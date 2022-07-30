Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-30. Pics jabbed UK dead. Athlete Deaths are 1700% higher. mal-engineered Drosden PCR, midazolam, bad DNR

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1221 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 813 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Some of the UK vaccine fatalities who couldn’t be with us today at our picnic in Hyde Park. Testimonies of the vaccine injured will be shared. We are not just collateral damage, we are real people. (tweet).

–

–

Athlete Deaths are 1700% higher than expected since COVID Vaccine roll-out (link).

–

–

Covid “Vaccine” News: Vaccinators Are Getting Desperate, The Fraud Will Not Stay Hidden (link).

‘Australian deaths continue to mount up, 15% of American adults are diagnosed with a new condition post-covid injection, German Hospital Federation demands withdrawal of vaccination mandate, Covid vaccine-induced infertility, propagandists market Novavax as “herbal” medicine, inaccurate population size presents a problem for Irish agencies which produce coronavirus statistics, essential issues to consider before you vaccinate your child, more than 40% of parents in the USA say they will “Definitely Not” vaccinate their child and more’.

–

–

Open Letter to UK and Scottish Governments: Culpable by Commission and Omission (link).

‘1. Do you agree that governments here and all around the world lied to their people shamelessly and in pre-planned coordination when they imposed Covid lockdowns in March 2020?’

‘2. Do you agree that an essential element of the nefarious Covid “plandemic” was the deliberate banning of cheap, safe and effective Covid early treatment drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as a cruel ploy to pretend that the only way to get back to normal was to vaccinate the entire population, bans which led to large numbers of preventable Covid deaths?’

‘3. Do you agree that the globally-coordinated adoption of the mal-engineered Drosden PCR test which, by design, creates huge numbers of false positives was a deliberate globalist ploy to inflate Covid “case” numbers to create fear and panic among the general public?’

‘4. Do you agree that the initial March/April 2020 spike in Covid-attributed deaths, mainly in old people with 82.4 the average age of UK 2020 Covid deaths, was to a large extent caused not by Covid but by the administration of toxic drugs such as midazolam (procured at up to 1,000% the normal rate says John O’Looney from 19:00), morphine and remdesivir or inappropriate ICU treatments or ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders?’

‘5. Do you agree that the January/February 2021 spike in Covid-attributed deaths was to a large extent caused not by Covid but by fatal reactions to the experimental, untested Covid vaccines among mainly old and frail people with already weakened immune systems (John O’Looney elaborates from 16:00), with these deaths also fraudulently mis-attributed to Covid?’

‘6. Do you agree that governments here and all around the world have used the confected fear-mongering ploys listed above together with deeply unethical techniques in view of their duplicitous ulterior motive (see question 20) of psychological warfare (psy-ops), as described in Laura Dodsworth’s book A State of Fear, to subliminally brainwash the general public into compliance on taking the unnecessary and dangerous Covid vaccines?’

‘7. Are you aware that the Covid vaccines were debunked as being unsafe and ineffective well before the start of vaccine rollout by two eminent microbiologists (and others), Professor Sucharit Bhakti here and Professor Edward Steele here?’

‘8. Do you agree that for some reason (see question 20), the UK MHRA so-called regulator, in reality a vaccine enabler working for Big Pharma, is unreasonably refusing to acknowledge Covid vaccine injuries and deaths, sweeping them under the carpet of their criminally dishonest “let’s pretend safe and effective“ mantra, cuttingly parodied by Mark Steyn?’

‘9. Do you agree with Dr Steve Kirsch that the establishment narrative that Covid vaccines are “safe and effective” is in tatters?’

‘10. Widespread evidence shows that Covid is fast becoming a “pandemic of the boosted” and realisation of this disaster is approaching a tipping point. Are you aware that the UK government’s own data show that, on a percentage basis, more fully-vaccinated people are dying than unvaccinated?’

‘11. Do you agree that the simple graph in Joel Smalley’s recent post of NHS Scotland hospital Covid admissions before and after rollout of the Covid so-called “vaccines” shows clearly that they aren’t working?’

‘12. Most children and young people are at negligible risk from Covid but for callous political, not health reasons, they are being coerced into taking the dangerous vaccines. Are you aware that the UK government’s own data show clearly that the Covid vaccines are injuring and killing our children, explained in further detail here? Analysis of the data shows that a triple-vaccinated 11‑14 year old is 45 times more likely to die than an unvaccinated child. Cases of myocarditis are also soaring’.

‘13. Are you aware of the huge numbers of injuries and deaths among athletes after they took the Covid vaccine, also covered by Joel Smalley?’

‘14. Can you hazard a guess as to why in three small Scandinavian countries, almost 8,000 people have suffered disastrous neurological events within 28 days of receiving the Covid vaccine?’

‘15. Do you agree that it is nothing short of criminal that the UK and Scottish governments are planning an autumn programme of Covid vaccinations for the over-50s and others despite all the clear evidence that the vaccines are unsafe and ineffective?’

‘16. Have you heard reports, e.g. here and here, that insurance companies may decline cover to airline pilots who have taken the Covid vaccine? This seems quite plausible in view of the risk of sudden collapse or death in mid-flight, as with footballers nowadays collapsing on the pitch. Quantas recently admitted (question 8 parody) that their schedule disruptions are because sickness among their pilots is double what it was pre-Covid. They were forced to take the Covid vaccine to keep their jobs’.

‘17. Do you agree that WEF boss Klaus Schwab is a liar when he blatantly asserts in broken English, amusingly parodied by Mark Steyn, that “Nobody will be safe if not everybody is vaccinated“? Mark Steyn’s stats man agrees that Schwab is talking nonsense. Needless to say, Schwab is also a climate change fanatic. He wants to phase out private car ownership and force gasoline (petrol) prices even higher’.

