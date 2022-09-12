Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-12. Cause unknown leading CoD. Going straight to stage 4 cancer. Wrongful Death Lawsuit 4 Using Remdesivir

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1323 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 900 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,575 concerned citizens.

15,935 medical and public health scientists.

47,189 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

You can’t make this up…in 2022…the ‘Leading cause of Death’ is ‘Unknown’. (tweet).

–

–

Government publishes horrific figures on COVID Vaccine Deaths: 1 in 482 dead within a month, 1 in 246 dead within 60 days, & 1 in 73 dead by May 2022 (tweet, website).

–

–

According to reports, medics are seeing a huge number of people suddenly going straight to stage 4 cancer. It’s apparently the first time in history, there’s obviously a common denominator..but there’s no way I’m stating the obvious.. (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING REPORT: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Several California Hospitals for Using Remdesivir Without Informed Consent as a COVID-19 Treatment… (tweet).

–

–

Just learned something massive is coming next week. Cannot tell you but I want to give everyone hope. DONT GET JABBED. Pass it on. JB. (tweet).

–

–

Just to be clear. There is a game changer coming. I’m not interested in clicks or followers. If I only had one I’d want to help them. I can’t divulge for obvious reasons. Think about it. Battle of the narratives. Any mega-news could be buried this week. But it’s good news for us. (tweet).

–

–

Is it just me or does anyone else get the feeling something bad on a major scale is about to happen 🤔🤔🤔??? (tweet).

–

–

A House of Commons event to launch a All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Covid-19 Vaccine Damage was due to be publicised today. Due to the suspension of Official Parliamentary business it needs to be rescheduled. Announcement coming soon….. @DrAseemMalhotra @ukcvfamily (tweet).

–

–

Virus mutated to much weaker strain while mass mandated program kept infusing the far more lethal WIV Spike protein every six months and tragically many cannot fullydefend against it. Neuro, CV, VTE, immunologic, and other organ systems damaged with continued waves of WIV Spike. (tweet).

–

–

The Truth is about to blow this whole thing apart. The Great Reset, the World Economic Forum, Central banking, our governments. Hold your energy as we develop our response. Channel your anger. ___________________ Tomorrow. (tweet).

–

–

SADS is not a diagnosis! We want autopsies every single time to determine the CAUSE OF DEATH! (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 12th September 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:29 – Bidding Farewell to the Queen

Sources:

***************

Times Article: – https://archive.ph/VCWRW

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3eLLuMB

Times Article 01: – https://archive.ph/SgZsb

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/RnmeR

TD Article: – https://bit.ly/3xhMMoS

Charles III COP26 Speech: – https://bit.ly/3d8Ofac

24:49 – Who Is Charles III

Sources:

***************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3d8OP7S

BBC Article 01: – https://bbc.in/3RTFlvU

CL Article: – https://bit.ly/3U2K68l

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3quKfDM

AC Article: – https://bit.ly/3qxEBAS

SDE Article: – https://bit.ly/3d5gUgb

PT’s Fairbridge Society: – https://bit.ly/3L59yWK

38:31 – Excess All Cause Mortality That No One Cares About

Sources:

***************

ONS Statistics: – https://bit.ly/3qu23iH

NHS England Report: – https://bit.ly/3QBrA3Z

RCN Response: – https://bit.ly/3DgdLF9

39:52 – Necessarilly Guessing GDP

Sources:

***************

ONS Statistics: – https://bit.ly/3BbHEDW

40:58 – Scottish Rent Freeze

Sources:

***************

Telegraph: – https://bit.ly/3ByBX46

P118 Article: – https://bit.ly/3xiFVLI

Jie Artilce: – https://bit.ly/3QDD8DV

Hogans Article: – https://bit.ly/3DiXjnr

Mises Article: – https://bit.ly/3eG8pbV

46:23 – Weapons To Ukraine

Sources:

***************

George Allison Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3L4ILdb

UK Government Statement: – https://bit.ly/3BcQMb8

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3ddule1

DPA Map: – https://bit.ly/3L52WYo

51:36 – Ukraine Propaganda

Sources:

***************

Guitar Article: – https://bit.ly/3BbDxHZ

WSWS Article: – https://bit.ly/3U0QKvR

RW Open Letter: – https://bit.ly/3U70p3R

59:56 – The Police, Crimes, Sentencing & Courts Act In Action

Sources:

***************

BG Blog Article: – https://bit.ly/3RY6ca2

01:05:28 – The Schools Bill

Sources:

***************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3qyYpnI

SW Article: – https://bit.ly/3L6qwDY

DefendDigitalMe Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3BAPeJM

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3REwgXY

Ed’ Com’ Minutes: – https://bit.ly/3RB7HeA

SW Artilce 01: – https://bit.ly/3QCq5Tb

–

–

What a glorious admission of total failure for their zero-Covid lunacy 🤡 (tweet).

–

–

(Martin Kulldorff @MartinKulldorff) In 2020, I was a lonely voice in the Twitter wilderness, opposing lockdowns with a few scattered friends. In 2022, I am preaching to the choir; a choir with a wonderful, beautiful voice. Thank you for singing! (tweet).

–

–

Jab-mandate Jacinda now on wearing masks: “We all just need to respect everyone’s individual decisions.” UN-FU•KING-BELIEVABLE. (tweet).

–

–

The demonisation of ‘the unvaccinated’ last year truly unveiled the darkest sides of human nature. I know people want to ‘just move on’ (for obvious reasons) but many of us will never forget just how nasty, vicious, and unreasonable people became. (tweet).

–

–

Amsterdam on the street against Agenda 2030! (tweet).

–

–

I was arrested today in #Oxford after I voiced my opposition to the proclamation of “#CharlesIII”. Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy. #NotMyKing (tweet).

–