Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-23. Toxicology vs Virology; DDT & polio. Onco/thrombo-genic, cardio-toxic. World IVM day. Leyen #GreatReset

(At time of this blog post) 1199 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 800 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud (link).

‘Polio Suddenly Declines’

‘Under leadership of the two Rockefeller Institute doctors, Henry Kumm and Thomas Rivers, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (NFIP) rejected critics such as Biskind and Scobey. Natural remedial treatment, such as using intravenous Vitamin C for the infantile paralysis, were rejected out of hand as “quackery.” In April 1953, leading Rockefeller Institute DDT consultant, Dr Henry Kumm, became Director of Polio Research for NFIP. He funded the polio vaccine research of Jonas Salk’.

‘One courageous doctor in North Carolina, Dr. Fred R. Klenner, who had also studied chemistry and physiology, had the idea to use large doses of intravenous ascorbic acid—Vitamin C—on the hypothesis that his patients were victims of toxin poisoning and that Vitamin C was a powerful detox. This was well before Dr Linus Pauling’s Nobel Prize research on Vitamin C. Klenner had remarkable success within days for more than 200 patients in the summer epidemics of 1949 to 1951. The Rockefeller Institute and the AMA had no interest in the remedial prospects. They and the Rockefeller-controlled National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis were only funding polio vaccine development, based on the unproven Flexner claim that polio was a contagious virus, not a result of environmental poison’.

‘Then beginning sometime in 1951-1952, as polio cases were at an all-time high, something unexpected began to appear. The number of cases diagnosed as polio in the US began to decline. The decline in polio victims was dramatic, year by year until 1955, well before the National Foundation and Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was approved for public use and was widespread’.

‘About a year before the sudden decline in polio cases, farmers, whose dairy cows were suffering severe effects of the DDT, were advised by the US Department of Agriculture to reduce DDT use. Rising public concern about how safe DDT was for humans, including publicized US Senate hearings on DDT and Polio in 1951 also led to a significant decline in DDT exposure into 1955, even though DDT was not officially banned in the US until 1972’.

‘So-called “polio” cases fell by some two-thirds in that 1952-1956 time, in a remarkable parallel to the decline in DDT use. It was well after that decline, in late 1955 and 1956, that the Rockefeller-developed Salk polio vaccine was first administered in large populations. Salk and the AMA gave all credit to the vaccine. Deaths and paralysis as a result of the Salk vaccine were papered over. The Government changed the definition of polio to further reduce official cases. Simultaneously, cases of similar polio-like spinal cord nerve diseases– acute flaccid paralysis, chronic fatigue syndrome, encephalitis, meningitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, muscular sclerosis—rose notably’.

‘Why it Matters’

‘Over a century ago the world’s richest man, oil baron John D. Rockefeller, and his circle of advisors set about to completely reorganize how medicine was practiced in the USA and the rest of the world. The role of the Rockefeller Institute and figures like Simon Flexner literally oversaw the invention of a colossal medical fraud around claims that an invisible contagious extraneous germ, the polio virus, caused acute paralysis and even death in young people. They politically banned any efforts to link the disease to toxin poisoning, whether from DDT or arsenic pesticides or even contaminated vaccine poisoning. Their criminal project included intimate cooperation with the leadership of the AMA and control of the emerging drug industry, as well as of medical education. The same Rockefeller group financed Nazi eugenics at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes in Germany in the 1930s as well as the American Eugenics Society. In the 1970s they financed the creation of patented GMO seeds which were all developed by the group of Rockefeller chemical pesticide companies—Monsanto, DuPont, and Dow’.

No one feels good about taking the genetic code for the WIV Spike protein with segments that are homologous to HIV glycoproteins. Not comforting to know its stuck in lymph nodes and tissues for months-year. Nauseating to think Spike is oncogenic, thrombogenic, and cardio-toxic. (tweet).

“Researchers at Bar Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center say that the vitamin has such a strong impact on covid disease severity that they can predict how people would fare if infected based on nothing more than their ages and #vitaminD levels.” (tweet, 3 February 2022, website).

July 23, 2022 is world ivermectin day (link, tweet).

Peer-reviewed studies regarding efficacy of Ivermectin in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Source: http://frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2022.952321/full Thank you @SabinehazanMD (tweet).

We’ve been talking about #KlausSchwab‘s #GreatReset for some time, many wouldn’t believe it … here’s EU President Ursula Von de Leyen’s own words: “So ladies and gentlemen the need for global cooperation and this acceleration of change will both be drivers of the #GreatReset” (tweet).

Protests happening in Ecuador over increased gas and food prices. Not that anyone would know about it since our media is pretending like the whole world isn’t rising up against the global elite. (tweet).

Canadians Are Holding Nationwide Protests to Stand in Solidarity with Dutch Farmers (link).

Civilian protests are going on in the following countries: Denmark Sri Lanka Italy Panama Australia Cuba Puerto Rico France Malawi South Africa Germany No MSM is talking about this. The Great Reset is here. People all over the world are fighting it right now. Wake up 👁 (tweet).

Scotland: Dramatic and Unexplained Resurgence in Excess Death Points to Covid Injections (link).

UK Column News – 22nd July 2022. Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.

