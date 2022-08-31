Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-31. Horrifying Rates Miscarriage. Heneghan/Jefferson: mis-use PCR & misattrib Covid deaths. L/D backtrackers

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 847 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

War Zone: New Pfizer Data Reveal Horrifying Rates of Miscarriage (link).

‘Since the rollout of the experimental COVID shots, U.S. health officials have adamantly claimed the shots are safe for pregnant women, and have been urging all pregnant women to get the jab “to protect themselves and their babies.” To this day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the COVID shot for:1’

‘“… people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.”’

‘The CDC further recommends:2’

‘“People who are pregnant should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a COVID-19 booster when it’s time to get one.”’

‘And claims:3’

‘“Evidence continues to build showing that:’

‘COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe and effective’.

‘There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.”’

‘All the while, they’ve had Pfizer data showing the shots cause shocking rates of miscarriage which, adding insult to injury, have been blatantly miscategorized as a “recovered/resolved” adverse effect.4 Who in their right mind would consider DEATH a resolved side effect unless they had a depopulation agenda in mind all along?’

‘I don’t see how this could be described as anything but a criminal cover-up. The only reason we know any of this is because U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to release Pfizer documents at a rate of 55,000 pages per month. The FDA and Pfizer had asked to release the documents at a pace of 500 pages per month, which meant it would take 75 years to disclose them all.5’

‘Criminal Cover-Up’

‘Dr. Naomi Wolf recently reported that an analysis of Pfizer data revealed 44% of the women in the trial suffered miscarriages.6 That statistic turns out to have been the result of a miscalculation,7 as Pfizer listed the miscarriages in two separate columns, resulting in them being counted twice’.

‘We’ve repeatedly found Pfizer’s data collection and reporting to be all over the place, and seemingly on purpose, to make hazards more difficult to ascertain. Wolf admitted the error and took down the original report. However, while fact checkers are gloating over the perceived victory, there’s plenty of other evidence in the Pfizer material to demonstrate these shots should be banned for all time’.

‘In an August 20, 2022, Substack article, Dr. Pierre Kory addressed other, “absolutely horrifying,” findings on miscarriages found in the Pfizer data dumps:’

Grave concerns about the fertility in women post-jab… now that studies are being conducted (tweet).

So the government have after two years changed their recommendations now claiming those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not be taking the Vax. Too little too late for some. (tweet).

BREAKING: The UK is no longer recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech CV19 mRNA vaccine for pregnant women Also, they recommend women of child bearing age must rule out suspected pregnancy prior to vaccination Breastfeeding women should also not be vaccinated (tweet).

The UK is no longer recommending the v@x for pregnant and breastfeeding women. On second thought, and after millions of pregnant and breastfeeding women around the world have gotten the vaccine, they realized it hasn’t been around long enough and there isn’t adequate data (tweet).

Doctors & media personalities pushed Covid jab on pregnant mothers like pushers flogging crack. You can’t undo the damage you have done, it’s too late for those mothers who had spontaneous abortions after feeling pressurised ‘to do the right thing’. Never forgive, never forget. (tweet).

Pregnant women should never have taken the Experimental vaccine. New data is now telling us . Doctors and personalities on TV and Radio pushed the Jab for this group . Now let’s see what happens. (tweet).

If finding out that the government lied about the 💉 being safe for pregnant women shocks you at all… …then buckle up buttercup, cos the next few years are gonna blow your tiny mind 🤯🤯🤯 (tweet).

(David Kurten @davidkurten) I was ridiculed in the London Assembly when I asked about the safety & long-term effects of experimental mRNA injections on women of childbearing age. Now even the government says they are unsafe for pregnant women. I wish people had listened before the damage was done (Jan 2021) (tweet).

Oxford’s Prof Carl Heneghan and Dr Tom Jefferson on three ways the “psychotic” Covid panic narrative was created, including the mis-use of PCR tests and the misattribution of Covid deaths. (tweet, website).

“Lockdown was an experiment in authoritarian government unmatched in our history … Throughout history, fear has been the chief instrument of authoritarian rule. During the lockdown it was what enabled the government to silence dissent” – Lord Sumption (tweet, website).

If they only tell you something is wrong when they can no longer get into trouble for doing so, they are doing it for themselves and not for you. Courage is speaking out when you can still make a difference, not when it’s convenient. Yes, I’m looking at you lockdown backtrackers. (tweet).

It is happening even earlier than expected. People who supported the lockdown have now backdated the moment that they changed their minds, and are retrospectively furious about policies they demanded at the time. (tweet).

UK Column News – 31st August 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, odysee, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00:30 – Confused Government Vaccine Advice

Sources:

19:32 – UK Mortality

26:05 – Global Economic Crisis

39:54 – BBC Propaganda Feeds The Rich To starve the Poor

46:51 – Ukraine Update As Europe Voices Opposition To The War

59:39 – EU Joins UK In Training Soldiers For Pointless Struggle

01:02:49 – Liz Is Tough?

