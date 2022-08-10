Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-10. APPENDICEAL CANCER (also uterus, thyroid, ovary, & liver). Cardiac troponin 40x. 1 in 500 jab adverse events

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1241 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 839 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

My Director of Pathology friend said he is seeing a crazy number of never seen before in his career APPENDICEAL CANCER (also uterus, thyroid, ovary, and liver). He’s going to grab patient data, redact, and run reports. I will post in Substack as soon as he runs data. (tweet).

Great summary of Thailand study by @anish_koka “there are no cardiologists who want to see their child have a cardiac troponin that is 2x normal or 40x normal after administration of some therapeutic” Honestly, this study should have been done in USA 👇 (tweet, website).

1 in 5,000 Vaccinations Suffered Adverse Event – Says Study (link).

‘Popular British YouTuber and former nurse trainer Dr. John Campbell recently discussed a German study revealing that as many as 1 in 5,000 Germans suffered adverse reactions after being given the COVID vaccine. Whether these individuals experienced such reactions BECAUSE of the vaccine or merely afterwards is not clear, although the percentage could actually be higher as a result of underreporting. Either way, Campbell says, the cost-benefit analysis of COVID vaccines should be reevaluated in light of these findings along with the reduced severity of subsequent strains’.

‘Jimmy and America’s comedian Kurt Metzger, along with physician Dr. Ram Yogendra, discuss the study and its implications’.

Because it is estimated that only 10% of adverse events actually get reported so the rate is more likely 1 in 500.

UK Column News – 10th August 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Dr. William Bay apologises for not speaking out sooner. He was afraid of losing his livelihood if he spoke out sooner than he did re the mRNA vaccines. It should have been sooner. That would have been the more ‘ethical’ thing to do. FIRST, DO NO HARM!!!! (tweet).

Head Of The Lancet’s COVID-19 Investigation Is “Convinced” It Came Out Of A Lab (link).

Robert Malone, the creator of the MRNA technology in vaccines outside the dail assisting vaccine injured people and their families in their fight to be heard. (tweet).

Experts are searching from some new exposure, medicine, or toxicity introduced into the population on a mass mandated scale in 2021 that has lead to the huge spike in all cause mortality of “unknown” cause. (tweet).

New Medical Study Shows COVID Booster Shots May Be Harmful to the Immune System (tweet, website).

During the 16th century reformation, many lay people understood the bible better than most priests. During the 21st century pandemic, many lay people understood science better than most scientists. Long terms implications will be equally profound. (tweet).

A Tale of Two Governments On the very same day: – Denmark announced covid vaccines would no longer be allowed for those under 18, as risks outweigh benefits. – The CDC re-ups its urgent advice to vaccinate everyone from six months old. Even if they just had covid. (tweet).

(link).

We won. Ticket is dismissed!!!!! NON compliance for quarantine act. Fatal error. You think???!!!!!!!! Bam. Take the fine. Go to court. They won’t because they cannot. !!!! (tweet).

Conspiracy theorists don’t end up with myocarditis (tweet).

GERMANY – Health Minister plans for colour coded Vaccine passports from Autumn, forcing those who have not regularly ‘complied’ to follow different rules. Green, Amber and Red. Just like erm…China. It didn’t go away, it’s only just begun. (tweet).

In 2020 and early 2021, public health authorities were calling for people who’d already had the rona to donate blood plasma to help provide immunity to others… By spring 2021, they were completely rejecting the concept of naturally acquired immunity. Follow the (tweet).

We have filed a lawsuit against another Southern California hospital alleging constructive fraud in giving Remdesivir without the patient’s consent and causing organ failure and death. (tweet).

Big news! A judicial panel Thursday consolidated more than 31 lawsuits against Merck for injuries allegedly caused by its Gardasil HPV vaccine. (tweet).

World Economic Forum’s “Young Global Leaders” Revealed (link).

‘I have to say then I mention names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on they all have been Young Global Leaders of The World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of now with the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on, is that we penetrate the cabinets… It is true in Argentina and it is true in France now… (Klaus Schwab)’

A public servant cannot serve two masters, they either serve the public or Klaus Schwab.

The World Economic Forum is stating we cannot own anything due to Climate Change…so…why is it okay for the World Economic Forum to own everything? (tweet).

Two of the biggest challenges we face in fighting back against the WEF are: 1. People being unaware they exist 2. Apathy around the threat they represent Will need to raise public awareness significantly and show people the WEF’s true intentions. (tweet).

Governments around the world are following the WEF ideology of attacking farms. In the UK they are offering large lump sum payments to farmers if they agree to leave the industry. These people are coming for our food supply. We can’t let them get away with it. (tweet).

Congratulations to Brazil’s president Bolsonaro for not signing the WHO/WEF Pandemic treaty. (tweet).

They banned a sitting president from social media, impeached him two times, jailed his supporters, and now raided his home And then they go on TV and call us the fascists (tweet).

BREAKING: Judge who reportedly signed off on Mar-a-Lago raid has anti-Trump social media posts “Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet” (tweet).

Trump posted this on Truth Social an hour ago. (tweet).

Americans kneel to god and god alone.

Raise your hand if you’d rather the FBI be going after the Jeffrey Epstein clients who’s names you know they have. (tweet).

President Trump will invoke the 5th to the New York AG. Smart move. She’s vindictive. Besides, Hillary Clinton’s IT specialist invoked the 5th more than 125 times in a deposition. Why not Trump? (tweet).

Guys, look: no one is above the law, OK? Except the Bidens, the Clintons, millions of illegal immigrants, domestic terrorism groups we like, sexual abusers we don’t prosecute, crazed shooters we know about beforehand, every govt employee who is on our side, Epstein’s pals, and—- (tweet).

Pelosi took her son, Paul Jr. on this last trip to Asia & to Ukraine. Turns out Paul Jr is on the boards of 2 lithium companies in Taiwan. Her office blocked his name out anytime it was mentioned in official records. Now we know why she went. Looks like another Hunter situation. (tweet).

OBAMA TOOK 30 Million Documents when he left the WHITEHOUSE and No FBI RAID🤔 (tweet).

Ex-Cabinet minister Lord Frost says there is no evidence world is facing ‘a climate emergency’ and Britain should end focus on ‘medieval’ wind power and go all in for nuclear and fracking. Lord Frost insists there’s no climate ’emergency’ https://mol.im/a/11094685 via @MailOnline (tweet, website).

