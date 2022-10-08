Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-08. About 4.2 million of the symptoms were severe. Pfizer’s 8 mice. 84% increase relative risk cardiac death

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Americans Sought Medical Care After COVID-19 Vaccination: CDC Data (link, link).

‘Some 782,900 people reported seeking medical attention, emergency room care, and/or hospitalization following COVID-19 vaccination. Another 2.5 million people reported needing to miss school, work, or other normal activities as a result of a health event after getting a COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘The reports were made to the CDC’s V-safe program, a new vaccine safety monitoring system to which users can report issues through smartphones’.

‘The CDC released the data to the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) after being sued over not producing the data when asked by the nonprofit. ICAN posted a dashboard summarizing the data’.

‘“It took numerous legal demands, appeals, and two lawsuits, and over a year, but the CDC finally capitulated and agreed to a court order requiring them to do what they should have done from day one, release the V-safe data to the public,” Aaron Siri, a lawyer representing ICAN in the case, told The Epoch Times in an email’.

‘About 10 million people utilized V-safe during the period of time the data covers: Dec. 14, 2020, to July 31, 2022. About 231 million Americans received at least one vaccine doses during that time.

The V-safe users reported about 71 million symptoms’.

‘The most commonly reported symptoms were chills (3.5 million), swelling (3.6 million), joint pain (4 million), muscle or body aches (7.8 million), headache (9.7 million), fatigue (12.7 million), and general pain (19.5 million)’.

‘About 4.2 million of the symptoms were of severe severity’.

‘Users of V-safe filled in data for about 13,000 infants younger than two, reporting over 33,000 symptoms, including pain, loss of appetite, and irritability’.

Yep! The emergency authorizations of Pfizer’s + Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 boosters are based on preliminary test results from only eight mice, and that data hasn’t even been made public. (tweet, website).

84% increase in relative risk of cardiac death after vaccination in males 18-39 yrs old in first 28 days alone “As such, the State Surgeon General recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.” (tweet).

Florida’s Surgeon General has announced new guidance recommending AGAINST the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for 18-39 year olds, after finding an 84% increase in cardiac related death amongst that age group within 28 days of them receiving the jab. (tweet).

When the 3rd largest state in the nation (Florida) recommends AGAINST a medical therapeutic in Men age 18 to 39 due to serious concerns about cardiac adverse events— yet other places, universities, and healthcare facilities— think it’s okay to MANDATE it. That defines RECKLESS. (tweet).

50% of Children who suffer myocarditis due to COVID vaccination will be dead within 5 years (tweet).

I just watched Dr. Michelle Perro on Telegram talk about a pediatrician friend of hers who saw adverse effects in kids & said: Someone’s got to ‘take one for the team’ “Some kids may need to be sacrificed for the better good of society”🤯😑 No words. Just🤬 (tweet).

A congressman’s 17-year-old daughter dies in asleep from heart arrhythmia. She was healthy. Ate well. Exercised. And one more detail… This makes me incredibly sad and incredibly angry. (tweet).

UK Column News – 7th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Vanessa Beeley and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.

00.28 – UK Winter Outlook

Sources:

***************

National Grid Report: – https://bit.ly/3ehfpMC

Bloomberg Article: – https://bit.ly/3RMj8PM

Watt-Logic Article: – https://bit.ly/3REC2bz

04:57 – What Is An Energy Shortage Life Like?

07:31 – Green Energy Not Going To Plan

Sources:

***************

RT Article: – https://archive.ph/N2Vpy

WP Article: – https://wapo.st/3CE6XjM

15:06 – The Nuclear War Drums Continue

Sources:

***************

News.com.AU Article: – https://bit.ly/3EnHEE3

Lavrov Statement: – https://bit.ly/3V8cTZE

20:40 – Is Russia Mandating Vaccines For The Military?

