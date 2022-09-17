Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-17. She would be here today if not for the vax. “Scientists” are now saying that COVID is less risky than the flu

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1323 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 900 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,575 concerned citizens.

15,935 medical and public health scientists.

47,189 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

My beloved mum died 28-01-2021 due to the #AstraZeneca #Vaccine – Inquest confirmed. She was an #RAF trained nurse and loved this life. How dare they use a trial ‘v’ on the population! The pathologist’s words were ‘she would be here today if not for the vax’ (tweet).

“Scientists” are now saying that COVID is less risky than the flu… Let that sink in. (tweet).

DECLARATION OF INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CRISIS « we consider that we are facing a serious international medical crisis, which must be accepted and treated as critical by all states, health institutions and medical personnel worldwide » — https://medicalcrisisdeclaration.com (tweet).

A new Harvard/John’s Hopkins study found that for every one COVID hospitalization prevented, “18 to 98 actual serious adverse events” have have been caused. The vaccine and vaccine mandates have been an enormous mistake, and studies are proving it. (tweet, ‘Unethical’ and up to 98 Times Worse Than the Disease: Top Scientists Publish Paradigm-Shifting Study About COVID-19 Booster for Young Adults, website).

🚨 A newly-formed medical union gathered in Melbourne at the weekend in a bid to RECLAIM MEDICINE from the tight grip of political control. The message from BRAVE DOCTORS who attended was clear: KEEP POLITICS OUT of medicine. Full story: http://rebelne.ws/3RDnQ3h (tweet).

Dr. Peter McCullough: “This is the first time in medical history that a product (bivalent boosters] was developed and not tested on a SINGLE HUMAN BEING.” (tweet).

Christine Anderson, MEP, grills AZ’s top manager and is joined by other colleagues frustrated with Big Pharma’s evasive tactics in answering the questions. (tweet).

Teen Athlete, Dead Suddenly At Golf Practice… 17-year-old golfer Tyler Erickson died while practicing… Senior at Holmes County High School… State president of the National Beta Club… “Might have had a heart attack or blood clot”… – analyzingamerica, WJHG-TV (tweet).

I am a 49 year old mother of 4 sons. Grew up near Toronto. I now care for my oldest son 24/7 (over a year) thanks to Trudeau’s vax mandate. Praying my son survives. According to Trudeau i am an extremist and a racist with unacceptable views. #TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

I’m a wife,mother and MD. I’ve served patients for over 30 years in family practice and functional medicine. Since I stood up on social media against medical coercion and vax mandates I’m now considered a danger to the public and an extremist according to Trudeau.#TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

I’m a retired physician and medical educator. I taught medical ethics to medical students and physician assistants. Coercing us to take a rushed experimental is highly unethical, yet @JustinTrudeau did that to the Canadians and continues to do so even now with unproven boosters. (tweet).

I am a Canadian Nurse, and mother of 3, I am breastfeeding, and did not get the jab, I was terminated from my 12 year nursing career, denied EI benefits, and deemed a threat to my patients. According to @JustinTrudeau I am a misogynistic. #TrudeauMustGo @Martyupnorth_2 (tweet).

Im a 40 year old Canadian. Husband, father of 5. I am an airline pilot, but was forced to resign and ultimately left Canada to find work. According to Trudeau I am an extreamist, and I WAS dealt with. #trudeaumustgo (tweet).

Twitter had just booted me off and had me change my password because I reshared so many #TrudeauMustGo Tweets and followed too many people. They labelled it as “suspicious activity.” I think we’re putting Twitter on overdrive with this campaign. (tweet).

I am a 43 yr old truck driver, who helped lead the Convoy For Freedom across the country. I believe a person has the right to decide what goes in their body. According to Trudeau, Canada needs to decide ‘What to do with people like that. ‘ #TrudeauResign #TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

.@JustinTrudeau couldn’t unite two pieces of Lego together; meanwhile @Martyupnorth_2 united us all in an impromptu, beautiful, honest grassroots online movement that has transcended race, gender, socioeconomic status, religion, and countless other barriers. #TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

I don’t remember seeing Myocarditis commercials targeted towards children until now. Keep in mind that we still can’t say the “V word” on social media without getting a banner at the bottom of the post saying how safe and effective they are..If this isn’t criminal, IDK what is.. (tweet).

#TrudeauMustGo proves that Canadians are NOT racists, extremists, misogynists. They’re ordinary, hard working and loving moms, dads, sisters, grandmas… They’re kind people who didn’t deserve relentless hate speech, media hate and injustice. God bless brave Canadians! (tweet).

Funny how when celebrities & politicians got covid and used the line “I’m thankful I’m vaccinated or it would have been so much worse” they weren’t paid… But anyone using the #TrudeauMustGo hashtag is… Yeah, okay… (tweet).

I’m a wife and mother of 2 and a cancer research scientist. I worked with mRNA and understood exactly how the covid shots work. Following the concerning safety signals/lack of efficacy data did not prevent me from being fired. I’m an ‘extremist’according to the PM.#TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

I’m a 41 year-old wife & mama of 4 pursuing a PhD. I hold hands with the dying bc nobody should die alone. I’ve been harmed by the medical system & live a pharma-free life. According to Trudeau, I shouldn’t be tolerated. #TrudeauMustGo #TrudeauHasGotToGo #notAbot (tweet).

I’m a mediocre person with a job and a family who doesn’t like being coerced, or coercing others, into making a personal health decision. According to Trudeau and his ilk I’m part of a fringe minority with unacceptable views and might be a racist misogynist. #TrudeauHasGotToGo (tweet).

There’s no amount of money that could ever compensate what myself & my family went through for over a year due to Trudeau/Ford & Gov. mandates & the rhetoric towards all unvaccinated people. Banned from society & travel because they felt like it. Im not a paid bot. #TrudeauMustGo (tweet).

This is my sweet 12 year old daughter. She was kicked out of school that she has been in since jk, kicked out of her competitive dance company & lost friends because she wasn’t experimented on. According to @JustinTrudeau she’s racist & misogynist and needs to be dealt with (tweet).

UK Column News – 16th September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:27 – Pound Down, But Why?

Nearly 50 Members Of Congress Call On Pentagon To End Military Vaccine Mandate (link, link).

A data leak suggests the real reason health officials don’t want individual vaccine vials examined by independent scientists is that the vials are all different — and the mRNA in the shots is not intact. (tweet, ‘Stunning’: The Real Reason Health Officials Won’t Let Independent Scientists Examine mRNA Vaccine Vials, website).

In Canada…the unvaccinated spouse/partner of a Canadian Citizen is REFUSED ENTRANCE unless they get permission from the government for ‘compassion exceptions’. IF people don’t start speaking out against this LUNACY…Humanity is done. (tweet).

Justin Bieber, The weekend, Luke Combs, Shawn Mendes, Carlos Santana, Foo Fighters, Mandy Moore, Weezer, The Fugees, Dababy, Oliver Slim, Dead Can Dance, Limp Bizkit, Alanis Morisette and more all canceled tours for the next 3 months. What do they know? (tweet).

COVID actually did something good for me: It made me realize what an evil world we live in: The level of govt corruption. The climate scam. The World Economic Forum. The lying MSM ‘news’. The evil socialism. So thanks for that. Same for me. Instead of following it, it woke me up. Thanks for that!!! (tweet).

Norway largest carrot farmer just had to throw away 80 tons of carrots because he cannot afford the electricity prices. Are you realizing what is happening yet? (tweet).

A WEF presentation from 2015 explaining how to change the human genome using mRNA. Still, the media mocks those who point this out! (tweet).

–