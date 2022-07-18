Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-18. Jabbed Pilots & Flight Safety – Headed for Disaster. Jabbed Children are 13,633% more likely to die of COVID

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

“Vaccinated” Pilots and Flight Safety – We’re Headed for a Disaster (link).

‘In April, Dr. Lee Merrit and Dr. Kevin Stillwagon discussed the “vaccines” and use of face masks at altitude, during flights, and how these affect pilot and passenger safety’.

‘Dr. Stillwagon is a former chiropractor and airline captain. He was an airline pilot for 33 years. For 26 years he was employed by Delta Airlines of which for 21 years he was a captain. He was forced to retire from Delta Airlines over refusing to wear a face mask as “part of his uniform.” He was forced to retire even though the airline admitted wearing a face mask did not stop the transmission of Covid and it was purely for “optics.”’

American Airlines pilot who suffered Cardiac Arrest minutes after landing blames Covid-19 injection he was forced to get (April 25, 2022, link).

Whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning the UK Gov. published a report confirming Fully Vaccinated Children are 13,633% more likely to die of COVID than Unvaccinated Children (link).

While you were distracted by Boris resigning & a “Doomsday” Heatwave, the UK Gov. quietly published data confirming the Triple Vaccinated account for 91% of COVID Deaths since the beginning of 2022 (link).

UK Gov. report admits 18.9 Million people still remain Unvaccinated in England & 50% of the country has refused the Booster but 90% of COVID Deaths since April were among the Triple Vaccinated (link).

BREAKING – New Study finds Natural Immunity to Covid-19 does not wane by even 1% but the Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

Germany: Birth Rates Drop Dramatically in 2022 – Is it Caused by Covid Injections? (link).

‘The reduced birth rate during January to March 2022 in Germany compared to the previous seven years is 6.6 sigma – a 1 in 12.5 billion chance. Something dramatic had to have happened to stop conception from occurring during March to June 2021’.

Covid “Vaccine” News: Infertility, Harms, More Doses Being Pushed and Injustice Towards Vaccine-Injured (link).

The Decade of Vaccination: WHO Estimates “Vaccines” Will Reduce the World’s Population by 15% (link).

‘According to Martin, the spike protein that the Covid-19 shots manufacture is a computer simulation of a chimaera of the spike protein of coronavirus. “It is, in fact, not a coronavirus vaccine. It is a spike protein instruction to make the human body produce a toxin, and that toxin has been scheduled as a known biologic agent of concern with respect to biological weapons for the last, now, decade and a half,” he said.7’

‘Rather than being a public health measure as they were widely campaigned to be, Covid-19 shots are an act of bioweapons and bioterrorism. Martin shared that in 2015, Dr. Peter Daszak, head of the EcoHealth Alliance funnelled research dollars from the NIAID to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for coronavirus research’.

UK Column News – 18th July 2022. UK PM: more authoritarian, ideological, woke, anti-life, anti-freedom, anti-family, anti-marriage – no thanks. The jabs are the most dangerous intervention in human history for this age group (ages 10 to 14).

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:29 – Tory Leadership Election

Eighty Times More Excess Deaths Associated With Cold Each Year than Heat (link).

‘Amid all the hysteria about next week’s extreme temperatures – which could climb to 41°, according to the Met Office – it’s worth bearing in mind that many, many more excess deaths in England and Wales are associated with cold each year than with heat. According to a recent study in the Lancet Planetary Health, between 2000 and 2019, there were an average of 65,000 excess deaths per year in England and Wales associated with cold, but fewer than 800 a year associated with heat. In other words, roughly 80 times more deaths per year are associated with cold than heat’.

‘Net Zero’ Global Warming Alarm Based on Temperatures Measured Next to Airport Runways With Hot Jet Engines and Tarmac (link).

Coronaphobic Britain Starts Locking Itself Down (link).

Another ‘Contain and Vaccinate’ Country, Singapore, Has the Same Excess Mortality as Sweden (link).

How the ONS Makes the Vaccines Look Good By Missing Millions of Unvaccinated From the Population (link).

‘I’ve done this calculation – it shows that there are higher death rates in the triple-vaccinated compared with the unvaccinated and generally even higher death rates in the single and double vaccinated. We also see even higher death rates in the three weeks after vaccination – this is surprising because earlier data didn’t show such high rates. It is possible that we’re seeing an interaction between vaccination and existing immunity or possibly concurrent asymptomatic infection which wasn’t seen previously’.

‘Here’s the same graph as I presented earlier, but using NIMS population estimates:’

‘Now we see a completely different picture. The vaccines appear to increase the risk of death from Covid for all age ranges other than 70-79’.

‘The ONS data are interesting because they also include data on non-Covid deaths by vaccination status – here are those data, again using the NIMS population estimate:’

‘Using this alternative estimate of the population of England now suggests that the vaccines substantially increase the risk of death for reasons other than Covid’.

‘A particular point of note about the Covid deaths versus non-Covid deaths charts above is the X-axis scale:’

For the deaths with Covid the mortality rate per 100,000 person-years is below 10 for all those aged under 70, and the difference in magnitude of the vaccinated versus unvaccinated is around 3-4 (larger for those aged over 70) – this is a low number and could be considered as being relatively unimportant.

However, the additional deaths not with Covid in the vaccine group is significant – we see over double the mortality rate for those aged under 50, and a near doubling for those aged 50-70. This level of increase is frighteningly large.

‘These data aren’t conclusive proof that the vaccines are killing people, but they certainly suggest that something odd is going on. Recently, there have also been reports from the ONS of unusually high deaths since the start of 2022 that can’t be explained by Covid. You’d imagine that this would herald some rigorous scientific research to identify if the vaccines might explain some of the excess deaths, but they’re not even on the list of ‘likely candidates’. Frankly, I find it astounding that the U.K. Government doesn’t really know how many people are in the country, and thus that estimates of the number of unvaccinated vary so greatly. This problem could have been eliminated if we had done proper research into the impact of the vaccines. It was absolutely clear 15 months ago that we needed robust prospective matched-cohort longitudinal studies into the impact of the vaccines – it is even more clear now that not doing these studies was a great mistake that may have cost lives’.

White House Covid Coordinator Deborah Birx Describes How She Tricked Trump and Brought Lockdowns to America (link).

“It’s Like a Horror Movie I’m Being Forced to Watch and I Can’t Close My Eyes” – Senior FDA and CDC Officials Speak Out on “Political” Vaccine Decisions (link).

A Load of Ballistics (link).

‘In a recent article, Noah Carl outlined the case made by Canadian academic Dr. Ivan Katchanovski that, contra the consensus opinion outside Russia but in line with Moscow’s messaging, the Ukrainian ‘Revolution of Dignity’ in 2014 was a coup orchestrated by the U.S. in concert with far-right or neo-Nazi elements who deliberately fired on the protesters in the crowd (as well as on Government forces) to escalate the violence and bring about enough bloodshed to force President Yanukovych out of office’.

