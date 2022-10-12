Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-12. Pfizer’s speed science – never tested on preventing transmission. 2020 Stay Safe; 2021 Get Jab; 2022 Shut Up

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Pfizer Exec admits “We never tested vaccine against transmission” (link).

‘A senior Pfizer executive has admitted under oath that the company never tested their Covid “vaccine” to see if it prevented transmission’.

‘Pfizer’s Chief Executive in Charge of Developing Markets Janine Small was testifying in front of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Covid19 on Monday, when Dutch MEP Rob Roos asked:’

‘Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?”’

‘Small then replied:’

‘Regarding the question around, um, did we know about stopping the immunisation [sic] before it entered the market? No, heh,”’

‘She further defended that decision by arguing Pfizer had to “move at the speed of science”’.

Pfizer: “We had to move at the speed of science to get these jabs to market. Of course we didn’t test them…” (tweet).

(Rob Roos MEP) BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. “Get vaccinated for others” was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! (tweet).

How much of the taxpayers money was spent on the advertising campaign encouraging you to save granny! You should be fuming at your government, they knew it was bs (tweet).

I was never against the vaccine. I had it. I was pro choice and anti mandate. We were categorically told that we were protecting others lives by taking it & if you didn’t you were basically a murderer!! If this was known not to be true from the beginning it’s a lie and a crime. (tweet).

There must be criminal investigations now, and charges and trials. If not, we do not have rule of law and all bets are off. (tweet).

A Pfizer director admits in the European Parliament that they never tested their vaccine for stopping transmission of Covid. So why did Gov’ts bring it on themselves to have Vaccine Passports, which led to discrimination, division, businesses suffering & caused vaccine hesitancy? (tweet).

Piers Morgan trying to backtrack now when he had the most extreme, violent and vicious views towards anyone that had a different view on Covid. I went on Good Morning Britain and he suggested I have my passport taken away from me because I spoke out against the passports. (tweet).

Looks like we are going to see an epic level of back pedalling from celebs and MSM presenters over the coming days and weeks. But to them I say… We will never forget what you did and how you treated us. You all deserve everything that’s coming to you. (tweet).

Slogan 2020: Stay Safe Slogan 2021: Get the Jab Slogan 2022: Shut Up (tweet).

UK Column News – 12th October 2022. Pfizer: propagating speed science – all collateral damage be damned. Frailty scores will determine if someone is worth saving

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00.35 – Financial and Economic Chaos

Sources:

***************

FT Article: – https://archive.ph/wFZ5O

TNENL: – https://bit.ly/3RRhvjX

08:21 – Some Lebanese Are Financially More Equal than Others

Sources:

***************

FT Article: – https://archive.ph/X9MMG

ARM Article: – https://bit.ly/3Mol8ga

11:06 – Energy Problems In Germany

Sources:

***************

Die Welt Article: – https://bit.ly/3EB2SOF

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3CS7SgQ

Stern Article: – https://bit.ly/3rNngVh

14:13 – Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Ruling for “the Elites”

17:36 – Rob Roos MEP Exposes Pfizer’s “Vaccine” Scam

Sources:

***************

Rob Roos Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3RWgkQ8

Eva Vlaardingerbroek Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3g2wWsv

LB Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3MqtYdm

NO Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3MFCzsZ

MK Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3rQa7uI

KW Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3S0DZiy

ML Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3MnXuAw

M.B33 Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3ekSSi9

M.B33 Article: – https://bit.ly/3RX6Vbl

Kat A Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3RUgvvE

36:14 – The Scottish Independent COVID-19 Inquiry

Sources:

***************

DR Article: – https://bit.ly/3SWG68t

Herald Article: – https://bit.ly/3Th9AxC

Scotsman Article: – https://bit.ly/3eucH6n

TFN Article: – https://bit.ly/3MszagN

40:12 – Israel and Palestine Tensions and Death Toll Continues

Sources:

***************

Haaretz Article: – https://bit.ly/3ekGMpe

JP Article: – https://bit.ly/3rMavKK

42:50 – Was British Intelligence Involved In Kerch Bridge Attack?

Sources:

***************

Grayzone Article: – https://bit.ly/3rMUapd

Audacious Report: – https://bit.ly/3CRDbIB

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3etbxbp

57:20 – Israel’s UK Column Supporters

58:13 – Alice in Wonderland Investment Zones

Sources:

***************

CC Statement: – https://bit.ly/3Vl4guK

CL Article: – https://bit.ly/3CvJKPw

59:23 – Remote Frailty Scoring

Sources:

***************

NHS Long Term Plan: – https://bit.ly/2ZnM9u0

01:01:25 – UK Column Website Improvements

Sources:

***************

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3etzbVh

UKC Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3RTYYUk

UKC Blog: – https://bit.ly/3Molzaq

UKC Interview: – https://bit.ly/3Cugx7v

UKC Article 02: – https://bit.ly/3rUC4Bm

01:04:58 – Apparent Misinformation From Minister

Sources:

***************

Express Article: – https://bit.ly/3rPbSZ3

NZ Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3CRFXgP

01:12:19 – Vaccine Victim Seeks Answers from MHRA

Sources:

***************

TCW Article: – https://bit.ly/3CRokxA

01:15:12 – Questions for Derek Thomas MP

01:17:03 – Butterfly Network

Sources:

***************

Butterfly: – https://bit.ly/3RWsNnh

Butterfly iQ+: – https://bit.ly/3MoMJxV

SA Article: – https://bit.ly/3RUhXhA

3 weeks after az vaccine, massive heart attack, now I have heart disease and failure, can’t work , no benefits, life ruined (tweet).

2 weeks after Az vax blood clot, seizures, coincidentally.Been declined my exemption certificate from another? Never had a seizure pre jab and now heart failure❤️‍🩹 #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines #vaccineinjuries #VaccineSideEffects #canwetalkaboutit #Istandwithvaccineinjured #AstraZeneca (tweet).

I’m hearing the amount of PayPal accounts that have been closed is in the millions. Go woke, go broke. (tweet).

PayPal was just a test to see how people will react when governments use CBDC’s against their citizens. (tweet).

