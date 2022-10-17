Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-17. Garraway’s husband, dead f/ cv vs Lisa, dead f/ jab. 18m jab injuries. 50% increase miscarriages. #PfizerGate

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1429 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 975 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Kate Garraway’s husband has a bad outcome from Covid – wall to wall coverage. BBC presenter Lisa Shaw actually loses her life from the Covid vaccine – tumbleweed. This is what we are up against. (tweet).

Court Orders CDC to Release Data Showing 18 Million Vaccine Injuries in America (link).

‘More than 18 million people were injured so badly by their first COVID shot from Pfizer or Moderna that they had to go to the hospital. That’s according to the CDC’s own internal data, which a court just ordered the federal agency to release to a watchdog group’.

‘Instead of alerting the public to the incredible dangers of these shots and completely shutting down Joe Biden’s mass vaccination mandates, the CDC covered up the info until it was forced to release. Everyone in a position of authority at the CDC should be fired for this. What good is a “public health” agency if it fails to alert the public that 8% of vaccine recipients are being hospitalized?’

The NHS in UK has put out a statement that the increase in miscarriages is NOT due to the jab. I therefore assume they have completed an extensive study & can now provide the data on the % of the mothers who had the jab compared to those that didn’t & the results of the autopsies (tweet).

ALARMING: 50% Increase in Miscarriages & Infertility Since the “Roll-Out” OB/Gyn Kimberly Biss, MD, says they are seeing about a 50% rise in infertility and miscarriages & about a 25% increase in abnormal Pap smears and irregular cervical malignancies since the roll-out. (tweet).

UK Column News – 17th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Sources

Finance

00:28 Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) and bails out markets

HM Treasury and Bank of England to launch the Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS) (8 Sept 2022)

Energy Markets Financing Scheme opens today

07:54 Director of Payment Systems at Bank of Finland warns people to keep cash in case of system outages

MTV Uutiset report

10:00 Tesco supermarkets in London reportedly requiring apps and loyalty cards as condition of entry

Jonathan Rowson Twitter thread

12:20 Fifteen Swiss banks need $6 billion of extra credit

Inside Paradeplatz report

British Intelligence and China

14:11 Chinese technology poses major risk, says Director of GCHQ

BBC report

17:15 Who is Jeremy Hunt—and who is Mrs Hunt (Lucia Guo)?

BBC article

Florence Trust partial biography of Mrs Hunt

The Week (India) article (2019) on “weaponisation” of Mrs Hunt

Daily Mail article (2021) on Mrs Hunt’s Chinese TV career

History Heist entry for Lucia Guo Hunt

24:55 Liz Truss the victim of a very British coup?

Tim Stanley opinion piece in the Daily Telegraph

Covid status quo

26:10 Irish Republic makes contingency plans for winter mask-wearing

RTÉ article 1

RTÉ article 2

28:17 Joel Smalley blogs that someone has fraudulently logged him as having had Covid jabs—can viewers attest to similar?

Metatron blog on Substack

World Health Summit, Berlin, plans global health treaty

32:20 Outsmarting Pandemics panel

35:20 One Voice for a European Global Health and One Health Strategy panel

38:55 Ports to Arms Approach to Access—Supercharging ACT-A for Future Pandemics panel (featuring Dr Tedros)

39:45 What is the ACT-Accelerator?

Iain Davis article on accelerationism

One Shot — Our New Vision for Global Health: Global Health Security Consortium, a partnership of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine and the University of Oxford

Ukraine war

45:20 German Government confirms genuineness of leaked document

UK Column translation of original NachDenkSeiten.de report

48:20 “Russian drone and missile attacks across Ukraine — Zelensky”: BBC report

48:35 “How Ukraine is winning the social media war” — BBC report

49:10 Defense of Ukraine tweet on Swedish support

50:00 “Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing” — BBC report

50:45 Io Sto con Putin tweet on censorship

53:20 “Inside Britain’s £5.5 billion military disaster” — Daily Telegraph report

Iran unrest stoked by West?

54:00 White House statement

NATO wants Austria despite its constitutional neutrality

57:25 Two-hour interview of Brig-Gen Gaiswinkler by Dirk Pohlmann (TNT Radio): Hour 1 | Hour 2

Public order or dictatorship?

