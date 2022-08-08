Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-08. Taiwan: more died a/ jab than f/ virus. Complex biostructures. Fear used to control you. Epstein’s 150+ victims

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1241 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 839 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

More died after vax than from virus in Taiwan (tweet, tweet).

The total is now 13 dead doctors across Canada. You have one who died while swimming, one who was 27 and a triathlete, one who died in his sleep a few days post jab…..but it’s not the jab!! The jabs are safe and effective!!!! (tweet).

The French with photos of relatives who have died from the vaccine !! (tweet).

“A vial of “blood clots” from post-jab post-mortem adults. Turns out they aren’t BLOOD clots at all, they are complex “biostructures” that are growing & building inside the blood vessels & arteries. Far larger structures are being found in femoral arteries & carotid arteries.” (tweet).

Fellow MD’s: Cardiologists, neurologists, pathologists, dermatologists, gynecologists, oncologists, hematologics, pediatrics you all know this is terribly wrong. When are you going to say something? (tweet).

The truth about Covid will be revealed one day. The ground will shake on that day as the corruption is exposed. (tweet).

It’s been 1 yr, 10 mo, 14 days since I reported fraud in P fizer’s clinical trial to the F DA; months before any approval was granted – still no investigation The product was not safe or effective in 2020 & is doing more harm today than I think anyone could have ever imagined. (tweet).

“Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”, because it sounds so much nicer than genocide. (tweet).

Dr. Christiane Northrup: “Miscarriages up 800%, there’s an 85% chance of miscarriage in the first 20 weeks after the shot. Stillbirth rate is up, fetal malformations are on the increase.” (tweet).

Pfizer got the biggest fine in US history ($2,3 billion) back in 2009 for bribing doctors and suppressing adverse trial results. You wouldn’t let a convicted pedophile babysit your kids, would you? (tweet).

Shaun Ryder calls for answers on brother Paul’s death ‘from his home in Manchester, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun, 59, revealed that with a lack of answers he had begun to fixate on the Covid #vaccine after learning Paul had a booster weeks before’ (tweet, website).

United Healthcare Summit. Both mechanisms provide the code for the lethal WIV Spike protein. So in the wrong person if too much is produced for too long of a period of time it is going to be lethal. These are the most risky products of ever conceived for mass administration. (tweet).

One size definitely does not fit all.

Doctors Speaking Out On jab Injuries. (tweet).

Doctors Criticize Fauci For Saying COVID Vaccines Induce ‘Only Temporary’ Menstrual Irregularities. Medical emergencies are declared by doctors in the field not by bureaucrats. There has been no national viral emergency for 18 months. The recent one declared is prima facie evidence of the government using a declared false “health crisis” to pursue an “agenda.” @CPAC (link, link).

‘Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent comments on menstrual irregularities met with serious rebuttal from gynecologists, who say COVID-19 vaccines should not have been injected into pregnant women without adequate safety testing’.“Well, the menstrual thing is something that seems to be quite transient and temporary, that’s one of the points,” Fauci said in an appearance on Fox News on July 25, upon being asked about the effect of vaccines on menstrual cycles’.

‘“We need to study it more,” Fauci added’.

Study as in an experiment.

Jacinda Ardern: “people who are vaccinated won’t get sick & won’t die” (tweet).

Pfizer Will Not Give mRNA Shots To Countries Where They Face Legal Liabilities For Side Effects “Pfizer has been hesitant to go into some of the countries because of the liability problems, they don’t have a liability shield.” – World Bank President David Malpass @SGTnewsNetwork (tweet).

(Alleged) Russian hacker (allegedly) finds (alleged) jab database real time information. (tweet).

In the City this morning. Wearing my “Fear is used to control you” t-shirt. Got quite a few smiles, but I was also stopped by an older gentleman & his wife… BOTH wide-awake to what’s going-on & saying about the lack of backbone with many in our Country. We are NOT a minority! (tweet).

The Epstein Estate have paid off some 150 victims for slightly less than a million US$ each. They give up their right to testify. They are paying off victims. Court approved. Still think the justice system is fair and equitable? It’s protecting rich pedophiles (tweet).

CHEMICAL STRIP ON YOUR SHAVING RAZOR – get rid of it (tweet).

The same toxic s**t is in the sunscreen, hair gel, tooth paste, lotions, deodorants.

UK Column News – 8th August 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Katy-Jo Muffin and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.

00:59 – Sunak Promises To Tackle CSA

Newly Elected President of Costa Rica: “As of today… any action taken against anyone who does not want to be vaccinated is an action that is against the law.” (tweet).

Medical emergencies are declared by doctors in the field not by bureaucrats. There has been no national viral emergency for 18 months. The recent one declared is prima facie evidence of the government using a declared false “health crisis” to pursue an “agenda.” @CPAC (tweet).

Junk food kills 11 million every year., smoking 7, alcohol 3, narcotics 11, monkey pox 5 – WORLDWIDE HEALTH EMERGENCY (tweet).

So we all realize that monkeypox is actually shingles, which is a side effect of the covid vaxx, right? Right? (tweet).

Marijuana helps control blood sugar (tweet).

Gates Calls Social Credit Scores An “Asset” — Are They Coming To The US? (link).

‘According to the report, India’s 2009 right to education act provides the legal right to free education for all children from six to 14 years old’.

‘But apparently, only children willing to submit to invasive biometric recording and tracking are able to enjoy this “right”’.

‘Dipa Sinha, a professor at India’s Ambedkar University, told Reuters that requiring the biometric digital ID for public school “puts the onus on the citizen, and makes it much harder for them to access” their own rights’.

Do you know who else seized farms from the people? Stalin and Mao. (tweet).

Many tractors on the A7 motorway in the Netherlands. Dutch farmers’ protest has been going on unabated day and night for over a month. And it will continue: “Get ready for the toughest action ever.” Respect. (tweet).

THIS IS CRAZY The Netherlands are saying they will have to shut down over 11 000 farms in order to meet the nitrogen climate goals. In other words they are planning on shutting down around 1/5 of all farms in the country. Farmers are saying they will continue to protest. (tweet).

Westerners think they are free because they can criticize their president or PM, when a small amount of research quickly reveals that those officials aren’t the ones calling the shots on any issue of importance. Westerners aren’t even allowed to know who their real government is. (tweet).

Hang on…so the great Barrier Reef around Austrailia which we were told was dying because of global warming with no way back has now amazingly reached live reef coverage not seen since the 1980s. (tweet).

I’ve done lots of research and I can find nothing that supports the idea of a Climate Crisis and even if there was one, there’s nothing we could do about it. Carbon is a life-blood of the planet. We need to resist this nonsense as it’s actually about taxation and control. (tweet).

MSM explained. There are 6 media companies that exist today. But there used to be 88. All 6 get their news from Reuters and Associated Press. Reuters owns the AP and Rothschilds own Reuters (tweet).

Here is SNL calling out Soros for his control over our government This was back in 2008 when you were still allowed to say it (tweet).

It was all planned. Gordon Brown lays it out for you here, according to Klaus Schwab. It was never a conspiracy, it was always the Agenda! (tweet).

The question is who owns Blackrock and Vanguard? (tweet).

–