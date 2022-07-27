Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-27. Fully jabbed 94% of COVID-19 Deaths in May. Nano metamaterial antennas. Inoculated against group think

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1204 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 804 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

UK Government confirms the Fully Vaccinated accounted for 94% of COVID-19 Deaths in May (link).

A Pandemic of the Triple Vaccinated (link).

‘Additionally, of the 142 dead, the vaccination status of 2 was not known. One hundred and eighteen of the remaining 140 – 84.3 percent – were at least double-vaccinated and 69 had received three doses of the vaccine: by far the biggest single cohort and almost equal to all the others combined. Hence the thought that perhaps what we are experiencing is a pandemic of the triple-vaccinated’.

‘Efficacy vs. effectiveness’

‘The Cambridge Dictionary defines efficacy as “how well a particular treatment or drug works under carefully controlled scientific testing conditions.” By contrast, effectiveness is defined as “how well a particular treatment or drug works when people are using it, as opposed to how well it works under carefully controlled scientific testing conditions.”’

‘Thus doubts about the effectiveness of a new product in treating any disease can only be resolved once the vaccine is widely available and administered in the target population. GAVI (the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), now called Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a partnership between the World Health Organization, Unicef, the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’.

Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions In the Context of Contaminated Nanometal Covid-19 Vaccines with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas (link).

‘Dr Robert O. Young’s research confirms that the Covid-19 injections have been fully loaded with metamaterials, namely graphite, ferrous oxide nanoparticulates. III.5’

‘This shocking discovery is confirmed through our own research carried out on victims, as well as thousands of anecdotal videos showing electromagnetic radiation emissions; together with magnets and metal objects reacting to the injection sites of those vaccinated with the Covid-19 serum. Other biomarkers used include SM-102, which is a toxic phospholipid present in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, a synthetic luciferin that improves bioluminescence-imaging luciferase. III.6’

‘Luciferins can be activated using electromagnetic radiation to create a bioluminescence of the subject. Facial recognition technologies, part of the 5G technology toolbox, can then be used to track and trace the contaminated subject across the environmental space’.

‘The deaths and significant biological damage in the population caused by the Covid-19 experimental mRNA vaccine medical intervention have now been documented in nearly one thousand published scientific papers. III.7’.

‘Covid-19 injections are now related to blood-clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, anaphylaxis, Bell’s palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cancer, among others. This is confirmed by irrefutable science and government-gathered data from the UK Health and Security Agency, which shows Covid-19 vaccines to be unsafe and ineffective’.

‘Radiation-induced coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms’

‘The vast majority of the populations across the West, in particular those of the Five Eyes community, the Anglosphere intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have been injected without their knowledge with nano metamaterial antennas and are unfortunately going to suffer increased mortality rates due to localized reflecting radiation emissions from the 5G urban radar. All of the known coronavirus symptoms can be attributed to ionizing and non-ionizing radiation pollution. IV.1, IV.2’

‘5G has been identified in a number of published papers as the actual cause of the pandemic, the start of which coincided with the switching on of the 5G network in Wuhan province, whose population had just been vaccinated with a mandated flu vaccination. 5G has the potential to deliver ionizing energy levels that would cause immune system suppression, leaving the body at risk of disease. IV.3’

The nudgers want to harness social norms. But Novak Djokovic won’t be harnessed. (link).

‘Djokovic is exercising his right to bodily autonomy and informed consent. Furthermore, he has had Covid-19 – the chances are he has long-lasting immunity protection. He is young and incredibly fit. He is being disadvantaged as as result of an unscientific rule against travel. Some politicians and journalists – who should know better – are happy to heap prejudice on him’.

‘The reason is clear. They want to harness social norms. Government health agencies even go so far as to pay (some) celebrities to share their vaccination selfies, in order to make vaccination visible, appear popular and to amplify trusted endorsements’.

‘But Djokovic won’t be harnessed. A high profile (and very healthy) celebrity choosing not to be vaccinated undermines the “social benefits” of vaccination which governments have pushed hard, and this risks the “social cascade” of vaccine scepticism that they fear. And so, they punish him. Human beings have a foundational need to belong. Social disapproval and exclusion are common fears. Yet Djokovic continues to put self-determination above peer approval and coercion’.

‘The treatment of Novak Djokovic doesn’t prove the need for a Covid-19 vaccination. It proves we need to be inoculated against group think and behavioural psychology’.

UK Column News – 27th July 2022.

