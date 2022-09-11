Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-11. 400 Drs, Profs declare international medical crisis due to jab injuries, deaths. Troubling silence COVID babies

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1323 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 900 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,575 concerned citizens.

15,935 medical and public health scientists.

47,189 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

400 Doctors and Professionals Declare International Medical Crisis Due to Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths (link).

‘Over 400 doctors, scientists and professionals from more than 34 countries this morning declared an international medical crisis due to “diseases and death associated with the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’”’.

‘Launched at a press conference on Saturday, September 10th, the declaration states: “We are currently witnessing an excess in mortality in those countries where the majority of the population has received the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccines’. To date, this excess mortality has neither been sufficiently investigated nor studied by national and international health institutions.”’

–

–

A troubling silence: ‘COVID babies’ aren’t talking as much as they should. How much is the pandemic to blame? (link).

–

–

How to remove Graphene, which is being transmitted from the COVID Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated, from your body (link).

‘Graphene oxide, a substance that is poisonous to humans, has been found in the Covid 19 “vaccines”, in the water supply, in the air we breathe through chemtrails, and is even in our food supply. Graphene oxide interacts and is activated by electromagnetic frequencies (“EMF”), specifically the broader range of frequencies found in 5G which can cause even more damage to our health’.

‘The symptoms of graphene oxide poisoning and EMF radiation sickness are similar to those symptoms described as Covid. The good news is, now that graphene oxide has been identified as a contaminant, there are ways to remove graphene oxide from our bodies and restore your health’.

‘This is a holistic approach of using several different methods simultaneously for the best effect. Including, specific supplements to degrade the graphene oxide in the body, and controlling EMFs in the environment to minimize graphene oxide activation’.

‘This information comes from several sources and is based on scientific studies. Links are reference below’.

‘Understanding Glutathione’

‘Glutathione is a substance made from the amino acids: glycine, cysteine, and glutamic acid. It is produced naturally by the liver and involved in many processes in the body, including tissue building and repair, making chemicals and proteins needed in the body, and for the immune system. We have a natural glutathione reserve in our bodies. This is what gives us a strong immune system’.

‘When glutathione levels are high in the body, we have no problems and our immune system functions well. But when the amount of graphene oxide in the body exceeds the amount of glutathione, it causes the collapse of the immune system and triggers a cytokine storm. The way that graphene oxide can rapidly grow to exceed glutathione in the body is by electronic excitation. Meaning, EMF’s that bombard the graphene to oxidise it, which rapidly triggers the disease’.

‘At the age of 65 glutathione levels fall drastically in the body. This can explain why the population most affected by Covid-19 are the elderly. Glutathione levels are also very low in people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, obesity, etc. Likewise, glutathione levels are very high in infants, children and athletes. This can explain why Covid-19 has not affected these people’.

‘Graphene oxide when oxidised or activated by specific EMF frequencies overruns the body’s ability to create enough glutathione, which destroys the immune system and causes the illness. In events of illness (such as Covid symptoms and all the “variants”) it is necessary to raise glutathione levels in the body in order to cope with the toxin (graphene oxide) that has been introduced or electrically activated’.

‘ICU Intubated Covid Patients Healed Within Hours When Treated with Glutathione And NAC, Example from Ricardo Delgado’

‘“We have seen clinical trials with hundreds of patients who were in the ICU, on a respirator and intubated, practically on the verge of death. With bilateral pneumonias caused by the spread of graphene oxide and subsequent 5G radiation in the lung plaques. Well, this diffuse stain in these patients is symmetrical, which would not happen with a biological agent since it would be rather asymmetrical, as for example when there is a pneumococcal infection, right? Well, in that case a diffuse stain usually appears in one part of the lung, but not in another, not in both symmetrically. So, when treated with glutathione via direct intravenous —or even orally as well— or with N-acetylcysteine (NAC) 600 mg or higher doses, people within hours began to recover their oxygen saturation” – Ricardo Delgado, La Quinta Colmuna’

‘N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”) is a supplement that causes the body to produce glutathione, it is known as the precursor to glutathione and causes the body to secrete glutathione endogenously, just as it does when you do sports intensely. NAC comes from the amino acid L-cysteine and is used by the body to build antioxidants. Antioxidants are vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that protect and repair cells from damage. You can get NAC as a supplement or a prescription drug’.

