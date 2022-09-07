Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-07. Infant mortality up 150%. 32 young Canadian Drs died suddenly. Contracts w/ Big Pharma jabs: ready 2017

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 847 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,421 concerned citizens.

15,930 medical and public health scientists.

47,170 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

New FOIA data from one of Israel’s largest insurers: 150% increase in infant mortality in month after birth in Q2 2021 compared to same period in previous 2 years! 220% increase Q4 (after booster campaign) compared to same period in 2020 and almost 45% more than in 2019. (tweet).

NEWS: 32 young Canadian doctors “died suddenly” in the past 16 months while fully COVID-19 vaccinated! These doctors were actively practicing medicine & were healthy prior to taking illegally mandated COVID-19 Vaccines (2, 3 or 4 doses). credit to Dr. William Makis MD (tweet).

No, two runners dead and 74 hospitalized during a marathon, with others on ventilators in intensive care, is not normal. According to eNCA they expressed “Concern over ‘abnormal’ deaths”… (tweet).

(Toby Young @toadmeister) The Covid vaccines are up to 100 times more likely to cause a young adult serious injury than prevent him or her from being hospitalised with Covid, a study has concluded. (tweet, website).

This study is absolutely incredible. Apologies in advance to twitter’s army of fact-checkers but you are not going to like the findings… 1/5 (tweet).

Embalmers Have Been Finding Numerous Long, Fibrous Clots That Lack Post-Mortem Characteristics (link).

‘Richard Hirschman, a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Alabama, recalled that he has been in the trade since the tragedy of 9/11’.

‘“Prior to 2020, 2021, we probably would see somewhere between 5 to 10 percent of the bodies that we would embalm [having] blood clots,” Hirschman told The Epoch Times’.

‘“We are familiar with what blood clots are, and we’ve had to deal with them over time,” he said’.

‘He says that now, 50 percent to 70 percent of the bodies he sees have clots’.

Excess Non-Covid Deaths Top 15,300 in 17 Weeks as Mysterious Wave of Heart Deaths Continues (link).

‘There have been 15,357 excess non-Covid deaths registered in England and Wales in the 17 weeks since April 23rd, according to the latest official data from the Office for National Statistics, released on Wednesday. This is 9.5% more than expected, based on an average of the previous five years’.

‘In the week ending August 19th, the most recent week for which data are available, 10,982 deaths were registered in England and Wales, which is 1,719 (18.6%) above the five-year average for the week. Of these, 551 mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate as a contributory cause and 354 mentioned COVID-19 as underlying cause, leaving 1,365 deaths from a different underlying cause’.

Have the Germans proved the link between Covid vaccination and excess deaths? (link).

‘THE mystery of excess deaths first came to light in January this year when a large US insurance company reported it was seeing ‘the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business’. Furthermore it was not the elderly who were dying but ‘primarily working-age people 18 to 64’. In March one of Germany’s largest statutory health insurance companies, BKK, reported frequency of vaccination complications seven times higher than indicated by the German regulatory body, the Paul Ehrlich Institute. ‘

‘In Britain, Will Jones began reporting on Office of National Statistics excess deaths data in June when he spotted 5,000 non-Covid excess deaths of the previous five weeks detailed by the ONS and asked what was behind these figures. Tracking subsequent ONS data releases, he’s continued to report on surging excess deaths data, which by July had approached 9,000 in just ten weeks and by August reached 12,500 over 14 weeks’.

‘It was only at this point, a couple of weeks ago, that the MSM began to get interested, with the Telegraph reporting on a ‘silent crisis of soaring excess deaths gripping Britain’. This was, the article opined, due to lockdown. Given the NHS shutdown and the collateral health damage caused by lockdown, it seemed a plausible enough argument. But the timings that Will Jones noted call the vaccine into question too. Guy Hatchard, noting a similar rise in excess deaths in New Zealand, raised the same question, and asked directly: if Covid isn’t causing them, is the jab to blame?’

‘Jones’s analysis of deaths by date of occurrence shows an apparent correlation with the rollout of vaccine doses in the spring booster campaign among over-75s in England. He’s noted too that the causes of death appear to be largely related to diseases of the heart and blood vessels. With a call by senior scientists for the Government to investigate these thousands of unexplained excess deaths going unheeded, the concern has been that the signals in the data suggesting ‘something is not quite right’ would stay as that – concerning signals’.

