Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-05. Refusing to release results of autopsies. Now on blood thinners, for life – however short that might now be

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is refusing to release the results of autopsies conducted on people who died after getting COVID-19 vaccines. SO WHY? WHO IS BEHIND THIS? WHAT ARE THEY HIDING FROM US? (tweet).

–

–

The #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines is that my sister is now on blood thinners, for life. She’s one of the “lucky ones” and if you haven’t worked out what’s going on, you hold no interest to me and are basically useless, until you do. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 5th October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00.31 – Liz Truss’ Keynote

Sources:

***************

Liz Truss Conference Speech: – https://bloom.bg/3Ceclsn

02:21 – Saving Our Energy Infrastructure With Publicity Stunts

Sources:

***************

USNI Article: – https://bit.ly/3Eizwo6

RN Article: – https://bit.ly/3EBhJcf

03:53 – Zelenskyy Refuses To Negotiate Again

Sources:

***************

Ukraine Gov’t Decree: – https://bit.ly/3C5ImD4

UP Article: – https://yhoo.it/3yisVpQ

04:44 – Propaganda Blocking The Path To Peace

Sources:

***************

CJ Article: – https://bit.ly/3CzGgwz

08:24 – The Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

09:37 – MSM Propaganda Fail

Sources:

***************

WO Article: – https://bit.ly/3C8DT2x

Times Article: – https://archive.ph/XNMOo

Jeremy Bowen Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3fKaZyj

12:43 – EU Disinfo Lab And Other Peddlers of Disinformation

Sources:

***************

EUDL Article: – https://bit.ly/3MaOG0L

AA Profile: – https://bit.ly/3CeBQKe

Times Article: – https://archive.ph/HZ14K

CBS News Article: – https://cbsn.ws/3ElbysC

Times Article 01: – https://archive.ph/hNXbx

18:44 – Ukrainian Régime’s Hit List

Sources:

***************

Hit List: – https://bit.ly/3rzsEv8

RS Article: – https://bit.ly/3RCvTg0

EH Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3CcOmd8

20:07 – German Leak Reveals German Propaganda Effort

Sources:

***************

NDS Article Part 1: – https://bit.ly/3C5JPJA

NDS Article Part 2: – https://bit.ly/3ElcFsm

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3EkaMfb

DW Video (Roger Köppel): – https://bit.ly/3CB7i72

Free Assange Human Chain: – See Monday or Friday’s news

27:18 – Richard D. Hall on the perils of digital money (CBDC)

Sources:

***************

RichPlanet: – https://www.richplanet.net/

YT Video: – https://bit.ly/3M7AS72

RichPlanet Market Stall: – https://bit.ly/3M8HwKh

Repent UK – https://repent-uk.org/

29:00 – The MHRA Doesn’t Do Answers

Sources:

***************

TCW article: – https://bit.ly/3ed4ZgP

MHRA Board Meeting: – https://bit.ly/3ryU9Vy

Welsh Mothers’ FundRazr: – https://bit.ly/3fKzco6

32:54 – The NHS that Is Unknown To Most

Sources:

***************

Verdict Article: – https://bit.ly/3V95SIe

VentureBeat Article: – https://bit.ly/3EgSknS

YF Article: – https://yhoo.it/3yivl7U

CJ Article (Re: Pfizer): – https://bit.ly/3UXP4nc

HemoCraft: – https://bit.ly/3yiqe7X

36:28 – Yellow Cards

Sources:

***************

UKC Yellow Card: – https://bit.ly/3SDcPzB

MHRA Latest: – https://bit.ly/3M6l4Sd

ICAN V-Safe: – https://bit.ly/3REtf9i

40:33 – Swiss Express Concern About Adverse Reactions

Sources:

***************

Loridan Erik Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3SZWRPK

41:28 – Wayne’s Vaccine Damage Testimony

Sources:

***************

UKC Interview: – https://bit.ly/3SXHozx

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3SETpKF

45:50 – Why Is A Covid-19 Jab Mentioned In A 2019 Report?

Sources:

***************

Report24 Article: – https://bit.ly/3yiEAoO

Iain Davis on BNT162: – https://bit.ly/3M7Dvpw

49:30 – Fear, Fear And More Omicron Fear

51:58 – Nobody Wants the BA.1 Jab Any More

Sources:

***************

Die Welt Article: – https://bit.ly/3C5LEGq

Corona Doks Syndication: – https://bit.ly/3CAP2KP

54:43 – Fatal Outcomes Report

Sources:

***************

Fatal Outcomes Report: – https://bit.ly/3fL0pqI

UK MF Alliance IC Form: – https://bit.ly/3yluqUp

01:01:59 – Unfriendly Message From West Country GP Surgery

01:04:29 – Some Questions for the Bank of England

Sources:

***************

Andrew Bailey Bio: – https://bit.ly/3V7q7Ws

BIS Board: – https://bit.ly/3C7Py1s

Jon Cunliffe Bio: – https://bit.ly/3V2RmSb

BIS Credits: – https://bit.ly/3ymUgHB

Baileys Gifts: – https://bit.ly/3e5OOlJ

Conference Calls: – https://bit.ly/3e5PeIP

TheCityUK Board: – https://bit.ly/3SVF8J6

Diana ‘Dido’ Harding Bio: – https://bit.ly/3SKzxWn

Mind Gym PLC People: – https://bit.ly/3SGPOvA

MindGym: – https://cutt.ly/bBrf2oF

Frances O’Grady Bio: – https://tinyurl.com/428ff5r8

01:13:04 – Assen Show Porn In Main Square

Sources:

***************

HvN Article: – https://tinyurl.com/2wk8f37r

–

–

We had a coupke family members die and are now others are becoming chronically ill after the jab. Do not trust them. They are hiding the truth from us. #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

–

–

A close friend of our family for over 30 years, and the priest who married me to my wife, has a son in the Australian Reserve Army. His son was forced to take the vaccine and is now completely debilitated at the age of 22. Justice is coming. #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

–

–

My friend was forced by the State of Washington to keep his job to get the jab. He first had 3 mini-strokes, then didn’t wake up on Father’s Day. Drug & Alcohol counselor. Didn’t drink or smoke. No Heart issues in the family. Now DEAD. #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

–

–

A study of Ivermectin with 100,000 subjects demonstrated it woul’ve saved millions of lives. (tweet).

–

–

The fact that unvaccinated nurses could not work, but covid-positive vaccinated nurses could work proves this was about control, not a virus. (tweet).

–