‘18. Do you accept that the needless, pointless, dangerous and self-harming war of distraction in Ukraine being pushed by the deranged Biden and his globalist backers is a disaster and that peace negotiations should be started as soon as possible?’

‘19. Do you accept that the recent hysteria over a couple of days of localised hot weather in mid-summer is a clear sign that the bought-and-paid-for MSM, the Met Office and other “climate change” fanatics know that their precious Net Zero is facing a long-overdue comeuppance from the general public?’

‘20. Finally, the question at the nub of the above skulduggeries. Do you agree that you and the entire political class have, at callously-disregarded massive collateral damage cost, dragged out the Covid scare since summer 2020 when UK Covid deaths all but disappeared in order to try to administer the unnecessary and dangerous Covid vaccines to the entire population?’

–

–

Can you imagine the head of CDC attacking government Covid measures and exposing all their lies? This is happening in Israel now. Head of Israel Biological Institute, @shmuelcshapira , the most senior scientific position in Israel, is doing just that 👏 Make sure you follow him! (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 29th July 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

–

–

Why were 1,000s of elderly patients removed from UK hospitals in March 2020 and given the toxic drug Midazolam? These were alleged Covid deaths. Over 20,000 of them. Where is the public inquiry into what Matt Hancock et al called “good deaths”? (tweet).

–

–

JUST IN – U.S. CDC coordinated with Twitter, Facebook, and Google to censor users who questioned the COVID-19 vaccine, according to internal communications. (tweet).

What do you call science that can’t be questioned? Religion.

–

–

BBC radio presenter Lisa Eve’s death certificate released by her devastated husband, who has shouted his concerns, confirming jab death. (tweet).

–

–

Colombia’s most beloved popular singer Darío Gomez has died suddenly and unexpectedly of cardiac arrest. He told his brother that he had been very sick after the third covid vaccine shot as reported by Semana magazine. #VaccineDeaths https://semana.com/nacion/articulo (tweet).

–

–

Something you’ll never hear on the lamestream news My friend’s daughter told her Mother, that she has 8 friends who have all had miscarriages in the last month That used to be statistically impossible Oh yeah, all 💉💉💉 (tweet).

–

–

So almost our entire ICU staff has Covid……the UNVACCINATED don’t have Covid and are working their asses off! This is the most unsatisfying and exhausting “I TOLD YOU SO” in the history of history. (tweet).

–

–

Funeral director John O’looney shows blockages removed from blood vessels of a young man’s heart. Who died “suddenly” (tweet).

–

–

Can I Ever Forgive Them For Forcing My Teenage Son With a Stammer to Wear a Mask? (link).

–

–

Another note on the newly-released CDC emails: they demonstrate that while CDC was trying to silence perspectives that differed from the government’s on covid, it was advancing its own views by using Facebook ad space, albeit without identifying who was running the ads 1/ (tweet).

–

–

There have been 5 monkeypox deaths worldwide and its deemed a global health emergency. 5 young doctors within an 80km radius died in Ontario and nobody even cares 🤷 (tweet).

–

–

Nancy Pelosi and her husband made over 100 million on the semiconductor bill congress just passed. If any of us did this we would be headed to jail. (tweet).

–

–

Mass protests have been happening all over the world as people take a stand against loss of freedoms and the cost of living crisis. But the government advertiser funded media continues to turn a blind eye. They won’t bite the hand that feeds them. (tweet).

–

–

Italian farmers also rise up in Piemonte: “We are not slaves, we are farmers!” Then in the evening party with many citizens present, food, beer, music and blessing of the tractors. (tweet).

–

–

Senator Malcolm Roberts stood up in Australian Parliament and called on all members to work against Schwab’s Great Reset agenda!! ‘Senators in this very chamber today who support the great reset threaten our privacy, freedom and dignity’ Bravo Sir!! (tweet).

–

–

Senator Alex Antic laid bare the globalist agenda in OZ parliament: ‘Would anyone still be afraid if not for the incessant propaganda of the corporate media cabal and our bureaucratic class’ Fear is the weapon. The plan to control the people. Resist we must!!! (tweet).

–

–

World Economic Forum calls to reduce private vehicles by eliminating ‘ownership’ (link).

–

–

We Must Never Surrender Our Right to Drive (link).

‘Lord Frost has written a terrific column in today’s Telegraph in defence of drivers – a group so unfashionable it has almost no defenders. He sees in the desire by central planners to phase out the internal combustion engine the same folly that has driven draconian socialist policies down the ages’.

–

–

I am planning on cutting the WEF by 30% and then a push towards Net Zero WEF by 2030. They will accept it and be happy (tweet).

–

–

Italy’s Political EARTHQUAKE as Patriot Right Poised for SUPERMAJORITY!!! (link).

–

–

The Ukrainian War is not merely a money-laundering ‘Operation’…it’s a lynchpin to transfer the ‘Global Economy’ out of the ‘money printing of Central Banks’ and directly into the hands of the World Economic Forum and IMF. (tweet).

–

–

BlackRock and Vanguard shun the U.S. coal industry yet invest billions in a Chinese company whose name is literally “China Coal Energy Company,” without saying a peep about ESG over there. The hypocrisy is staggering. (tweet).

–

–

When we stand together against tyranny, we beat it together. Be warned all Woke Gestapos who wish to police the inside of our heads and trample on our hard fought for rights for free expression. @BadLawTeam @thereclaimparty @WeAreFairCop are coming for you. (tweet).

–

–

Two policemen banged on my door after I went on GB News to discuss West Mercia Police inaction on grooming gangs in Telford Now, a man was arrested for reposting a @LozzaFox tweet The police should focus on catching criminals rather than harassing innocent members of the public (tweet).

–