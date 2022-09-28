Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-28. Europe suffers horrifying 755% jump Excess Deaths among Children. Meloni: We do not want to be numbers

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1354 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 922 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Europe suffers horrifying 755% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids (link).

‘At the end of August, we exclusively revealed that official mortality figures for Europe showed a shocking 691% increase in excess deaths among children up to week 33 of 2022 since the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15 in May 2021’.

‘Our investigation has since forced the European Union’s official statistics department to begin a Europe-wide investigation into why there has been a significant increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14’.

‘However, upon announcing the investigation, EuroMOMO, the organisation that published the figures, altered the baseline by which excess deaths are measured against. This questionable act resulted in the number of excess deaths being artificially reduced’.

‘So we have revisited the data, and despite EuroMOMO’s best efforts to reduce the severity of the situation we uncovered, we can exclusivly reveal that the altered figures show there has been a shocking 755% increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2022 so far, and a 630% increase overall since the EMA first approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children’.

–

–

World Council for Health tomorrow will demand the suspension of all COVID vaccines. This comes from Dr Aseem Malhotra’s peer reviewed paper highlighting serious safety and process issues. It’s getting serious, but will it be ignored, find out tomorrow. (tweet).

–

–

Well look here. Ed Sheeran spoke to Shane Warne shortly before his death. This story was hid and the gutless sports commentators in Australia never mention that he died of a heart attack following complaining of chest pains shortly after taking the booster. Time for truth (tweet).

–

–

How has all this been kept out of the limelight! (tweet).

–

–

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the #FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, advised young people not to receive the recently approved bivalent #COVID19 vaccine booster doses due to a lack of human testing. (gab, website).

–

–

Two U.S. Doctors confirm the United States Government, the CDC and Pfizer committed Scientific Fraud by intentionally hiding critical data regarding mRNA injections from the American people resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries in the United States. Part 1 of 3 (tweet).

–

–

“There is more than enough evidence, I would say the evidence is overwhelming, to pause the rollout of the vaccine,” Dr Aseem Malhotra, British cardiologist & evidence based medicine expert. BIG story of the day, end the vaccine programme. Pls retweet. (tweet, website).

–

–

Israeli Investigators Find COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Side Effects: Leaked Video (tweet).

–

–

We’re hitting the target 🎯 I know this because the hacks are coming out to discredit Dr Malhotra None are providing alternative opinion on why we are seeing excess mortality in younger age groups around the world! They just want to tell you that @DrAseemMalhotra is flawed 🤡 (tweet).

–

–

A federal court in Texas is giving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) until Friday to release the first batch of data on adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination collected by the agency via its V-safe app. Thank God for lawsuits. (tweet, website).

–

–

“We do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being […] We will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators.” — Giorgia Meloni May she lead Italy according to her words in rejecting the Great Reset (tweet, subtweet).

–

–

If you’re wondering why all the worst people on the planet are having a meltdown over Giorgia Meloni’s victory in the Italian elections last night, here’s why: (tweet).

We won’t sign any document that’s not in our national interest, and it’s not in our national interest to sign our border protection policy over to the UN.

–

–

UK Column News – 28th September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00.30 – Economic, Financial And Monetary Destruction

Sources:

***************

UKC Monday (go to 00:29): – https://bit.ly/3E1hbM8

BoE Statement 01: – https://bit.ly/3fg87su

FT UK Guilt: – https://on.ft.com/3LOhxrB

FT US Treasury: – https://on.ft.com/3dKxv9G

US Yield Curve: – https://bit.ly/2U7EETf

Yieled Curve Statement: – https://bit.ly/30uvmmu

FT Article: – https://archive.ph/U1VnS

TE M1: – https://bit.ly/3dOr5pM

MI Article: – https://bit.ly/2F7mCLc

DC Article: – https://bit.ly/3SDR95Y

USDJPY chart: – https://bit.ly/3BRipqS

EURUSD Chart: – https://bit.ly/3DZAipU

GBPUSD Chart: – https://bit.ly/2tQdQej

Brookings Article: – https://brook.gs/3rglGLg

US Repo Rate: – https://bit.ly/3ULGkAB

Andrew Bailey Statement: – https://on.mktw.net/3SjQN4L

UKC Monday (go to 00:29): – https://bit.ly/3E1hbM8

NBusiness Article: – https://bit.ly/3rhZvVb

20:17 – Donbas Referendum

Sources:

***************

RT Results Report: – https://archive.ph/UBMTh

24:23: – Nord Stream Attack

Sources:

***************

Radek Sikorski Thread: – https://bit.ly/3BRhPtc

Express Article: – https://bit.ly/3SIbAym

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/jr1HM

WSJ Article: – https://archive.ph/9EBsP

AK NL article: – https://bit.ly/3xZekQm

Sun Post: – https://bit.ly/3M5aomZ

NATO Statement: – https://bit.ly/3UNU25M

SP Article: – https://bit.ly/3ChK0CU

MVT: – https://bit.ly/3ChxOlB

40:07 – Are The BBC Worried

Sources:

***************

UKC Monday (go to 25:59): – https://bit.ly/3E1hbM8

Nazanine Boniadi Profile: – https://bit.ly/3dQx8u4

Defense One: – https://bit.ly/3E6ip9f

DO KB Profile: – https://bit.ly/2lSgHlB

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3Cf6K6C

57:51 – Censorship Extremes In Germany

Sources:

***************

NYT Article: – https://yhoo.it/3RlQTY3

Breitbart Article: – https://bit.ly/3RlmqJP

01:08:17 – Giorgio Meloni Forms New Italian Government

Sources:

***************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3LSct5n

Sky Article: – https://bit.ly/3fruviS

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3xZcOh2

BB Article: – https://bit.ly/3SEm1Db

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3rhoDv2

–

–

It’s not a recession, it’s orchestrated collapse. It’s not climate change, it’s weather modification. It’s not a vaccine, it’s genocide. It’s not an accident, it’s all intentional. (tweet).

–

–

The Fed should have never financed the unjust Iraq War post 9/11, which is estimated to have cost $8 trillion dollars – the size of the Fed’s balance sheet. Few understand this. Click Follow for more. (tweet).

–