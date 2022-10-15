Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-15. Cause of death has not been released. Only 1 MP calling Pfizer out. PayPal’s $2,500 ‘Misinformation’ Debacle

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

I demand to know why these people died. I am tired of seeing “the cause of death has not been released”. (tweet).

Why aren’t they saying why Robbie Coltrane died. Why are they recently being suspicious about why people died. This is really starting to grate on me. (tweet).

So we have 1 MP calling Pfizer out, and 337 MP’s protecting Pfizer. (tweet).

The pharmaceutical industry has been exposed as the most callous, dangerous and corrupt force of wickedness in our world today. Don’t make the mistake of thinking this is a recent development. (tweet).

–

They lied about the “vaccine” stopping transmission. This is only the tip of the iceberg, and it’s a big iceberg. (tweet).

PayPal Stock ‘Fined’ 6% After Flood Of Users Cancel Over $2,500 ‘Misinformation’ Debacle (link).

UK Column News – 14th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Vanessa Beeley and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00.23 – Financial and Economic Chaos

‘i’ Article: – https://bit.ly/3exWgGk

SS Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3Mzh9NZ

BoE Article: – https://bit.ly/3rUWaLR

s’dali Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3S84YbT

Grayzone Article: – https://bit.ly/3EIpKMb

04:45 – Defence Matters

NATO Defence Ministers Meeting: – https://bit.ly/3EIxqhK

Ben Wallace Statement: – https://bit.ly/3D0iMBh

NATO 10 year Plan: – https://politi.co/3MxEwHC

Gerald Howarth Statement: – https://bit.ly/3yJDaUx

European Sky Shield: – https://bit.ly/3TmfNZ1

Politico Article: – https://politi.co/3CVIGWH

Politico Article 01: – https://politi.co/3VF61TY

FA Article: – https://fam.ag/3CzU215

Medvedev Map: – https://bit.ly/3Tp3Hi0

RT Article: – https://bit.ly/3CD25do

19:08 – Correlation Between Jabs and Heart Problems.

Daily Sceptic Article: – https://bit.ly/3yJ5Ywl

22:03 – The Patient Safety Commissioners

PS Commissioner: – https://bit.ly/3esPZvH

NHS Leadership Academy: – https://bit.ly/3ezDX3A

NHS Executive Suit: – https://bit.ly/3S3B3ld

SCAS Members Interests: – https://bit.ly/3T1t1dW

Accelerate Improvement Ltd: – https://bit.ly/3MztnWF

Sic Code: – https://bit.ly/3MBGAyj

BT Article: – https://bit.ly/3rTpQJw

Mirror Article: – https://bit.ly/3CsuZwM

ES Article: – https://bit.ly/3Csv3ww

BMJ – BMA Paper: – https://bit.ly/3VrIrd3

33:28 – The Same Old Tropes

UN Article: – https://bit.ly/3CZkwe0

James Cleverly Statement: – https://bit.ly/3CXYic8

36:12 – UN Setback On China Bashing

RW Article: – https://bit.ly/3g3JbVD

39:03 – China’s Conduct In Yemen

Sanaa Article: – https://bit.ly/3T55qJn

ET Article: – https://bit.ly/3gbfhyU

FP Article: – https://bit.ly/2H6eOtO

Diplomat Article: – https://bit.ly/3eBnlIz

VB Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3yCQnOL

Amasirah Article: – https://bit.ly/3EGORiu

AA Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3rWtuSR

IS News Article: – https://bit.ly/3TmgVMf

SABA Article: – https://bit.ly/3EGyYIY

AT Article: – https://bit.ly/3VxGHyX

54:13 – US Threatens Saudis With Sanctions

21CW Article: – https://bit.ly/3CxMc8o

NYT Post: – https://nyti.ms/3CDtwEh

WP Post: – https://wapo.st/3VuwWSo

01:00:50 – Is This The Bland Leading The Blind?

Spectator Article: – https://bit.ly/3es7AUB

Gov’t Policy Announcement: – https://bit.ly/3CYiyu9

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3CVwx42

EV Article: – https://bit.ly/3S2u0t2

CN Article: – https://bit.ly/3S3CkZx

01:12:36 – Alex Jones Fine

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3MwcyMk

Remember when they told you that the j@ bb stays in your arm “just like other v@cc!nes.” Now folks are finding it in the their blood, brain, adrenals, testicles, bone marrow and ovaries. Yep….they lied!!! RT and Share (tweet).

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Turns Negative Within Months: Study (link).

–

It’s funny when people call me an ‘anti-vaxxer’ because I’m actually in favour of vaccines IF they are: 1/ safe 2/ effective 3/ voluntary. It’s not a complicated position to understand. 😂 (tweet).

My aunts friend works in the neurology department in Calgary, they used to see 1 case of neurological disease a day, they are now seeing 42 cases per day. Safe & effective. (tweet).

Please remove the term “mild myocarditis” from your vocabulary. Myocarditis is usually diagnosed in the hospital. If you have to go to the hospital with chest pain and get the diagnosis “myocarditis” it’s not mild. RT and Share (tweet).

Thanks to my Pfizer vaccine injury 18 months ago my whole life changed. I went from triathlons to my teenagers pushing me in a wheelchair to go more than 2 blocks. #vaccineinjuries (tweet).

So Pfizer confirmed there was no “pandemic of the unvaccinated”? (tweet).

Covid was and is about control of people’s behaviour. The objective remains control of people’s behaviour. Stay awake. (tweet).

They made up a virus and told you it was mainly spread by people without symptoms.

Then they made a ‘vaccine’ and told you it would reduce the spread by making sure billions of people wouldn’t have any symptoms. And you wonder why they didn’t study transmission in the trials… (tweet).

Wish I could enjoy the looks on peoples faces as they finally realise they’ve been lied to exponentially by @pfizer @BillGates @CMO_England etc, but lives were ruined on route to here, and ‘I told you so’ is a cheap shot. @wef You’ll never get what you want! @ProfKlausSchwab (tweet).

Pfizer lied. Politicians lied. The “Experts” lied. And you’re mad at the people that have been pointing this out for over 2 years? Got it. (tweet).

To all those out there that wanted the vaccinated to die from the virus or wanted us imprisoned for not taking the jab. I am concerned for you all as the data doesn’t look great. But I don’t want the jab to kill you. Why? Because I’m not like you. (tweet).

The New World Order is going to fail and it’s going to fail spectacularly. (tweet).

They had a perfectly effective early treatment drug that cost less than a dollar. Instead they came up with a completely useless early treatment drug that Governments spent millions on & no one will be held accountable for it. (tweet).

At this point you are probably more informed and less brainwashed if you don’t watch the news. (tweet).

Alberta’s New Premier Says Unvaxx’d Are The “Most Discriminated-Against Group” She Has Seen (link).

The climate garbage is ramping up.

I have studied it since 2005.

– the temperature data is manipulated, no evidence of an increase

– the CO2 rise is not due to fossil fuel burning, it’s a planet!

– there are not more extreme weather events, fires, droughts, etc (tweet).

–