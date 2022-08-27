Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-27. Dr. Robert Malone & 17k+ compatriots: withdraw jabs. The cost of living crisis is the cost of lockdown crisis

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 847 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Dr. Robert Malone: “I represent 17,000+ physicians & medical scientists, we came out with clear, unequivocal press statement that these vaccines are not indicated for any population & should be withdrawn.” #StoptheShots #Pfizer #Moderna #mRNA (tweet).

NUREMBERG – Thousands of Doctors are protesting in Nuremberg, demanding governments comply with its terms of consent to medical treatment, without mandates, coercion or discrimination. (tweet).

The National Coalition of Frontline Workers has called on Biden to terminate the National Emergency and sign legislation that ends all COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Who here supports ending ALL COVID-19 mandates? ✋ (tweet).

The second wave is about to hit. Many of us have been warning about this for 2 years. You don’t shut society for months on end without getting a huge economic blowback. The cost of living crisis is the cost of lockdown crisis. (tweet).

Remember when Google censored the Great Barrington Declaration? Another example of Big Tech censorship being weaponized in a manner that was incredibly harmful to society. The Great Barrington Declaration scientists have been proven completely correct. Lockdown was an outrage. (tweet).

THIS IS SHOCKING🚨🚨🚨 In children aged 0-14 there has been a horrifying 542% INCREASE in excess death this year compared with last year in Europe. WHAT IS GOING ON??? (tweet).

UK Column News – 26th August 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube pending, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Vanessa Beeley, Iain Davis and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00:23 – Energy Price Cap Rise

Sources:

Auxilione: – https://bit.ly/3KmbIRe

Mail Artilce: – https://bit.ly/3KpnTgr

Ofgem Statement: – https://bit.ly/3wAhzwS

Express Article: – https://bit.ly/3crUSDZ

ES Article: – https://bit.ly/3AnGjcQ

MEN Article: – https://bit.ly/3CzRYIc

ELN Article: – https://bit.ly/3TgJRGi

09:09 – US States Stand Up To Private Government

Sources:

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3cla5ab

The Problem of 12 Paper: – https://bit.ly/2NWUX4y

18:14 – The COVID-19 Gravy Train

Sources:

WP Article: – https://wapo.st/3coq47f

21:53 – MSM Plays Catch-Up With UKC Again

Sources:

Ben Pile Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3Tm5IvW

Vanessa Beeley Report (goto 25:13) – https://bit.ly/3TkKhv9

23:09 – The WHO’s Sexualisation of Infants

Sources:

WHO CC: – https://bit.ly/3CDwJoL

Bzga: – https://www.bzga.de/

Policy Brief: – https://bit.ly/3cupNQ5

ITGOSE Document: – https://bit.ly/3ApM6OV

Pedophile’s Website: – https://archive.ph/5EAhx

40:16 – Big Tech Covid Collusion

*******************

Breitbart Article: – https://bit.ly/3CBYNsQ

AP Article: – https://bit.ly/3CvWE1x

Mercola Article: – https://bit.ly/3PNO5Cd

BT Article: – https://bit.ly/3KlORW8

53:16 – UNESCO’s Think Before Sharing Campaign

Sources:

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3TlYIPA

UKC Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3R05dq4

UNESCO Constitution: – https://bit.ly/3QVBwWS

UNESCO TBS: – https://bit.ly/3Ax8OF4

Douglas et al: – https://bit.ly/3wx7gcC

GTCT document: – https://bit.ly/3Cu9r4K

TCTH document: – https://bit.ly/3RdVLyR

01:04:24 – Western State Approved Assassination List

Sources:

Grayzone Article: – https://bit.ly/3wyj1Q5

Remind me again, how can an emergency use authorization vaccine be in place & administered when there isn’t an emergency? (tweet).

Tucker takes the gloves off and highlights the disturbing world data emerging. Especially the dramatic rise in death rates amongst the young and fit. Unexplained mortality noticeable in many countries; Australia, New Zealand, Uk and Canada. 🔥🔥🔥 (tweet).

Good morning and a happy Fray Bentos Friday to you all, woke to v sad news that Roger at 81 has died unexpectedly due to SADS, apparently he just had his 2nd booster but dropped dead yesterday for no reason what so ever whilst watching Minder, everyone is totally mystified. 🤔 (tweet).

It has always been a doctors job to inform patients of potential side effects to a treatment and it always will be. (tweet).

Stop the hatred towards the unvaccinated (tweet).

Trudeau’s Canadian medical professionals are now pressuring the mentally or physically ill, disabled, infirm and elderly to kill themselves by euthanasia (MAID) because of their “burden on the healthcare system”. (tweet).

A death cult.

I am a #Pfizer Death-Jab SURVIVOR. For how long I will remain alive, I do not know, but I don’t think I will be here for that many years to come (which is no great sadness to me, because my body has been badly damaged.) But, certainly I HATE the V more than most. (tweet).

Embalmers have NEVER seen this before in the arteries of people who have “died suddenly”… (tweet).

13 and dead after vax. Vanessa M Figueiredo died on January 10th 2022 (tweet).

I’ve checked the Canadian Medical Association’s In Memoriam pages and what Stew Peters says here is true. Deaths among doctors recorded in 2019: 35. In 2020, 246. In 2021, a mind-blowing 393. (tweet, website).

Top seed Dimitrov experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath retires from the match after seeing a doctor 🤔🤔🤔 (tweet).

All the rats are scuttling towards the life rafts…All the lies about Covid, all the lies about💉…

On the other side of the Atlantic, micro megalomaniac Antony Fauci is making for dry land as fast as his little paws will propel him… (tweet).

