Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-10-01. Necrotizing Encephalitis & Myocarditis a/ jab. Higher mortality jabbed vs not. Test w/ predetermined results

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

JUST IN – mRNA spike protein detected in the brain and heart in deceased man, a case report published in the top journal “Vaccines” shows. “The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.” (tweet, A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19, website).

All cause mortality in England for first half of this year shows, across the board, higher mortality rates in those injected vs those who weren’t. Make what conclusions you will from this, but this being simply coincidence is a difficult sell… (tweet, website).

Tests here show predetermined results that you can check by using black light. Results predetermined because the v1rus never been isolated nor sequenced. Dr Stefan Lanka has proved it’s the method that determines results & not the specimen. Fraudulent tests kept the scam going. (tweet).

🚨 | ‘The concern for me is that higher than expected [deaths] is looking like the new normal now’ 💥 10k more deaths than expected since early May if chance of dying same as pre pandemic. ➡️ August monthly death rate highest in England since 2007 Chat with @MarkSteynOnline (tweet).

According to VAERS/Whistleblowers…more people have died in the past 2 years than the Vietnam War but instead their deaths are listed as ‘Unknown’…and Legacy Media is silent. Incredible. (tweet).

OK, found it. The set dynamics are complex, but the principle is straightforward. When a death cert lists Cancer as the UCoD and Covid as MCoD – the UCoD & MCoD are being swapped, and Covid is being listed as the UCoD 100% (425/wk). (tweet).

UK Column News – 30th September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00.30 – Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Referendum

Sources:

Liz Truss Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3E478Gn

Leo Docherty Statement: – https://bit.ly/3dTYXSa

Latest Sanctions: – https://bit.ly/3rgLaIF

James Cleverly Statement: – https://bit.ly/3SPKdTn

IMI List: – https://bit.ly/3UQMBLl

MEP Letter To EU Commission: – https://bit.ly/3fxH9g2

Vanessa Beeley Article: – https://bit.ly/3LULru6

Grayzone Article: – https://bit.ly/3dTDc4X

Myrotvorets Website: https://archive.ph/Insgp

25:28 – Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing

Sources:

Josep Borrel Statement: – https://reut.rs/3UPzJ89

Trump Statement: – https://bit.ly/3RrrJY3

NYP Article: – https://bit.ly/3ri5QQz

Lloyd Austin Statement: – https://bit.ly/3dSgdrd

Radek Sikorski Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3LXqE9b

WP Article: – https://bit.ly/3SLSkjH

TS Article: – https://bit.ly/3SPMA8J

Spiegel Article: – https://bit.ly/3SyhiDG

RT Article: – https://bit.ly/3BZvD4F

RT Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3dQkKdL

RT Article 02: – https://bit.ly/3CmGE1m

RFE Article: – https://bit.ly/3LTWVOy

Euronews Article: – https://bit.ly/3fxRiJV

AP Article: – https://bit.ly/3Ck2wur

21CW Artice: – https://bit.ly/3fzeY0w

44:32 – UK Government Maintains The Pressure

Sources:

Fergus Eckersley Statement: – https://bit.ly/3SpCs6Q

Free Assange Human Chain: – https://bit.ly/3LWYACT

48:49 – European Parliament Hearing on Alleged Disinformation

Sources:

EU Hearing: – https://bit.ly/3rliBcR

Vanessa Beeley Article: – https://bit.ly/3dWGHI2

57:25 – PayPal Backs Down

Sources:

Spectator Article: – https://bit.ly/3UVtWOG

01:00:19 – Jacinda Ardern’s Creepy UN Speech

Sources:

JA UN GA Speech: – https://bit.ly/3EayHxE

01:04:36 – Westerm Mainstream Media Disinformation

Sources:

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3rlV7EC

01:06:37 – The Perfect Media Storm

01:13:19 – All-Cause Mortality

Sources:

ONS Statistics: – https://bit.ly/3fqkp1v

Eric Feigle-Ding Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3fxwIcA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is refusing to release the results of autopsies conducted on people who died after getting COVID-19 vaccines. @woodymatters (tweet, website).

Why? Why was a healthy 20-year-old woman from Kansas forced to get a Covid “vaccine” that could only hurt her? She died the next day, after her heart stopped. Why? WHY? Maybe @AlbertBourla can tell us. (tweet).

Just got back from another friends funeral 47 year old female 3x 💉 Found dead Thursday morning from “Heart Attack” but medical examiner would NOT do an autopsy and suggest cremation… 2nd one in less than 30 days, when they found her there was pile huge blood clots on pillow. (tweet).

Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson in an absolute shocking video telling her audience that she was severely injured from the Covid jabs. That’s not the worst part, she goes on to say she would do it again 🙃 (tweet).

Even when I first refused the jab, I was pretty damn confident I made the right call, but nothing could have prepared me for all the revelations we’ve seen since. Holy shit, we unjabbed dodged one hell of a bullet. (tweet).

He can no longer go to India or he will arrest for murder (tweet).

Just got to work. 7 new patients admitted overnight. All boosted the last 7 days. Fir the love of God: Stop.Getting.Jabbed. oh…and #TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

The Covid mass vaccination campaign will one day be seen as one of the most reckless misadventures in the history of modern medicine. (tweet).

I’m pleased to report that vaccine uptake in Ontario is declining in almost every demographic and that just 6.3% of toddlers have received one dose. Overall, just 19% of Ontarians have had a vax in the past six months. Have a great weekend!- pup (tweet).

The former premier of Newfoundland, and signatory to the Canadian Charter, the Hon. Brian Peckford, is suing the Canadian government. This a historic and I bet most of Canada doesn’t even know about it. (tweet).

I am a physician who has worked in different countries, and is licensed in multiple US states. I am well-published and have worked in many different healthcare settings. I could not be more clear and blunt when I say (tweet).

I call for the IMMEDIATE revoking of any COVID vaccine MANDATE anywhere in the world. They are unscientific and unethical, and a gross violation of the principles of bodily autonomy and informed consent. This is a personal healthcare choice between a patient and their doctor. (tweet).

It was no accident that our media failed to report on the war waged by Ukraine for 8 years against the Russian people in the Donbass after the US aided coup in 2014 or Ukraine refusing to honor the Minsk agreement. Made it easier for NATO to tell us this was totally unprovoked. (tweet).

Carbon dioxide is a ‘ridiculous choice’ for the UN’s climate calamity fear campaign. This trace gas has risen from 3 parts in 10K to 4 in 10K in 200 yrs. Because CO2 ability to trap reflected heat is logarithmic, it’s effects rapidly dissipate. Science! (tweet, website).

The world will not descend into chaos if temperature rises. We are in a Pleistocene Ice Age & have been for 2.59M ys. Human society loves warmth, that’s why we seek warm climates. Everything on earth wld benefit & vast areas of the frzn tundra & the Taiga would become habitable. (tweet).

