this is getting out of control. (tweet).

–

–

Regular customer of mine is a heart surgeon. He said the workload overwhelming, I cheekily said, it isn’t by any chance something to do with the vax rollout is it? to which he said, very quietly. ‘Yes’. I asked him another time, again, he said colleagues all talking about it. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 21st October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

PM’s resignation

00:25 Liz and the Lettuce

Dmitry Medvedev tweet

Daily Star celebrates lettuce’s victory

Encroaching dictatorship

01:52 Chaos holding off legislation outcomes

03:29 Covert Human Intelligence criminal dictatorship

08:25 Online Safety Bill updated today: still no proof of “psychological harm” needed

10:43 Insight Vox: Diane Sare—kept away from the voters in New York on the same pretext: mentioning Russia is upsetting

French protests

14:54 Brutal policing: inspired by what foreign training?

Middle East

19:41 Cast Thy Bread: Israel’s secret typhus biowarfare of 1948 confirmed

Haaretz article 1

Haaretz article 2

Israeli research abstract

21:59 Ethnic cleansing of Palestine described by David Ben-Gurion and Moshe Dayan

Haaretz article (2018): 97% of Gaza drinking water polluted

30:37 Iran’s support for Russia

UK Government sanctions Iran for supplying Russia with “kamikaze drones”

US midterm elections on 8 November

36:47 Russian collusion again?

Yahoo! Finance claims “hybrid war” interference

AP News: Biden releases strategic petroleum reserves—just for an electoral bounce

42:25 Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation sends shockwaves through the Democratic Party

NBC News report

AP News claims “election deniers” are a big problem in Patrick Henningsen’s swing state, Arizona

46:39 Arizona: three young Republicans contending for state’s key offices

Clip: Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake decries “a crock of BS” in press call

52:04 Kari Lake maligned as an “anti-vaxxer”

Clip: Lake promises to “fight back with every fibre in our being”

Economy

56:11 ONS September retail sales figures

UK Government debt: worst ratio since 1963

Jabs

1:00:08 Are vaccines really safe and effective?

Nasdaq reports Pfizer raising Covid jab price due to private insurance switch

CNN Health on US school vaccine schedule: Covid loophole is keeping emergency use authorization (EUA) in place

Blaze Media: US Coast Guard (branch of military) used machine template to deny jab exemptions

1:06:41 CNN tries polio fear

21st Century Wire: video on Rockefeller Institute and polio fraud

Previous UK Column content on polio scaremongering

1:10:23 ONS all-cause mortality figures (England & Wales)

Graphs on screen: Is the spike being massaged down by recalculation of five-year averages?

–

–

Deconstructing Evidence-Based Medicine… from the inside out. 🧵 At first, I was shocked with what I was finding. How could anyone not have seen this? Well, I was wrong. People have DEFINITELY seen it. And have spoken out. In peer-reviewed journals. Nobody (in power) cares. (tweet).

–

–

They call it Flu Season to make it seem like you catch it from someone!

Its true name should be annual detox, if they called it that you would all realise vaccines are fraud, all the diseases are fictitious..Symptoms of poisoning (tweet).

–

–

The Great Reset is by far the biggest threat to the future of the human race. Not the climate. Not a respiratory virus. Not Putin. The Great Reset. (tweet).

–

–

Von Ursula is married to the German doctor Heiko von der Leyen, Director of the American biotech company Orgenesis, which specializes in cell and gene therapies, which is owned by Pfizer and was involved in the secret contracts of the EU Directorate. (tweet).

–

–

“The COVID Vaccine is the stuff of science fiction and it belongs on a book shelf, not in the arms of millions of people.”- Dr. Joseph Lee, MD (tweet).

–

–

The people with five jabs are scared of the people with four and the people with none are just sat chilling out and posting memes. What a strange but amazing time to be alive! (tweet).

–

–

wife just found out, she has to go on meds for blod clots in her lungs. yup….jabbed (tweet).

–

–

We currently have governments who are not acting in the best interests of the people (who pay their salaries) and who they are supposed to serve. It’s orchestrated destruction. It’s time to stand up to these bastards and turn fear into anger. They don’t own us. We own them. (tweet).

–

–

🚨BREAKING: The court has granted our request to depose Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan, and other Biden Administration officials relating to collusion with social media to suppress free speech.🚨 (tweet).

–

–

When granny died in 2020 – people lost their minds and demanded society be locked up like prisoners. When little jimmy dropped de@d playing soccer in 2022 – people were silent. (tweet).

–

–

DIED SUDDENLY has struck my family as my 56 year old healthy, thin, active, male cousin is gone. His father and 3 siblings are still alive. His mother died many years ago. The answer is yes he was. (tweet).

–

–

Chemist here and former big pharma employee. I’m with you. I will never get another vaccine again and will do everything I can to keep my future grandchildren from getting any of them that cannot be independently verified (tweet).

–

–

I’m shocked. 110,000 children missing in the UK. 460,00 missing in the USA. 96,000 in India. Germany 100,000… the list goes on. 8 million per year world wide. I have been asleep far too long! @emmakennytv @JamesMelville @DrChrisNorthrup @thecoastguy What we gonna do today! (tweet).

–

–

Estimated number of children reported missing per year: 🇺🇸 USA 460,000 🇬🇧 UK 112,000 🇩🇪 Germany 100,000 🇮🇳 India 96,000 🇷🇺 Russia 45,000 🇨🇦 Canada 45,000 🇪🇸 Spain 20,000 This is only a snapshot of the problem. In many countries, statistics on missing children are not available. (tweet).

–

–

Zelensky received the Andrey Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament “For Freedom of Thought”. The one who banned all opposition parties, closed all the media and opened criminal cases against all opposition journalists? The European Parliament is a shameful BOTTOM. (tweet).

–

–

Weird how the elites warning you about climate change, are themselves building massive mansions right by the ocean🤔 (tweet).

–