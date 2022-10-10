Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-10. The altered Blood of the Jabbed. It’s for your safety. No, it’s for their control. Pfizer’s $10b fines = $cience

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are ‘kiss my ass’.

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The Blood of the Jabbed. This is a peer reviewed study of 1006 people who took the jab & what happened with their blood. 94% of the people showed abnormalities in their blood after the jab. 100% of these showed alterations to their blood post injection. This is not normal. (tweet).

When the government say “it’s for your safety”, it almost certainly means it’s for their control. (tweet).

Here’s “science” for you; Pfizer paid out $10,258,633,525 since 2000 with a record of 91 offenses. Exactly why I choose plants over pills ✌🏼 (tweet).

UK Column News – 10th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00.26 – The European Political Community Meeting

Sources:

13:57 – BBC Puff Piece Reframing Zelensky’s Nuclear Threats

Sources:

17:18 – Attack on The Crimea Bridge

Sources:

39:00 – Claire Wardle, Mis-/Disinformation “Expert”

Sources:

43:40 – Update On Russian Jabbing Of Military Personnel

Sources:

46:15 – Clandestine US Operations In Ukraine

Sources:

47:45 – Draconian Energy Restrictions In Europe

Sources:

49:09 – French Anti-NATO Protests

Sources:

50:24 – Covering Up Election Fraud In the US?

Sources:

57:52 – World Health Treaty Remains On Track

Sources:

01:00:07 – More Professionals Speak Out Against COVID Scam

Sources:

Just got word that a very fit friend dropped dead hiking on a mountain 2 days after his booster. You will never convince me that the two events aren’t related. I’m glad his widow is insisting on an autopsy. People should be in prison for this travesty. (tweet).

It’s been confirmed that Justin Bieber has now cancelled his run of 02 shows in Feb due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Caused by shingles. But definitely not caused by the miracle jab which definitely didn’t hand his missus Hailey a blood clot on the brain either. Just coincidences. 😳 (tweet).

I’ll be considered a conspiracy theorist for saying this but cancer is on the increase since the jab roll out. I’ve never known so many diagnosed and with advanced stages. (tweet).

I’m so happy the media has been shining light on the fact that males aged 18-39 are dying at increased rates after taking the vaccine… Just kidding, the media is silent. (tweet).

I would like to know why there are so many cases of Parkinson’s disease all of a sudden, and I would like to know why so many young people and children are getting sepsis and meningitis recently in my opinion. (tweet).

You can’t convince me that we aren’t being lied to about the war in Ukraine. Why? Because we’ve been lied to about EVERY SINGLE FUCKING WAR BEFORE THIS ONE. (tweet).

2003: Operation “Shock and Awe” over Iraq’s capital city, 31 countries from the “free world” took part. Understand this, Putin is holding back in Kiev #Kyiv (tweet).

🇺🇦🇷🇺 NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: NATO condemns the “terrible and indiscriminate attacks” on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Let’s remind Stoltenberg what and how NATO behaved in Yugoslavia 1999 (tweet).

Investigation: In 2018, the US Deep State funded Daszak to create Covid-19 for Moderna’s Vaccine Platform (link).

‘In early 2018. when DARPA outwardly rejected Peter Daszak’s application for $14,209,245 for his project DEFUSE to engineer a human lung airway lining cell-specific furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 junction (the junction of the 2 parts of the spike protein) where no other SARS related coronavirus has ever had such a site, the US deep state (US intelligence) actually accepted the project and classified it, having instructed DARPA to reject it as a cover story’.

‘We know this to be true because in late 2019 SARS- CoV-2 and Covid19 appeared with a humanized furin cleavage site in precisely the position that Daszak had proposed and furthermore it took the humanized codon form of CCT CGG CGG GCA CGT coding for the 5 amino acids PRRAR, in a humanised furin cleavage site. Which form is unknown in any virus at all. But it is known in cows and humans and many bacteria. Since cows, bacteria and humans cannot infect viruses, nature cannot have put it there. The only way for that coding to get into a virus is by a human being gene splicing it into the viral genome’.

‘So we know that a human called Peter Daszak proposed the insertion in early 2018. We know that only a human could have achieved it. And we know that said insertion was achieved in late 2019. And we know that said insertion was the only difference between SARS-CoV-2 (causing Covid-19) and the bat coronavirus RaTG13, longer than one Codon (3 bases). And we know that the insertion occurred at the place where Daszak had proposed to insert it. And we know that the insertion was a humanised furin cleavage site as Daszak had proposed. In other words, SARS-CoV-2 was the fulfilment of the 75-page project DEFUSE proposal’.

‘If DARPA had accepted the proposal, we would all know that Peter Daszak made Covid-19 (using the term metonymically to stand for the virus that causes the disease)’.

‘So the question now becomes. Would DARPA, whose job it is to fund Advanced Research Projects in order to give the US a strategic advantage over its competitors in all areas of human conflict, have said to Peter Daszak: Sorry old chap. We are not interested in your bioweapon because it is just too dangerous for us! But we do know you have a lot of dealings with Wuhan. So why not try the Chinese with this really dangerous bioweapon you are proposing to make? Maybe you will have better luck with them? I cannot imagine anything more implausible’.

‘Their reasons for rejection were essentially…’

Gain of Function concern

Dual Use Research of Concern

Vaccine epitope coverage (immunity would be too narrow being restricted only to the spike protein – yes indeed! – they were worried that the vaccines would not work since their immunity would be too specific!)

Regulatory requirements

ELSI (ethical, legal, and social issues)

Data Usage

‘In other words: They rejected his application because he presented it in the wrong typeface (in biological terms)’.

‘It is clear from the events immediately following the official rejection that the project was funded extremely quickly in a clandestine way. Because for an unfunded project it was singularly successful, in a very short period of time!’

‘So it was classified. That is why DARPA outwardly rejected it. So the US deep state essentially employed Peter Daszak and the EcoHealth Alliance to make Covid-19 for US covert operations’.

Lots of people now highlighting lockdown harms with a degree of surprise… The warnings were made at the time, but they were ignored. Instead of a mature conversation, it was a cesspit. Accused of wanting tens of thousands to die. Honestly, it was a disgrace. (tweet).