‘Zinc in combination with NAC are essential antioxidants used to degrade graphene oxide. Ricardo Delgado states that with these two antioxidants he has personally helped people affected by magnetism after inoculation. This is in people with two doses of Pfizer who have become magnetic and after these supplements they no longer have this symptom’.

‘Other supplements that can be taken to assist in the removal of graphene oxide are:’

Astaxanthin

Melatonin

Milk Thistle

Quercetin

Vitamin C

Vitamin D3

‘For more information on these supplements for graphene oxide removal please see this LINK’.

‘Understanding The Connection Between EMF, 5G, Graphene Oxide, Hydrogels and Covid’

–

–

UK Lab Report discovers Graphene in the Covid-19 Vaccines; & Scientists believe the Vaccinated are transmitting it to the Unvaccinated (link).

‘The Covid-19 vaccines have been forensically examined in the United Kingdom and a laboratory report confirms they contain graphene nanomaterials that can penetrate the body’s natural barriers and damage the central nervous system, and Graphene Oxide which can damage internal organs, destroy blood health, trigger cancer, and cause changes in gene function among a host of other ill effects’.

‘Unfortunately, further analysis by Dr Phillipe van Welbergen has concluded that the graphene is being transmitted from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, destroying red blood cells and causing dangerous blood clots’.

–

–

Deaths are Soaring in Highly Vaccinated Victoria, Australia (link).

‘Deaths in the Australian state of Victoria, where 95% of adults have received Covid vaccines and most are boosted with mRNA shots, soared to their highest level in at least 13 years in August – far above the five-year average’.

‘Victoria offers almost unique data: near-real-time reporting on death trends in millions of people who are heavily vaccinated but had little exposure to Covid before being jabbed.

The picture is increasingly grim’.

‘Victoria registered 4,896 deaths from all causes in August, 27% above the monthly average of the previous five Augusts. Mortality in Australia typically peaks June through August, the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, but the figure is only the latest in a disturbing trend’.

‘So far in 2022, Victoria has registered 32,533 deaths, 20% above its average for the same eight-month period from 2017 through 2021. Victoria has had more than 4,000 deaths in five months since February; it crossed that threshold only in seven months in the previous 12 years’.

–

–

Adults Aged 35–44 Died At Twice The Expected Rate Last Summer, Life Insurance Data Suggests (link).

–

–

There was a 78% spike in excess mortality for people aged 25-34 in the 3rd quarter of 2021. For people 35-44, excess mortality doubled, says Edward Dowd, citing a new report from the Society of Actuaries. Tonight, he breaks it down. 🔴PREMIERE 7:30pm ET: https://ept.ms/S0906EdwardDowd (tweet).

–

–

Rip to young fit healthy comedian David Arnold who just dropped dead suddenly at 54. His shows required you to be fully V. And unfortunately he made jokes about those who didn’t get them. Real bummer. They claim he dropped dead of natural causes. See below. (tweet).

–

–

Replying to @unhealthytruth Please take the time to listen to this upto date very short message (18 min) from Dr John Campbell about startling findings in Thailand and heart issues following vax. (tweet, website).

–

–

Client today: “I was reluctant to get the \/, because I was pregnant. But my work and doctor said it was important that I get it and insisted. Now I have a 6 month old baby just diagnosed with cancer.” (tweet).

–

–

Finally… My Father’s GP admitted today that the Pfizer booster has affected his heart and affected many, they don’t know what’s happening… too late. I’m furious, he never saw a GP before having the booster! on the wait list for Cardiologist! (tweet).

–

–

My father has just rang from hospital. Had urgent appt, ECG, blood tests, x-rays awaiting CT scan. Nurse suggested blood clots from the Vaccine!!! Finally speaking out… I’m so angry. (tweet).

–

–

Australia: 70 still birth p.a. to 400. (tweet).

–

–

Megi Bakradze, one of the first nurse who received the covid vaccine on television is now dead (tweet).

–

–

Tiffany Dover and Megi Bakradze – the big difference (link).

‘Megi Brakadze, 27, had her injection but within 24 hours was dead. They managed to restart her heart but were not able to revive her completely. Megi’s death comes a week after Italian clarinet teacher, Sandro Tognatti, died following the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab’.