‘But maybe not. There is now what looks like the first confirmation of the correlation. An all-important blog posted by Eugyppius on August 27 reports on an exhaustive study of excess German mortality in 2020 to 2022, which you can study here. It finds that excess deaths are tightly correlated with mass vaccination, and provides much harder evidence for that putative correlation’.

‘It is a preprint research paper by Christof Kuhbandner (a psychologist at Regensburg) and Matthias Reitzner (a statistician at Osnabrück) who have applied sophisticated actuarial analysis to the publicly available all-cause mortality data provided by the German government. Eugyppius comments: ‘When you account for historical mortality trends, the virus no longer looks so dangerous and the vaccines no longer look so great.’’

‘He quotes from the research paper abstract: ‘In 2020, the observed number of deaths was close to the expected number with respect to the empirical standard deviation. By contrast, in 2021, the observed number of deaths was two empirical standard deviations above the expected number. The high excess mortality in 2021 was almost entirely due to an increase in deaths in the age groups between 15 and 79 and started to accumulate only from April 2021 onwards. A similar mortality pattern was observed for stillbirths with an increase of about 11 per cent in the second quarter of the year 2021’.

German study into the phenomenon of excess deaths | Kathy Gygnell and Mark Steyn discuss (link).

Wow Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes takes Moderna and Pfizer to town. These vaccines were ready in 2017! Contracts with Big Pharma have all been blacked out. This should be everywhere, why isn’t it? Every member of public should have this info!! RT (tweet).

Is the government position on vaccines – We know thousands are dying on account of them, but everyone should keep taking them – or am I missing something? (tweet).

Compilation of people dropping dead since the vaccination campain have started. Sudden adult death syndrom or vax death? (tweet).

A PATRIOT REVOLUTION Is TAKING OVER Italy and Sweden!!! (link).

The killer quote is delivered at the 4m30s mark: ‘Because we do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being’.

Europe’s Energy Armageddon From Berlin and Brussels, Not Moscow (link).

‘On August 22 the exchange-traded market price for natural gas in the German THE (Trading Hub Europe) gas hub was trading more than 1000% higher than a year ago. Most citizens are told by the Scholz regime that the reason is Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The truth is quite otherwise. EU politicians and major financial interests are using Russia to cover what is a Made in Germany and Brussels energy crisis. The consequences are not accidental’.

‘It is not because politicians like Scholz or German Green Economy Minister Robert Habeck, nor EU Commission Green Energy Vice President Frans Timmermans are stupid or clueless. Corrupt and dishonest, maybe yes. They know exactly what they are doing. They are reading a script. It is all part of the EU plan to deindustrialize one of the most energy-efficient industrial concentrations on the planet. This is the UN Green Agenda 2030 otherwise known as Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset’.

UK Column News – 7th September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

00:29 – Lizz Truss Enters Number 10 With A Massive Borrowing Commitment

14:30 – NHS In Transformation Not Crisis

28:24 – COVID-19 Research Investigating Nothing To Produce A Narrative

32:35 – We Need To Assume Health Research Is Flawed

38:15 – The State Cannot Possibly Be Wrong In California

40:53 – US Election Fraud Can Be Detected

44:37 – Ukraine's Death-list Database

45:53 – No Need To Vaccinate 5-11 Year Olds In England

52:01 – The Future Of the NHS

01:06:31 – Their Time Is Running Out by Paul G. Terry

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich American/German lawyer is suing Dr. Christian Drosten who put forward the PCR test, which cannot diagnose any infection. Dr. Drosten is in fact NOT a doctor! Dr. Tedros Adhanom of the WHO is the first non-doctor and is wanted for Crimes Against Humanity….. (tweet).

U.K. – We are being taken for mugs. National Grid figures reveal that since the start of April, Britain has been a major exporter of electricity to Europe, sending power to countries including France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Remember that during winter blackouts! (tweet).

A Michigan judge has released the bombshell report on the audit of Dominion Voting Systems, revealing that the machines and their software were “designed” to “create systemic fraud.” (tweet).