01:04:16 – Military Counter Claims amid Recruitment Collapse

01:07:46 – China Official Questions 9/11

01:08:54 – The Aircraft Carrier That Can’t Cross the Solent

01:10:09 – Serco Invests in Asylum Seekers

Follow this story. US NIH-UNC collaboration engineered the invasive and deadly Spike protein. EcoHealth Alliance orchestrated lab work in Wuhan BSL-4 built by Bancel now with Moderna. Virus harvested from bats and tested in rodents with humanized respiratory epithelial cells. (tweet).

“ ‘💉 programs must stop immediately’ Thus ends a German report on the harmful effects of 💉- made public on July 6 without any mainstream media mentioning it.” (tweet).

Reputable scientists are reporting a direct correlation between mass vaccinations and the current rise in all-cause mortality. How can this not be the top news story everywhere in the world? (tweet).

Something weird is happening… There was over 10 000 non-covid related excess deaths in Europe during just 1 week! Experts are saying that they are seeing many dying with heart disease. THIS ISN’T NORMAL (tweet).

Matt Nespoli, Dad’s Podcast, US pre-pandemic, cause of death nearly always known: 40% CV, 40% cancer, and 20% other causes. Since advent of indiscriminate mass program, “unknown” deaths rising rapidly and in some locales the leading cause of death is unknown. One smoking gun! (tweet).

The same excuse they used for the 17 year old High School student a few days ago in the National Guard who dropped dead. Heart defect, why are all these High School students suddenly dropping dead of cardiac arrest at 15 and 17 with “undiscovered heart issues”… Bullshit. (tweet).

Three vaccines later: “I was just following doctors orders and government mandates.” They didn’t warn those with autoimmune diseases that vaccines can trigger/make them worse. 🤬 I have Rheumatoid arthritis & the bones in my legs were sore for weeks. They finally told me why. (tweet).

Football World Reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s Concerning Health Admission… “Breathing problems”… “Blood clots in lungs”… “Somehow they got into my bloodstream, went through my heart and into my lungs”… – The Comeback (tweet, link).

The ‘vaxxinated’ gleefully post how many times they’ve had covid, and how much worse it would’ve been without their precious ‘vaxxine’. Completely ignoring the fact that those of us who are uninjected are doing absolutely fine, are very healthy and happy, and living our lives. (tweet).

Young doctors in Canada are dying at a rate 23X normal after the second booster (tweet, website).

Science and experts when it suits it seems ! (tweet).

“We will hound you down and hold you accountable and we will expose your global agenda!” – @MRobertsQLD (tweet).

To all the politicians calling out harassment of Freeland, while being silent about the harassment,discrimination, blackmail, and threats to life that our own PM and liberal government have made against the unvaxxed the past year: Thanks for revealing yourselves once and for all (tweet).

One of the ‘experts’ who were constantly wrong for 2 years. (tweet).

Over 150 studies show masks are ineffective. Yet several counties are bringing back the mandates. Dr. Pierre shares the true science and tells us how to push back. (tweet).

The Globalist Agenda: The COVID Plandemic is Just The Beginning (link).

Let’s not forget, Dutch farmers still fighting to stop the implementation of 30% Nitrogen reduction and not one MSM channel has reported on it once because every gov’t is trying to implement it. (tweet).

BELGIUM – Farmers against the Agenda 30 doctrine that demands they lose their livelihoods for the good of the climate. Storming government offices and town halls in protests that will continue to be ignored. But in the end the people will decide (tweet).

What the past 3 years have taught me about “The Majority” of people: – The “Majority” have no intelligence or education – Will lick boots and do whatever they are told – Have ZERO scientific knowledge – Are weak, afraid, and cowardly – Are VERY gullible – Have ZERO integrity (tweet).

Mom, what’s a conspiracy theorist? Somebody who figures out the truth before everyone else, dear. (tweet).

NATO chief admits that NATO allies have been training and arming Ukraine since 2014. Something to remember whenever Western media refers to an “unprovoked” invasion. (tweet).

The EU welcomes the Ukrainian law allowing media outlets to be shut down without a court order. Democracy 🙄 coming next to your country in Europe. (tweet).

“I will ban all my ministers from any involvement in the World Economic Forum (WEF)” One of MP. Pierre Poilievre’s promises to Canadians should he become Prime Minister of Canada. Full report coming soon at http://LeadershipReports.ca (tweet).

BREAKING: FBI whistleblowers have contacted Sen. Ron Johnson’s office, stating that FBI leaders told employees “you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop” when it was discovered in 2019. The FBI is a branch of Democrat Party, and has been for some time. (tweet).

REMINDER: The FBI knew of the authenticity of Ashley Biden’s diary — where she says her father Joe Biden used to make her take showers with him when she was young. They raided James O’Keefe’s home to try and cover it up. (tweet).

Listen to what Ashley (Biden) put in her diary! (tweet).

Hallie Biden @HallieBiden Amid all of the recent drama and scandals surrounding my ex Hunter, I just wanted to say that I am officially coming out as a Donald Trump supporting Republican + am ready to tell my truth – whatever it takes. I know things about that laptop and family that will shock the public. (tweet).

“This new tool is going to help a lot of people understand what politicians are really saying.” (tweet).

Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt (tweet).

BBC News just pumps out never ending climate change, racial division, anti tory & anti brexit cr*p day after day. Liz Truss is right not to bother with an interview with them. (tweet).

This is why I avoid the BBC as much as possible.

