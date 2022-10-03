Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-03. Detection of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk. Investigating spikes in newborn baby deaths

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

The precautionary principle requires that drugs be extensively tested PRIOR to use in nursing mothers. The fact that we are learning about mRNA transmission through breast milk AFTER widespread use points to a catastrophic failure on the part of our regulators. #StoptheShots. (tweet,

Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk, website).

–

–

I have written to our Health Minister twice now asking for a similar investigation into excess deaths here in Northern Ireland. On both occasions he has refused. (tweet, (BBC) Investigation into spikes in newborn baby deaths in Scotland, website).

Perhaps the breast milk being laced with messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine might have something to do with it.

–

–

I knew something wasn’t right when… When pregnant & nursing mothers were advised without hesitation to take an investigational treatment. It is usually extremely difficult & takes yrs to get a med approved for pregnancy, many never are due to stringent testing guidelines. (tweet).

–

–

“ When you enter a contract, and one party has been defrauded, the contracts broken. So immunity will be broken. Not only individuals will sue but governments will sue.” – Ed Dowd (tweet).

–

–

New paper confirms the MRNA injections kill brain cells & heart cells leading to death. This is an important study that conclusively shows causation. The methods used in this study should be incorporated in to all autopsies when jab damage is suspected. (tweet, A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19, website).

–

–

UK Column News – 3rd October 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Show notes pending.

–

–

[Oct 2, 2022 at 17:31] PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT. AS A RESULT OF THE NHS DIRECTOR AT THE BRISTOL UNIVERSITY WEST OF ENGLAND VACCINATION CENTRE, PAUSING ALL VACCINES FOR THREE DAYS, DUE TO SERIOUS HARMS BEING CAUSED, TO EVALUATE THE EVIDENCE SUBMITTED TO THE CENTRE AND TO THE POLICE ON (tweet).

–

–

**must watch** Mark is an ex police officer, calling for an immediate stop of the 💉 The evidence is beyond reasonable doubt. 🧵 1/2 (tweet).

–

–

@BBCHughPym Will you be reporting on THE PAUSING OF ALL VACCINES FOR THREE DAYS AT THE BRISTOL UNIVERSITY WEST OF ENGLAND VACCINATION CENTRE, DUE TO SERIOUS HARMS BEING CAUSED, TO EVALUATE THE EVIDENCE SUBMITTED TO THE CENTRE AND TO THE POLICE ON THE 1ST OF OCTOBER 2022? @VIBUK1 (tweet).

–

–

One year ago today I had my 2nd @pfizer vaccination and life as I knew it changed. The past year of suffering #vaccineinjuries has had a huge mental, emotional and financial toll. I celebrate today that I’m still here but I also shed a river of tears for the life I’ve now lost (tweet).

–

–

Man, 36, Dead, After Collapsing Just Three Miles From The End of the London Marathon… Was entering the final three miles when he “suddenly collapsed”… – mirror uk (tweet).

–

–

33 yr old NFL player JJ watt suddenly went into afib and had to be cardioverted into sinus rhythm. Could be coincidence…. Or could be something else. I know what I would bet on. (tweet).

–

–

J.J. Watt revealed today that he had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm. Mr. Watt is fully vaccinated. How many other fully vaccinated athletes are dealing with sudden and unusual heart-related issues? (tweet).

–

–

“Vaccine uptake” is down approx 90% worldwide. They’re panicking. (tweet).

–

–

Ask yourself…why are you so angry? (tweet).

–

–

For over 2 years, mass protests around the world against loss of freedoms, medical choice coercion and the cost of living crisis. But the media continues to turn a blind eye. They won’t bite the hand that feeds them. Their complicit silence is deafening. (tweet).

–

–

Israel stands with Iranian women but this is what it does to 12-year-old Palestinian girls. (tweet).

–

–

UK February: We’ll crash Putin’s economy with sanctions. UK October: Putin crashed our economy! 😂😂😂 (tweet).

–

–

Karma is coming around, finally… Facebook lost billions and is letting go of workers. Toronto Star is going up for sale, Global news is about to collapse and being sued. I for one am enjoying the show. (tweet).

–

–

We now live in a world where Governments destroy freedom, Politicians destroy trust, Doctors destroy our health, Big tech destroys free speech, Media destroys the truth, Judges destroy Justice, Banks destroy the economy, and Humanity destroys itself. Think about that. (tweet).

–

–

Oil & gas can form in the earth’s hot biosphere in as little as four years, Australian research found. The study came out before the global warming scam was widespread & it was buried. Oil/gas are not from fossil sediments & are unlikely to ever run out. (tweet, How Fast Can Oil Form? March 1990, website).

–