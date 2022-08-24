Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-24. Attacking Vital Organs. Cancer up 143k%. Carbon Nanotech & Radioactive Thulium. Unjabbed low mortality

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 847 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Scientists conclude COVID Vaccines reprogram the Immune System causing Lymphocytes to attack Vital Organs (link).

U.S. Government data confirms a 143,233% increase in Cancer cases due to COVID Vaccination (link).

Scientists discover ‘Carbon Nanotech’ & ‘Radioactive Thulium’ in Pfizer & Moderna COVID Vaccines (link).

‘After reviewing electron microscope images of elements contained in the Covid Pfizer and Moderna injections, Dr. Daniel Nagase revealed that, strangely, the contents of the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines” show no signs of biological material, including mRNA or DNA’.

‘Dr. Nagase is a Canadian emergency room doctor who was put on involuntary leave for successfully treating Covid patients with ivermectin in a central-Alberta hospital in 2021. He has since been touring through Alberta and British Columbia (“BC”) speaking at rallies on treatment options for Covid. Nagase said he has also been “learning a lot about the legal system” while reviewing the medical records of people whose family members believe have died as a result of the “vaccines.”’

‘“I don’t even know if this carbon technology, this carbon nanotechnology is in every batch or is it just in the batches they sent to Canada? Is Canada one half of an experiment and certain States in the US are getting a slightly different batch without the carbon nanotech? And then are countries around the world being given different injections, and we’re being observed to see, ‘well, who dies the fastest, who gets the sickest or what kind of illnesses result’ from experimental ingredients being indiscriminately and without disclosure being given to people?”’

UK Government confirms COVID Vaccines are deadly as they reveal Mortality Rates per 100k are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all Age Groups (link).

PfizerGate: Official Government Reports prove Hundreds of Thousands of People are dying every single week due to Covid-19 Vaccination (link).

1 in every 482 Vaccinated People died within 1 Month of Covid-19 Vaccination in England according to the UK Government (link).

Ballpark Estimate: Covid Injections Have Killed 5 to 12 million People Worldwide (link).

Confidential Pfizer Documents confirm 82-97% of COVID Vaccinated Pregnant Women sadly lost their Baby during Trial (link).

Covid Injection Aftermath: Study finds 94% of “Vaccine” Recipients have Pre-Blood Clot Formations and Foreign Particles (link).

Doctors discover Graphene is being transmitted from the COVID Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated, destroying Blood Cells & causing Blood Clots (link).

Chile Has One of The Highest Covid Vaccination Rates in The World; It Also Has 95% ICU Bed Occupancy and High Excess Mortality (link).

Scientists discover “Strange Crystalline Formations” in the blood of the COVID Vaccinated (link).

Australian Government is Put on Notice by Medical Professionals (link).

‘The Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (“AMPS”) has published an email sent to all Australian colleges and associations of medicine, health and science and copied to all Australian Federal, State and Territory Senators and Members of Parliament’.

‘Signed by incoming AMPS president, Associate Professor Christopher Neil, the email states:’

‘“This email deals with several issues which are of concern to our membership and, we hope, yours. At the top of the list is the issue of medical free speech and its ramifications for true dialogue, debate, and informative patient interaction in Australia’.

‘“We implore you as fellows and colleagues to give the information and resource contained in this email your greatest attention, with a view to sharing the same with your members.”’

‘You can read the email HERE as well as some important attachments like THIS report by Dr. Phillip Altman and the ‘Parliamentary Health Reform Declaration & Urgent Demands’ prepared by two legal practitioners who have advised and worked with the Australian Vaccination-risks Network in their recent Federal Court cases’.

‘Dr. Phillip Altman’s Report’

‘Dr Phillip Altman has expertise in the areas of clinical medical research and pharmaceutical drug regulatory affairs in Australia. His 107-page report has been used in modified formats to assist judiciaries in Australia and New Zealand to understand the scientific evidence behind the Covid injections’.

‘Amongst others, it covers the nature of the Covid gene-based “vaccines, how they work, the serious adverse effects, the potential toxicity of the spike protein and the long-term potential genetic damage and cancer potential’.

UK Column News – 24th August 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00:31 – 18.6% Inflation

Sources:

*******************

CitiGroup Forecasts (FT): – https://archive.ph/LNW9c

Ofgem Price Cap: – https://bit.ly/3R4AJme

IoGov Report: – https://bit.ly/3QLRymk

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/O5Nul

ONS Report: – https://bit.ly/3ciXvbi

08:42 – Defence News

Sources:

*******************

Heappey Visit: – https://bit.ly/3R8vDFs

10:18 – Ukraine Independence Day

Sources:

*******************

UK Gov Video: – https://bit.ly/3AG0pAd

14:57 – Who Are The FCDO Giving Money To and Why?

