Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-03. IVM: yet another study. Inflammatory mRNA NPL. Big pharma: test on a few mice, give to millions of sheep

(At time of this blog post) 1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 847 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

869,421 concerned citizens.

15,930 medical and public health scientists.

47,170 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

(Toby Young @toadmeister) Regular use of ivermectin led to a 100% reduction in hospitalisation and a 92% reduction in mortality from COVID-19, a major new study has found. Why is it still not approved? (tweet, website).

Inflammatory mRNA Nanoparticles Inhibit and Alter Immune Response: Pre-Print Study (link).

‘It was originally intended that the LNPs discreetly deliver mRNA sequences into the cells to produce spike proteins, and in doing so, form immunity against the COVID-19 virus’.

‘However, many studies in mice have since found that the LNPs, claimed to be non-toxic and safe, are actually highly inflammatory’.

‘These nanoparticles are highly durable and can last for 20 to 30 days in the body. While they persist in the body, it is likely they will continue to activate the immune system, leading to immune exhaustion and non-responsiveness’.

Big pharma: Experiment on a few mice 🐭 Give to millions of sheep 🐑 (tweet).

Would you take an experimental substance that had only been tested on 8 mice? (tweet).

New vaccine approved by CDC was tested on 8 mice no humans And no clinical trials.This is against any medical Standards. (tweet).

No Evidence to Back Autumn COVID-19 Boosters: UK Mathematician (link).

‘There is no longer evidence that suggests anyone should get the COVID-19 vaccines, a British mathematician said as the UK government rolls out another booster campaign ahead of the winter season’.

‘Norman Fenton, professor of risk and information management at the Queen Mary University of London and director of risk assessment software company Agena, told The Epoch Times he used to believe that people at risk of serious illnesses and death from COVID-19 can benefit from the vaccines, but no longer sees “any evidence at all that anybody should get vaccinated” based on more recent data’.

‘Fenton is a member of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART), a group of UK academics who are critical of the government’s response to the pandemic’.

‘Diagnostic pathologist Dr. Clare Craig, also a member of the HART group, called on the government to “get realistic,” saying people can’t be expected to be injected “at great expense every six months,” and that “pushing another vaccination campaign will just ramp up fear again.”’

Doctors are lying to you about the safety of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy; 90% of Pregnant Women lost their babies during the Pfizer Clinical Trial (link).

UK Column News – 1st September 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:30 – Last Chance To Vote For Tory Party Members

01:28 – The Energy Cost of Living Crisis

Another one. What I’ll never understand is why parents aren’t asking questions and screaming and raging. I mean, I didn’t know her and I’m FURIOUS. Why aren’t her parents?? 🤯 (tweet).

“I was saying how can you do this, how can you put down they’ve died of Covid [in care homes], you don’t even know if one of your staff has smothered them? …this was all enabled by the government..” Clare Wills Harrison – probate solicitor & founder of her own law firm (tweet).

California Will Now Punish Doctors For Refusing To Comply With The Establishment COVID Narrative (link).

‘The bill defines “misinformation” as: False information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care’.

‘Note that it does not define misinformation as info that is contrary to scientific facts and evidence. Rather, it defines it as something that runs contrary to “consensus” and “standards of care.” The state government gets to dictate what the consensus is, and what the standard of care is. Meaning, any doctor that contradicts the STATE is subject to punishment. Science has nothing to do with it’.

Britons to be banned from cooking until 8pm and pubs only open until 9pm The Daily Mail: “People will be banned from using washing machines, dishwashers and ovens from 2 pm to 8 pm. Pubs will turn off their lights at 21:00 and last orders will be taken at 20:30. (tweet).

Successive governments have made a hash of UK’s energy policy so now it is time to punish the people of the UK.

Our media is owned by the same corporations that own our politicians. Stop worrying about State media and propaganda from other countries and worry about ours. (tweet).

The globalists aren’t even trying to hide their plans for your digital enslavement anymore. Literally boasting about it in public. Universal basic income paid by CBDC equals slavery to the state. They are waging war on our freedom. (tweet).

A bit rich of Joe Biden calling MAGA republicans “extremists.” The guy is part of the WEF, probably the most dangerous extremist organisation in the world. Loving your country isn’t extreme. Wanting to force people to own nothing, eat insects, and live in micro homes is. (tweet).

I am no fan of the WEF or any of their puppets.

What is going to happen when billions discover that they have been misled? (tweet).

What have we been misled about? Pretty much everything.

“Dear colleagues the twenty-fourth of September 2022 will be remembered by all of us as a day which we will say, “I remember exactly where I was.” From Google translate. What does he know we don’t? (tweet).