1:02:30 Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s article on eco-zealots — Daily Mail

1:03:20 Just Stop Oil climbers on Dartford QE2 bridge — BBC report

1:03:40 London climate protesters spray paint on Aston Martin showroom — The National (UAE) report

1:04:00 Public Order Bill to be resubmitted to Parliament — Parliament.UK bill status

1:05:40 Broadcasting regulator Ofcom to investigate Mark Steyn for Dr Naomi Wolf interview — Ofcom tweet

1:07:10 West Midlands policeman tells journalist he’ll be arrested if he uses “derogatory, defamatory or discriminatory terms” and asks bystander whether she was insulted — footage courtesy of Bad Law Team on Twitter

Same police policy in Bristol: David Scott interview of Pastor Dia Moodley

Same police policy in Hampshire and Surrey: Charles Malet article on bad law giving rise to woke police

England & Wales’ current (1986 Public Order Act, §4 and §5) statutory framework: Crown Prosecution Service guidelines on “fear or provocation of violence; harassment, alarm or distress” — N.B.:

With effect from 1 February 2014, section 5 no longer includes words, behaviour, or displays which are simply “insulting”.

Pfizer boss Albert Bourla backs down completely and now maintains that the “mRNA vaccine” technology was not sufficiently proven when they launched the Covid one. He says they “convinced him” but he wasn’t sure. YOU ARE RECOGNIZING THAT IT IS NOT SAFE! (tweet).

Pfizer may be Fcckkkdddd Former Executive of Blackrock Edward Dowd – “A lot of these governments entered into contracts with Pfizer and Moderna, and if fraud is proven, it vitiates all contracts, that’s case law” #PfizerGate (tweet).

Dear @sajidjavid You blocked me for suggesting to you that the Pfizer Vaccine hadn’t been thoroughly tested. Now Pfizer have admitted that this is true. Are you going to do the decent thing, apologise and admit that you were wrong or are you still spineless? (tweet).

Got a phone call this evening from my friend’s husband. She died this morning after a vax injury. Leaves behind two kids 💔 (tweet).

I work in a GP Surgery – non clinical. Nearly all the jabbed staff have ended up getting Covid, with some getting symptom severity far worse than any unjabbed staff member. Some of the jabbed staff are livid that they were coerced into getting a jab, that is totally useless. (tweet).

Pfizer. Oh. Really (tweet).

Government reports suggest COVID Vaccination is causing Cancer at an unprecedented rate (link).

‘Cancer begins when genetic changes interfere with the normal replication and replacement of cells in the body. Cells start to grow uncontrollably and may form a tumour. It is the No. 2 leading cause of death in the United States’.

‘Unfortunately, it appears the disease may be on the rise thanks to the experimental Covid-19 injections. Because official U.S. Government data confirms the risk of developing cancer following Covid-19 vaccination is 1433x greater than the background risk’.

Voodoo Vaccine (link).

‘Well, I would venture to say that taking a vaccine that has shown to do very little of what it is trumped up to do and is in fact quite dangerous at the same time it is touted to be “safe and effective,” borders on superstition. And it certainly is treated by the people taking it as having magical powers. Very few vaccinated folks know how it does what it is supposed to do, even in a very elementary way’.

Speed of sound, speed of light, speed of science (tweet).

I have questions. If the shot wasnt supposed to stop transmission, why did they call unvaccinated people “selfish”? Why did Trudeau tell people to avoid unvaccinated relatives? Why did he say that unvaccinated workers put others at risk? They lied and its too late to cover it up. (tweet).

It’s wrong to claim that Pfizer didn’t test the vaccine for transmission or efficacy. They actually tested it on billions of people last year. They even charged those test subjects $37bn for the privilege. And yep.. turns out it still doesn’t work #PfizerGate #PfizerLied (tweet).

Forcing unsafe vaccinations on little kids to ‘protect granny’ is one of the most heinous criminal attacks on humanity ever perpetrated. (tweet).

I’m Pfizer vaccine injured. Its been an awful nightmare for a whole year. Constant pain, ER visits, Dr appointments, specialist and to no avail. I have lost friends, loved ones distance from me & don’t believe me and gaslit by health professionals. #vaccineinjuries (tweet).

Starting to realize I’ll probably never fully recover from my vaccine injury and most people dont care, and because it didn’t happen to everyone my story needs to be shunned 😩 (tweet).

My Wife nearly died last week because of a severe sepsis. She was a very healthy young woman. Never had a problem but since she got vaccinated, there a lot of problems. #vaccineinjuries (tweet).