Sources:

*******************

FCDO Financials: – https://bit.ly/3Cs691I

Torchlite Solutions Limited: – https://bit.ly/3CqeNxX

Limerston Capital People: – https://bit.ly/3dUcSra

AV12 Tickets: – https://bit.ly/3bKQZJY

UKC Mind Section: – https://bit.ly/3wnyYJ1

UKC Blackrock Article: – https://bit.ly/3cg4iCy

Debi Evans Blog: – https://bit.ly/3R7oSUx

UKC Kimberley Isherwood Interview: – https://bit.ly/3cmbSvC

UKC Luca Barborosa Interview: – https://bit.ly/3pHaCGh

27:15 – Gov’t Drive To Vaccinate Students

Sources:

*******************

UKHSA Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3QPzMhR

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3TeVCwL

FullFact Article: – https://archive.ph/6JKgQ

ONS Mortality Statistics: – https://bit.ly/3AiWMyH

29:46 – The Comberlege Connection

Sources:

*******************

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3pI8GgO

The Cumberlege Report: – https://bit.ly/3CrjDLl

Cumberlege NI Page: – https://bit.ly/3TeVWeX

The Argus Article: – https://bit.ly/3cj20CI

Mirror Article: – https://bit.ly/3KxlwZ3

NHS England Page: – https://bit.ly/3QLWPdC

CR UK Disclosure: – https://bit.ly/3R5iz3D

Catholic Church Report: – https://bit.ly/3AmmJO3

Cumberlege 10 Tips: – https://bit.ly/3AKFYlS

GS1UK Conference: – https://bit.ly/3AJbtMY

DR. H. Hughes: – https://bit.ly/3PROxPP

Dr H. Hughes 01: – https://bit.ly/3PRsLvI

Gov’t Announcement: – https://bit.ly/3AJvtis

WHO WPSD: – World Patient Safety Day

01:09:40 – Micheál Martin’s Rejection of Irish Sovereignty Back Fires

Videos featured in the health segment towards the end of the news:

Dr Alison Cave (MHRA Chief Safety Officer) on medical devices at the GS1 UK conference, speaking of “blunt tools”

Timestamp in the same video at which Baroness Cumberledge speaks of Yellow Cards having been “very often almost binned”

Baroness Cumberledge’s key messages to the GS1 UK conference

“I’m no expert in data and tech; far from it”—Baroness Cumberledge’s Seize the Day, Seize the Data address to the GS1 conference

Baroness Cumberledge interviewed by Sky News on her commission’s findings regarding infected blood

Scan4Safety—Leeds Teaching Hospitals

Australian schools dock pay to “discipline” unvaccinated teachers (link).

‘Move comes two months after mandate was reversed, but failure to comply must always be punished’.

‘So, while the story is shocking (or would have been 2 years ago), it is perhaps another piece of evidence that the vaccine uptake was much, much lower than officially reported, and another sign that the Covid narrative was, in some ways, a failure’.

The Miracle Not Heard Around the World: The Success of India’s Uttar Pradesh (link).

‘The north Indian state of 231 million people eradicated Covid with an ivermectin treatment program, representing one of the greatest public health achievements in history. It was kept a global secret’.

‘Below is Part 1 of a series written by Dr. Pierre Kory. You can read Part 2 HERE’.

‘Dr. Pierre Kory is a pulmonary and critical care specialist. He is a founding member of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care (“FLCCC”) Alliance and co-author of the MATH+ and I-MASK+ prophylaxis and treatment protocols for Covid’.

‘Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a state in the north of India with a population of 231 million people. It’s the home of the Taj Mahal. If it were a country, it would be the sixth largest in the world’.

‘In my view, the foundation of UP’s historic achievement rests on the integrity of its Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath. He is a Hindu monk and known for his policyof zero tolerance against corruption. The importance of this quality cannot be overstated, especially given the last 2 years of unceasing corruptions of medical science and public health policy that continuously emerge each day’.

EMF And RF Radiation is a Growing Health Risk, Roll-Out of 5G Must Be Stopped (link).

Polio Vaccines Are the Problem, Not the Solution (link).

Vaccine-Derived Polio Is Found in London’s Sewage and Their Solution is to Inject People with More Vaccines (link).

Germany’s Health Minister Wants Vaccine Passports To be Colour Coded for Compliance, Just Like China (link).

‘Germany’s Berliner Zeitung noted that the colour codes in the vaccine passport app would “give different rights in the future” and said the system would put citizens who are already quadruple vaccinated on the same legal footing as those who are unvaccinated’.

Rights are unalienable, they are not subject to any condition.

Government Documents prove the ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ is being implemented by design to advance the WEF’s Great Reset (link).

‘As of August 2022, the price of crude oil per barrel is $89.10, and the average price per litre of petrol in the UK is £1.77p’.

‘But back in June 2008, the price of crude oil per barrel was $187.04, and the average price per litre of petrol in the UK was £1.04p (source)’.

‘So as things stand, the price per barrel of crude oil is 52.3% down from the price in 2008, but the price per litre of petrol is 70% up from 2008’.

‘Can you see now how you are being lied to when the Government and mainstream media tell you that these rising costs are due to the war in Ukraine?’

‘The truth of the matter is that the spiralling cost of fuel to get you from A to B, the hideous cost of gas and electricity to heat and light your home, and the mainstream media hype around the chaotic experience involved with travelling abroad aren’t all some unfortunate coincidence, they are all being done by design’.

‘In 2019, the UK Government commissioned a report that was produced by Oxford University and Imperial College London. Entitled ‘Absolute Zero’, the report delve into the necessities required to meet the legal commitment of zero emissions by 2050’.

‘The report states other things, that all airports must close between 2020 and 2029 excluding Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast airports, which can only stay open on the condition that transfers to and from the airport are done via rail’.

‘All remaining airports must then close between 2030 and 2049, as to meet the legal commitment of zero emissions by 2050 every citizen of the United Kingdom must “stop using aeroplanes” for a significant period of time’.

Attach.

–