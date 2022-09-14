Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-14. IVM may have role in COVID-19 prophylaxis or treatment. CATASTROPHIC Israeli cover-up COVID jab harms

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1323 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 900 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,575 concerned citizens.

15,935 medical and public health scientists.

47,189 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

They knew. Shocker. Ivermectin emails inside Public Health Agency of Canada (tweet, website).

Ivermectin may have a role in COVID-19 prophylaxis or treatment.

**BREAKING SCANDAL** IT’S NOW 100% CONFIRMED: TWO SEPARATE DOCTORS CLAIM 100+ MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TREATED COVID-19 WITH IVERMECTIN WHILE URGING EVERYONE TO GET VACCINATED. (tweet).

CATASTROPHIC Israeli cover-up of COVID vaccine harms: Yaffa Shir-Raz, health researcher in Israel, blows the whistle and releases twitter (10 posts) of what she uncovered & what Israel is hiding (tweet, website).

Dr. Charles Hoffe ~”92% of all Covid deaths were in the vaccinated, so this is a pandemic of the vaccinated” Watch and share. #VaccineSideEffects #pandemic (tweet).

FDA Refuses To Provide Key COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Analyses (link, link).

‘Kim Witczak, co-founder of Woodymatters, a nonprofit that advocates for a stronger FDA and drug safety system, said the agency’s refusal to provide the analyses was not acceptable’.

‘“The secrecy is unacceptable for an agency that said it is transparent with the public about vaccine safety,” Witczak, who sits on one of the FDA’s outside advisory panels, told The Epoch Times’.

‘“What’s the point of having VAERS if you’re not releasing it to the public?” she added’.

‘Witczak said her concerns about vaccine safety were heightened by a recent paper from Dr. Joseph Fraiman and others that found a higher incidence of serious adverse events in vaccinated participants in the original Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials than in placebo recipients. She noted that the FDA’s 2004 warning for antidepressants that the drugs could increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior came over 10 years after the trials on which it was based’.

(Toby Young @toadmeister) CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has admitted that her agency falsely claimed it was monitoring vaccine safety in 2021 and that it only actually did so from March 2022 – but it still refuses to release the full data. (tweet, website).

🧵 Over 400 doctors, scientists and professionals from more than 34 countries have declared an international medical crisis due to “diseases and death” associated with the COVID-19 vaccines… (tweet).

Dr Kelly Victory updates Dr Drew with Dr Alexander that \/ increases rather than decreases the risk of contracting the pandemic illness. This is termed “negative efficacy”. She hits all the citations and data. Risks far outweigh any theoretical benefit. (tweet).

Denmark has now banned covid jabs for citizens under 50. How will the vaccines work for the over 50 if the under 50 don’t get vaccinated too?? Oh wait, that’s just Canadian $cience. (tweet).

Sweden to stop administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to risk of heart inflammation (tweet).

Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Binder describes his experience in a mental health facility, which he was placed in for speaking the truth about C19. As a condition of release, he was forced to take medication. (tweet, Full interview, rumble).

Amazing: “Community leader Shaun Frederickson presents the facts on fully vaccinated COVID-19 deaths to Dr. Wilma Wooten and the Board of Supervisors.” (tweet).

UK Column News – 14th September 2022. Using Energy Contracts To Target SMEs and Society. ‘Official’ Disinformation, Counter Counter-Disinformation, Fracking Disinformation, Dangerous Global ‘Far-Right’ Putin-Inspired Disinformation Networks Target Wales — Supposedly. Israel Deliberately Covered Up Jab Dangers.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00:27 – Inflation Down

Complete exchange between Sen. @RandPaul and Dr. Anthony Fauci at Monkeypox hearing. Sen. Paul plays @cspanwj clip of Dr. Fauci. Fauci: “That film that you showed was really taken out of context…Reuters fact-checked, looked at that…” Paul: “Actually, words don’t lie.” (tweet).

Hundreds of tractors block the town of Caserta in southern Italy in protest against the forced slaughter of 140,000 head of cattle and the rise in energy prices. Recently, 400 companies have gone bankrupt and 8,000 jobs have been lost. (tweet).

Why did the Pope…who’s not a financial advisor…instruct to all Vatican Entities…to move ALL FUNDS to the Vatican Bank by the end of September? What does he know? (tweet).

HEART-TOUCHING: Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh embraced her children yesterday after 10 days of detention behind Israeli bars for being a journalist and posting her work online. (tweet).

As a conservative I make no apology for my beliefs: Two genders only. Traditions should be preserved. Climate change is cyclical. Fossil fuels are critical. Carbon Dioxide is life. Children should be taught facts, not ideology. Individual responsibility is key. Small govt only. (tweet).