1/ Retweet if you have used any one of those. Well they have been tested for Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). TiO2 is a group 2B carcinogenic. The best (lowest contamination) has more than 5 times the acceptable limit. Ohh and by the way, you are forcing your kid to breathing through it. (tweet).

(Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya) People are rightfully angry about disastrous pandemic policy that has damaged the lives of children, the poor, the vulnerable. We need fundamental reform of the health bureaucracies rather than scapegoating of individuals. A wise column by @stemplet74. (tweet).

2 years later and lock down sceptics have been vindicated however I’m still incredibly disappointed with my fellow countrymen and women. You fell for a rancid scam, you didn’t hug granny, you wore masks and got jabbed over a non-HCID virus. I am gob smacked. (tweet).

It’s falling apart. @PremierScottMoe’s health czar pleaded with the folks of Saskatchewan to put a diaper back on their face. I can see that 97% of those folks have rejected that call. Well done Saskies! (tweet).

Not sure what the count is for attendance but certainly hundreds are out here. (tweet).

I’m unvaccinated and I’m not a RACIST, misogynist nor do I hold unacceptable views. I respect everyone who respects me. I believe in integrity, in kindness and in strong family values. I’m NOT what Justin Trudeau labeled me to be. I am Canadian ❤️🇨🇦🙏🏼 (tweet).

Certificate of Achievement awarded to the unvaccinated for surviving the greatest psychological fear campaign in human history (tweet).

Zero trust anymore: media compromised by govt handouts, sole Confederate flag in Ottawa by unidentified masked man who was scorned by convoy participants, freezing bank accounts, social media censorship on anything medical. The world’s a stage and we’re all being played. (tweet).

I will be on @GBNEWS with Neil Oliver @thecoastguy tonight to talk about the mysterious collapse in birthrates all over the world. Birthrates have collapsed 9% in Britain and 14% in Stockholm. Something weird is happening… Make sure to tune in at 6:20PM British time tonight👍 (tweet).

They destroyed so many small business with lockdown. The few which survived will be finished off by the ‘energy crisis’. And some people *still* think this is ‘incompetence”?? Wake the f*ck up – it’s all part of the plan. (tweet).

Jet2 Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Thessaloniki, Greece after Pilot “Passes Out”… “Medical emergency”… Pilot fainted at 30,000 feet, with the co-pilot taking over in the cockpit… Flight from Birmingham, England bound for Antalya, Turkey… – Business Insider (tweet).

What happens inside your home and inside your body, is not a decision to be made by faceless bureaucrats who will never meet you or know you, choice is everything. NO choice is a dictatorship. (tweet).

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom considering legislation barring residents from moving to Texas or Florida. “We can’t allow our people to be taken in by promises of freedom and better economic opportunities. They need to stay here,” a staffer told reporters. (tweet).

The establishment chose bogus safety over basic freedoms, and we are now paying the gruesome price (tweet, website).

The most important thing to resist in your life is a digital ID. The “Great Reset” absolutely depends on such a system because it will give them the power to approve what you can and cannot do. (tweet).

I can assure you that the World Economic Forum meetings with their ridiculous WEF Leaders are now entirely comprised of Damage Control. Lol. ‘What do we do now…they all know…and they all hate us…’ -The WEF Dictators Club (tweet).

There is no energy crisis. There is a WEF driven attempt to social engineer the Great Reset (tweet).

Only about 5% of our gas came from Russia. Don’t believe the bollocks that prices are high because Russia has gone to war with Ukraine. The price is high because companies are profiteering on the back of the scare story. (tweet).

We urgently need a great reset. Not from sinister technocratic globalists telling us all how to live as they line the pockets of their corporate chums, but a great reset towards electing politicians who actually put the people first rather than themselves or their string pullers. (tweet).

Marine Le Pen: “Immigration is an organised replacement of our population. This threatens our very survival”. Is she available for a position as home secretary (tweet).

WEF: it is way past time to put them where they belong – in a dumpster with the rest of the trash (tweet).

There needs to be a conversation about the WEF between world leaders and their citizens. Most won’t admit the WEF are writing many of the policies adopted by world governments. Governments then essentially white label them and pass them off as their own. It needs to stop. (tweet).

It’s now confirmed that the Ashley Biden diary is real, which means we have a genuine pedophile pretending to be President (tweet).

(Rep. Jim Jordan @Jim_Jordan) The same FBI who lied about Russian “collusion” and raided President Trump’s home asked Facebook to manipulate its feed to bury the Hunter Biden story. (tweet).

The Ghislaine Maxwell trial will go down as the biggest pedophile cover up in American history. (tweet).

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking children. A judge refuses to release the list of who she sold them to. Up until the list is released, we have only one conclusion: all of them are on it. Every damned billionaire, prince and politician. Have a nice day. (tweet).

Mel Gibson: “Hollywood is an institutionalised pedophile ring. It is a den of parasites who feast on the blood of children. Every studio in Hollywood is bought and paid for with the blood of innocent children” (tweet).

The US has 276 million motor vehicles, the UK 31 million. Electrifying all US vehicles alone would need 18 times current global production of cobalt, nine times the neodymium, three quarters of lithium & half the world’s copper & rare earths. China dominates all these markets. (tweet).

WHY WERE MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ELIGIBLE FOR PPP LOANS IN THE FIRST PLACE?? WHY ARE MEMBERS OF CONGRESS RUNNING SIDE BUSINESSES AND TRADING STOCKS AT ALL?!?!? (tweet).