–

–

So in the last week I’ve seen my cousin’s 42 year old, previously healthy husband ‘die suddenly’, and this morning, my 28 year old niece the same…. In both cases, no one will/can say why they died. 😥 (tweet).

–

–

USA High School Athlete has 6 foot of Blood Clots removed from his legs…You guessed it, once again The Doctors are baffled….🤔🤔🤔🤔 (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 9th September 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:29 – The Death of Queen Elizabeth II

06:51 – The Activist King

Sources:

***************

WEF Article: – https://bit.ly/3Qwou18

Charles’ Spider Letters: – https://bit.ly/2TNBUNz

12:49 – The Energy Crisis Prompts Return of the Fracking Nightmare

Sources:

***************

Liz Truss Statement: – https://yhoo.it/3QBfojE

Fracking Moretorium Article: – https://bit.ly/3U1BazV

19:34 – Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces EU Energy Debacle & Effective

Climate Lockdowns

Sources:

***************

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3U94OUa

Ursula von der Leyen Statement: – https://bit.ly/3eABiWX

UVDL Text: – https://bit.ly/3L1dmrM

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3xdNfIx

F24 Article: – https://bit.ly/3L1XLbC

33:46 – California Mirrors EU Energy Debacle & Climate Lockdowns

37:51 – Biden Regime Threatens “Special Relationship”

Sources:

***************

KJP Prss Briefing: – https://bit.ly/3DdD76D

38:37 – Has The Removal of Rights Bill Been Shelved?

Sources:

***************

Harry Cole Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3xbQ1Op

Bill of Rights: – https://bit.ly/3U1OYuy

CAJ Article: – https://bit.ly/3RHEhey

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3B2pfcw

40:45 – UN’s 180 On Uyghur Human Rights

Sources:

***************

OHCR Report: – https://bit.ly/3TY8fg5

UN Article: – https://bit.ly/3d1GNxr

UN Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3Dd9Dpb

FP Article: – https://bit.ly/3qtwntM

UN Report: – https://bit.ly/3Rqk9Oh

ICIJ Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3eE1DUb

HRW Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3qoRQ6Y

LH Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3L03xdV

JN Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3L5aWJ2

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3L4k28w

Liz Truss Statement: – https://bit.ly/3qrGy20

China’s Reponse: – https://bit.ly/3x8XWwc

UKC Soundcloud: – https://bit.ly/3RRi51D

01:04:06 – The US 2022 Midterms

Sources:

***************

Politico Article: – https://politi.co/3RsUJj0

–

–

UK now has: WEF King. WEF Prime Minister. WEF Government. WEF Leader of Opposition. WEF Opposition Party. WEF Media. (tweet).

–

–

KIaus Shwab @Klaus4PM I’m so excited to Build Back Better with you Charles, See you soon. ❤️ (tweet).

–

–

UPDATE: Our fight back against the WEF is underway👊🏻💥 I’d like to introduce you to… The International Liberty Forum. Over the coming weeks, we will be working hard to build a platform to push back against The Great Reset and send Klaus packing. This battle CAN be won. (tweet).

–

–

California: You need a gas generator to charge your $120K electric super car because the grid is overloaded 🤡 You gotta love the irony. (tweet).

–

–

When the government chooses to borrow over £150,000,000,000 to pay to energy suppliers and make the public pay it back over 20 years, the country has basically been sold off (tweet).

–

–

Major mainstream news outlets including CNN, NBC, The Atlantic, The Financial Times, BBC and others are all beneficiaries of Gates’s funding. None of these outlets provide any notification to their audience that they are bought and paid for by Bill Gates. (tweet, website).

–

–

The Chris Hedges Report: Ukraine and the crisis of media censorship (link).

‘Throughout the Ukraine war, Western news outlets have mindlessly parroted the opinions of a ruling elite and overseen a public discourse that is often unhinged from the real world’.

﻿Some journalists are simply stenographers.

I agree with the top comment: ‘Censorship is a sign of weakness. And extreme censorship and suppression of any real news on Ukraine war that we observe now is a sign of an extreme weakness’.

–

–

Greenpeace Co-Founder Patrick Moore Says Climate Change Based On False Narratives (link).

–