00:29 – Tory Leadership

Mrs Sunak’s many ventures (tweet).

Young 35 y/o female w breast cancer, was responding well to Chemo but she got her booster, got sick, 3 days later comes to the hospital bc her immune system is none existant. 2wks in the hospital & they diagnosed her with late stage, aggressive cancer..its now everywhere 💔 (tweet).

Tucker Carlson zeroes in on important observation, after multiple failed administrations of genetic code for the obsolete WIV Spike protein, the immune system is misdirected or “imprinted” creating cases like Biden’s. Flawed biotechnology and bad public policy. @TuckerCarlson (tweet).

Time for Answers: Tucker Calls into Question the Safety of COVID Injections “Among people around the age of 80, who’ve been double vaccinated … the per capita rate of medical incidences, including hospitalizations or death, is nearly twice as high as … the unvaccinated.” (tweet).

The vaxxer crowd pretending their 4 shots actually did something as they strap on their N-95’s, announce their third bout of covid, panic over case numbers and demand that restrictions and mandates be brought back, is nothing short of hilarious. What DID they do? Please explain. (tweet).

Wow. Vaccines being exposed on Tucker tonight. And Ivermectin vindicated! (tweet).

Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Marty Makary to Tucker Carlson on medical professionals who buck the Covid narrative: “… they really can’t say anything … they know that their jobs are at risk …” “They feel like they’re watching a horror show and they can’t close their eyes.” (tweet).

SO many have regretted taking it. NONE of us have regretted NOT taking it. (tweet).

BREAKING REPORT: Medical Examiner Reveals 24-Year-Old Ex-Miami Hurricanes Football Player Sam Bruce Died of a Heart Attack… WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE DYING YOUNG? (tweet).

The BBC documentary ‘Unvaccinated’ had Pfizer all over it, but you wouldn’t know that. Here @profnfenton explains more. The full shocking conversation of misinformation and unrevealed vested interests that were in the doc runs from 1.04.47 https://brandnewtube.com/watch/Bsgl5TxsD5SHGkA&cl=1584590 @brandnewtube (tweet).

BBC radio presenter Lisa Eve’s death certificate released by her devastated husband, who has shouted his concerns, confirming jab death! Complications… It’s working as planned (tweet).

Why is the BBC still claiming 3.8million Brits are unvaccinated when ONS figures show it’s 18.5million. That’s a huge error and one they keep repeating. What’s their agenda? (tweet).

Why are the vaccines still being administered under emergency use authorization? An emergency going on three years is no longer an emergency. It is a control mechanism. (tweet).

AUSTRALIA – Do as we tell you. Queensland police officers 50+ being forced to take a fourth “booster” or lose their jobs & pensions. It didn’t set you free. It tied you to government control, always. (tweet).

Another lockdown POLICE FAIL down under (link).

‘The process is the punishment, for totalitarian governments that we now see in Australian. I wish Saul all the best and respect his integrity for standing up to a poisonous ideology. If only the medical, legal and business sectors had stood up against the lies when this all began, rather than being complicit’.

‘Saul is a pensioner and the police want to drop the charges because of his age but Monice Smit’s charges are being dropped and she is a lot younger – go figure. We’ve got them on the run’.

Winning.

LIVE REACTION: Pastor Artur Pawlowksi’s contempt conviction set aside on appeal (link).

Winning.

BBC Roasted By Triple Jabbed Journo For Bias Show Vilifying The Unvaccinated (link).

Screenshots.

My wife was just told by a customs agent that ArriveCan/digital check in will be permanent. Do not comply folks. @JustinTrudeau is pushing WEF agenda in 🇨🇦. Having a cell phone/app is NOT a law. (tweet).

Only in England can houses and trees spontaneously combust in temperatures of 37 degrees. Odd that. Anybody would think arson is the cause to push the climate agenda. Oh, hang on. 🙄🙄🙄🙄 (tweet).

The row of 4 town houses that burned down in Barnsley turned out to have been started by faulty electrical equipment plugged in to a socket in a shed Has anyone seen that reported in the media? Founder of The Weather Channel tells Brian Stelter climate change is a hoax 🤣 (tweet).

Global temps: they’re not rising, nor are ocean levels. The world needs amazing, life-giving carbon dioxide. Picture a jar with 10,000 beans & only 3 beans are CO2. In 200 yrs you add 1 bean. Temps rose only 1.2 C since 1850, the end of the 500 yr Little Ice Age. UN’s great scam. (tweet).

Founder of The Weather Channel tells Brian Stelter climate change is a hoax 🤣 (tweet).

John Coleman “Global warming is a fictional, manufactured crisis, and a total scam” (tweet).

The messaging from the White House today is that it’s no big deal if a 79 year old gets Covid. If that’s true then it’s really time to just move on. (tweet).

Those of us who speak out against vaccines don’t have anything to gain from it. We don’t make money for it (tweet).

3 physicians at the same Mississauga hospitals have died this week, 1st memo Monday, 2nd Tuesday, 3rd Thursday (tweet).

Didn’t Trump have over 70 Million followers on Twitter?? Just wondering because Biden only has 24 Million yet they want us to believe they outnumber us (tweet).

“None but an armed nation can dispense with a standing army.” Thomas Jefferson, February 25, 1803. (tweet).