My friend’s dad had 3 surgeries in 4 days for calcified blood clots in 1 leg. She asked the doctors if it was caused by vx. “No this isn’t from the vx, it’s from when he had COVID last wk.” I’m no scientist, but doesn’t it take more than a wk for blood clots to calcify? (tweet).

“I’ll just put this politely and straightforward. As a funeral director I did not start seeing sudden deaths, aggressive cancers, cerebral hemorrhages and other cardiovascular issues especially in 20 to 50 yrs until the roll out of mandate experimental procedures. 1/2 (tweet).

F**k the New World Order (tweet).

In 2015, Jacob Rothchild accused Putin of being a “traitor to the New World Order”. Let that sink in. (tweet).

I will fight for all Canadians unless you are a senior, a veteran, are pro oil and gas, are part of the middle / working class, are Christian, are pro life, or have Canadian values that do not lay within our globablist plans for the destruction of Canada (tweet).

Conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer are not insults, they’re compliments. The WEF is a terrorist organization. The biggest spreaders of misinformation are the media and the govt. (tweet).

My story 🧵 In 2009, the MMR injured my son. He exceeded every developmental milestone, but the next day he developed a fever & vertigo. Took to the ER after falling. He then stop developing, lost all language, chronic health issues and regressed into a shell of himself. 1/35 (tweet).

RFK Jr: “The Media Is an Extension of the Pharmaceutical Industry” “75% of advertising revenues now on the mainstream media are now coming from pharma — and that ratio is even higher for the evening news.” (tweet).

I support my black friends but not BLM. I support my white friends but not the KKK. I don’t support hate groups. Skin color means NOTHING. You’re either a good person or you’re not. (tweet).

They lie to you by omission. How can you tell the truth is being told? Facebook blocks it. Twitter bans it. Google hides it. Youtube deletes it. Government censors it, and the media never mentions it. (tweet).

Free Speech, Jacinda Ardern and the Tyranny of ‘Kindness’ (link).

‘Ardern belongs to a set of global leaders who were groomed for their positions through the World Economic Forum (WEF) Young Global Leaders programme. Yes, that WEF – the elitist organisation where hard-nose billionaires and their handmaidens gather to set out policies aligned with powerful business interests’.

‘The charm offensive that Ardern’s promoters undertook was an investment. She delivered on COVID and is now expected to sell more questionable policies to the public’.

‘Arden recently stated at the UN:’

‘As leaders, we are rightly concerned that even the most light-touch approaches to disinformation could be misinterpreted as hostile to values of free speech that we value so highly’.

‘She went on to state:’

‘How do you tackle climate change if people believe it does not exist? How do you ensure the human rights of others are upheld as they are subjected to hateful and dangerous ideology’.

‘She continued by saying speech (that the authorities disagree with) can be a weapon of war’.

‘During COVID, Ardern urged citizens to trust the government and its agencies for all information and stated:’

‘Otherwise, dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth’.

The Ministry of Truth from George Orwell’s 1984 is being born in Jacinda Ardern’s New Zealand.

Recycling lies: Gaddafi ‘supplies troops with Viagra to encourage mass rape’, claims diplomat, 29 Apr 2011. Russia is giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, claims UN official, Oct 15, 2022 (tweet).

State Department Report Reveals Human Rights Abuses in Ukraine (link).

‘The following year, GfK, a German-based data and analytics behemoth, conducted a follow-up poll asking Crimean residents “Do you endorse Russia’s annexation of Crimea?” to which 82% responded “yes, definitely” with only 2% answering with a definitive “no”. One cannot claim to be defending democracy while aiding and abetting the Ukrainian government’s ongoing incursions into Crimea’.

Can you imagine the outrage of western countries if Russia, Iran, or China had a kill list website with a bunch of journalists on it? They would scream “freedom and democracy” and demand an invasion. But now they are completely silent about Ukraine’s hit list website. Hypocrites. (tweet).

(Neil Oliver) Freedom to transact – to spend your own earnings, anonymously, as you see fit – trumps all other rights and freedoms. Lose it and all else is lost. (tweet).

Kwasi Kwarteng acted like an actual conservative. Lowering taxes, cutting waste, making moves to grow the economy. But the WEF just couldn’t have that. So he’s gone. The goal is the destruction of the economy and crippling working people until they have no choice but to obey. (tweet).

They lied to us about Yugoslavia (1999). They lied to us about Iraq (2003). They lied to us about Libya (2011). They lied to us to about Syria (2018). But they are telling you the truth about Ukraine … (tweet).

–