Sources:

***************

Riley Waggaman Article: – https://bit.ly/3Vd9ZCK

Thomas Röper Interview: – https://bit.ly/3MhK74A

IGAB Article: – https://bit.ly/3CGbjqA

Anti-Spiegel Article: – https://bit.ly/3rBOgaa

33:12 – Disgusting Propaganda From The West’s Usual Media Suspects

Sources:

***************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3rBch1c

21CW Article: – https://bit.ly/3T23l0q

MoMM Article: – https://bit.ly/3rBJVnx

43:52 – The Analysis

Sources:

***************

Bolton’s Blog Post: – https://bit.ly/3CjRmVl

Bolton Twitter: – https://bit.ly/3RMjq9k

Stella Assange Response: – https://bit.ly/3yqMKeZ

Free Assange Human Chain: – https://bit.ly/3LWYACT

50:06 – Accelerating Toward Dark Enlightenment

Sources:

***************

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3T5tcod

Kwasi Kwarteng Speech: – https://bit.ly/3RMkx90

Joe Davis Article: – https://vgi.vg/3CFHO8o

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3V8TfwH

The Dark Enlightenment: – https://archive.ph/cXUIj

Peter Thiel Article: – https://archive.ph/PEIBw

Accelerate Manifesto: – https://bit.ly/3T1J9f6

WEF Article: – https://archive.ph/N1wQh

01:01:39 – Treatment of Donbas Referendum Observers

Sources:

***************

TIE Article: – https://bit.ly/3VnV0q3

Natalie Loiseau Leter: – https://bit.ly/3T3ckyh

Vanessa Beeley Article: – https://bit.ly/3LULru6

Josep Borrell Contact Details: – https://bit.ly/3ebLDcf

01:09:42 – Online Safety Bill Update

Sources:

***************

OSB Amendments: – https://bit.ly/3EmKI3j

Law Pod Podcast: – https://apple.co/3RKRAul

01:10:36 – Ukraine Government Official Fake News

Sources:

***************

21CW Article: – https://bit.ly/3CIUNX7

01:12:27 – The Implications of the Alex Jones Trial

Sources:

***************

AP article: – https://abcn.ws/3T3Fk9b

Dr. Ryan Cole: The jab decreases the activity of the body’s CD8 cells; a part of the immune system that keeps latent viruses & tumour cells in check. This is why we are seeing adverse events like shingles outbreaks, and dormant cancers turning aggressive etc. (tweet).

Denmark has ceased Covid vaccination for most under-50s, but the UK has not, meaning it is offering vaccines to 32m additional, low-risk people at a potential cost of £1bn. This is an utter waste of scarce public funds. (tweet, website).

Many of us were duped in thinking this was a v@cc!ne. Your DN@ will never be the same. (tweet).

⚠️‼️Jensen: Michael Yeadon explains that thousands of people who came to the ic with corona were “killed” by putting them on a ventilator. 😱 (tweet).

It was known from EARLY it was elderly people with comorbidities most at risk.It was known from EARLY that it doesn’t spread outdoors. It was known from EARLY that quarantining healthy people is dumb and cloth masks are useless. People ignored all of this. And much more. Dumb (tweet).

To the doctors and other medical professionals claiming they thought AstraZeneca’s experimental viral vector ‘vaccine’ was safe and effective, this is what we knew about this company even before you recommended or administered its injections to UK citizens. So why didn’t you? (tweet).

Hey @elonmusk your soon to be company just de-platformed the most published peer-reviewed cardiologist and internist in history—and accused him of Covid misinformation. A world-renowned Board Certified medical expert that even experts rely on. Over half a million followers. (tweet).

Evidence points to SARS-CoV-2 being the result of a lab leak, and that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Harvard researchers, China, the mainstream media, WHO + tech companies all worked together to cover it up. (tweet, website).

The FDA Misled the Public About Ivermectin and Should Be Accountable in Court, Argues AAPS (link).

‘Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) filed its motion and amicus brief Thursday evening with the federal district court in Galveston urging it to allow the lawsuit to proceed against the FDA for its misleading statements against ivermectin. In Apter v. HHS, a group of physicians sued to hold the Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency within the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), accountable for its alleged interference with physicians’ ability to treat Covid-19’.

(Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya) There is a strong desire after seeing the results of a disastrous choice like the lockdowns to validate it in retrospect. People sacrificed so much. It must have been worth it. But the hard truth is that it was destructive and entirely unnecessary. A predictable disaster. (tweet).

The Tories closed UK’s largest gas storage facility in the UK 5 years ago. It accounted for 70% of the UK’s gas storage capacity & could store 3,310,000,000 cubic metres of gas. Liz Truss was the Minister in charge at the time. (tweet).

UPDATE ON THE DUTCH FARMERS: our criminal government has announced yesterday that they’ll be speeding up the theft of our farmers’ land. 500-600 farmers will be forced to sell their land to the state in the next year. The farmers have announced new protests, so stay tuned. (tweet).

Raytheon Exec Confronted By Protesters While Teaching Harvard Class (link).

–