UK Column News – 27th July 2022.

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Here are the detailed results of my Access To Information Act request from March for vaccine adverse events in Canada. They are ranked by number of reports received. This🧵will be >250 tweets long. I’m using this format so others can easily copy/paste the data for their own use (tweet).

250+ tweets long? F**king hell.

The WHO Review: WHO’s Covid and Monkeypox Policies Fail Every One Of The 10 Public Health Principles (link).

‘1. Human dignity and personal freedoms should be upheld under all circumstances. Any restrictions on individual freedom, on public health grounds, must be temporary and case-specific, and should be undertaken as a last resort under an exceedingly high burden of proof of their necessity, reasonableness and proportionality’.

‘2. A holistic definition of health includes physical, mental, spiritual and social well-being.

‘3. Individuals have the right to bodily integrity, i.e., to make free choices regarding their body and to be free of any interference with their body to which they do not consent’.

‘4. Health professionals should only recommend health interventions based on individual needs and only if the benefits outweigh the risks for that person’.

‘5. Health professionals must obtain informed and voluntary consent from individuals before any medical intervention. Inaccurate information, psychological manipulation and any form of coercion render consent invalid’.

‘6. Public health interventions should protect private medical information. Interventions that lead to discrimination and stigmatisation based on personal health care choices are unethical’.

‘7. Public health interventions should take into account biological (pathogen, genetic factors, health status, medical interventions…), as well as social determinants of health, including economic stability and employment, neighbourhood and physical environment, community support and mental wellbeing and access to and quality of education, food and health care’.

‘8. A multi-disciplinary approach should be undertaken to assess the short-, medium- and long-term effects of any public health intervention prior to its implementation’.

‘9. Individuals and communities directly affected by public health interventions should participate in the decision-making process to ensure their fairness, appropriateness and success’.

‘10. Trust in public health is built on transparency and honesty. Policies and recommendations should be based on accurate data — free of conflicts of interest. They must also be subjected to continuous improvement through open scientific debate’.

The W.H.O. Gave 50 Million Smallpox Vaccines Laced With Aids To Africans. On May 11, 1987, The London Times Reported on this. And people still think the WHO cares for our health? (tweet).

WATCH — Dr. Fauci asked about study linking irregular menstrual cycles to COVID-19 vaccine: “The menstrual thing is something that seems to be quite transient and temporary.” (tweet).

Sounds far too experimental to me.

These were the WHO influenza pandemic guidelines from 2019. Why did the WHO entirely reverse course for covid, another aerosolized respiratory virus, in 2020? Where was the evidence? (tweet).

IF YOU FOLLOWED THE MAIN STREAM – YOU MIGHT THINK THIS IS MONKEY POX – IF YOU READ THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS – THEN YOU WILL KNOW ITS HIV RASH (tweet).

In Case You Missed This 😳😳😳 Military Doctor Testifies under Oath That She Was ORDERED To ‘Cover up’ 💉💉💉 Injuries through Biden Admin Directive (tweet, website).

‘Dr. Theresa Long, medical officer with the United States military, has testified in court that she was ordered by a superior to suppress Covid-19 vaccine injuries following the Biden regime’s mandate.

Dr. Long also testified that the data is showing that deaths of military members from the vaccines exceed deaths from COVID-19 itself’.

‘The DoD downplayed Dr. Long’s conclusions, saying the increase in vaccine injuries was caused by a “glitch in the database.”’

‘During the all-day hearing, Liberty Counsel presented compelling testimony from the Navy Commander of a surface warship and three military flight surgeons, Lt. Col. Peter Chambers, Lt. Col. Teresa Long and Col. (Ret.) Stewart Tankersley, M.D. In contrast, the DOD declined to present witnesses’.

‘Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel Mat Staver said in an interview with the Blaze’s Daniel Horowitz that there have been three hearings in this case, and the DoD has not yet offered a single witness. Instead of witnesses, the government “sends these declarations,” Staver explained. He said the judge has urged them to bring live witnesses to court so they can be cross examined, but they just refuse to do it. “So they send these declarations that some JAG attorney writes, and somebody in the military signs off on them.”’

‘Staver said that the information the DoD has been presenting in court is “outdated, wrong, and would really be subject to dismantling under cross examination.” He added that cross examinations of his witnesses have only made their case stronger. “So they really don’t have anything to cross examine our witnesses with,” he said’.

