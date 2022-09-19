Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-19. USA deaths unexplainably increased by 40% in 18-49yo. 95% dbl jabbed Aus Excessive Deaths are on rise

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1350 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 919 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,718 concerned citizens.

15,938 medical and public health scientists.

47,197 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

#BREAKING: U.S. life insurance companies have said that deaths have an unexplainable increased by 40% in 18-49 year olds. (tweet).

Aus Excessive Deaths are on the rise… Expert’s are baffled as to why. At 95% Double Waxxed you’d have to agree, this is Very Suspicious Indeed…. (tweet).

Remember when we were forced to lock down to prevent Covid deaths? Now there’s over 10,000 non-covid related excess deaths in Europe in just 1 week alone! Why isn’t anyone counting these deaths? Why isn’t anyone investigating the cause of these deaths? Shameful. (tweet).

Dr. Harvey Risch, professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale, on our story: The Israeli MOH was warned by its own researchers that they may get sued, because even though they knew about the serious side effects, they still told people to go get vaccinated. #IsraeLeak, (tweet).

1800 scientists got $193,000,000 in vaccine royalties. They are now approving vaccines for kids without human trials. I wonder why? 🤬 (tweet).

UK Column News – 19th September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00:31 – The Funeral of the Queen

‘Now, after months of litigation, the court has ordered that, by September 30, 2022, the CDC must produce the first batch of over 19 months’ worth of data collected from tens of millions of v-safe participants between December 14, 2020 and July 31, 2022!’ (tweet, Breaking News: ICAN Obtains Court Order Requiring CDC to Release V-Safe Data that Includes Over 137 Million Health Entries Made After COVID-19 Vaccines, website).

Christine Anderson (MEP) – “People Need to Be Aware, There is Something Big Coming and it will turn out to be the biggest crime ever committed on humanity” (tweet).

BREAKING: Bill Gates Exposed in Italian Parliament for crimes against humanity. Called a global criminal. Finally The World is starting to wake up (tweet).

Big Pharma EVISCERATED By Member Of European Parliament (link).

‘Romanian Member of European Parliament Christian Terhes recently lit into Big Pharma, during a session challenging Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel to answer basic questions about his vaccine’s effectiveness and side effects, and the general dearth of information made available to the public about Moderna’s COVID vaccine. Bancel’s responses were predictably evasive and cagey, and the moderator seemed more concerned about decorum and Terhes taking more than his allotted time to speak than with extracting any answers from Bancel’.

Because asymptomatic spread was negligible that means lockdowns, social distancing, and public masking were all unnecessary. Great Barrington Declaration should have been adopted worldwide. Instead a false narrative drove the agenda. Courtesy Liberty and Health, Tampa (tweet).

Bill Gates Stopped Trump From Investigating Vaccines (link).

‘MSNBC host Chris Hayes unearthed footage of Bill Gates discussing his first meetings with Donald Trump, and in particular Gates discouraging Trump from following the advice of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to investigate the effectiveness and potential harm of vaccines’.

That’s a “dead end”, that would be a bad thing, don’t do that.

Aussie Cossack’s DEFIANT speech after release from PRISON✊ (link).

Charles Walton – The man who invented the RFID chip asks you not to receive it when the time comes. (tweet).

This is it in a nutshell. ❌❌❌👁🎯👁❌❌❌ Obama: I weaponized the IRS, DOJ, FBI and CIA. Trump: I weaponized the American people (tweet).

They missed a page: the search warrant on Trump with redactions leaving the words ‘Make’, ‘America’, ‘Great’ and ‘Again’ (tweet).