‘Staver told Horowitz that Judge Merryday has chastised the DoD lawyers during the hearings, telling them they have “a frail case,” and are “acting as though they are above the law.”’

‘Dr. Theresa Long, a flight surgeon who holds a master’s degree in Public Health and is specially trained in the DMED, gave emotional testimony on March 10’.

‘She and two other flight surgeons reviewed DMED last year and made some stunning discoveries about the high incidence of apparent vaccine injuries among members of the military’.

‘According to the whistleblowers, certain disorders spiked after the vaccine mandate went into effect, including miscarriages and cancers, and neurological problems which increased by 1000 percent’.

‘Dr. Long testified that she was contacted by high level officer the night before the hearing, and told not to discuss her findings regarding the explosive military medical data in court. The whistleblower reportedly said she felt threatened after she tried to get her superiors to address the findings, “fearing for her life and for the safety of her children.”’

9 kids killed in Australia by the vaccine, none by the virus. (tweet).

Getting it is “inevitable”, good news is prior infection confers a 97% protection against hospitalization and death on the second episode. Test is + intermittently for many months so repeated testing is unwise. Routine asymptomatic testing was never FDA cleared, WHO says no. (tweet).

My doctor telling me I “must suffer the consequences” due to my decision to remain unvaccinated was a turning point for me. I honestly believe that one encounter changed me forever and I will never ever look at doctors the same way again for the rest of my life. (tweet).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) panel voted 9–6 against an emergency declaration for monkeypox. But the WHO chief overruled the panel to call Monkeypox a global emergency. It’s time to stand up against undemocratic technocrats at the WHO. (tweet).

Most people wouldn’t even have known a ‘pandemic’ occurred if it weren’t for the multi trillion dollar advertising campaign. (tweet).

Tucker Carlson brings out the issue of menstrual changes and potential fertility concerns after millions of women were forced to take them under mandates and now it’s too late. @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews (tweet).

By calling me a “science denier” & “anti vaxxer” they actually made me learn more about science & vaxxeens than I ever thought I would need to know so thanks for that (tweet).

CAUGHT! Lying Doctor STILL Misinforming About Ivermectin! (link).

They are incapable of not lying about ivermectin.

The Mainstream Media has committed Suicide with its COVID-19 Lies (link).

Never forget: our government demanded that you choose an untested medicine over your employment, your education, your mobility rights, your ability to engage in commerce, and even your family and friends. (tweet).

Here’s the problem: voting is our only permitted means of affecting change. Westminster is a nest of compromised and/or self interested parasites. (tweet).

It’s astounding the amount of people who have never heard of Klaus Schwab and the WEF. The majority of the population haven’t a clue. (tweet).

The Canadian Fertilizer Ban is obviously intended to cripple farmers so they are put in a position where they need to sell their land, at which point operatives of the WEF will swoop in from underneath to buy it off them. It’s all part of the #WEF’s Agenda. #TheGreatReset (tweet).

In 2021 the WEF deleted this video. Total control of everywhere, everything and everyone! It isn’t about old battle lines, it’s about new ones! absolute digital control. You are the data of the 4th industrial revolution. It will know no borders. (tweet).

🚨|BREAKING: Several people including a man in his 80’s have received Antisocial Behavior Orders for protesting Oldham Council over grooming gang and Child Sexual Abuse inquery (or lack of) 👇👇👇 (tweet).

EMAILS: Farm Credit Canada told employees to secretly record names of customers who supported #FreedomConvoy tho @FCCagriculture publicly denied blacklisting clients. “If you become aware of a customer’s involvement report it immediately.” — @perreaultsoph #cdnfoi #ATI (tweet).

It looks like civil rights lawyers have a lot of lawsuits to file.

“I’m not going in there now” We travelled to a @TheSouthernCoop branch to ask the public how they feel about being spied on by intrusive live facial recognition.. It turns out innocent people don’t like being put in a private police style line-up. (tweet).

Just taking pictures of anyone’s face is one thing. However, conducting a search of a database of people’s faces to find a match to a face in that picture without there being some specific crime being investigated by law enforcement would be 100% an unreasonable search.

Anyone see that volcano in Japan? It’s currently producing more CO2 than the entire world driving to work and all cows shitting for the entirety of human existence. #ClimateScam (tweet).

When they say “save the planet” they mean “by eliminating you.” (tweet).

Nigel Farage reacts to Donald Trump talking about climate change policy and the Dutch farmers (link).

–