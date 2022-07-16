Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-16. Pfizer: ‘unrelated’ AE reports dismissed, ‘cause unknown’ but not jab, some AEs ‘caused’ by AE. Farmers vs WEF

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

If you’re not reading the monthly Pfizer document dumps that were court-ordered by a judge, then you won’t know how bad it is and that Pfizer and the FDA knew it right from the beginning. (tweet, website).

‘‘Unrelated’ adverse event reports habitually dismiss possibility injuries were vaccine-related’

‘‘Cause unknown’ but no chance the vaccine was to blame’

‘Worsening of pre-existing conditions ‘not related’ to vaccine’

‘Reports of multiple adverse events ignored’

‘Some adverse events ‘caused’ by … the adverse event’

Meanwhile in the Netherlands people have just started their own biological food coop bypassing the supermarkets and buying directly from the farms. 🔥 (tweet).

Wow, crazy to see. Dutch and German farmers meet at the border, shake hands, exchange flags, and continue their protests against tyrannical WEF law. http://DutchUprising.com (tweet).

#FarmersVsNWO Dutch farmers gathering at the Senate building in Den Haag, in the meantime the public have begun joining in, blocking motorways, distribution centres, bridges in support. (tweet).

For the people who have done no research over the past 2 years, this is Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF. He does not predict the future, he manipulates our leaders into creating his ideal future for us. What you see happening today was planned in 1994. Research it for yourself. (tweet).

The Great Resist: THEY WILL OWN NOBODY AND THEY WILL BE UNHAPPY. WE ARE THE RESISTANCE! (tweet).

Klaus Schwab zero euro note (tweet).

The World Economic Forum is demanding that Farmers sell their Farms to Blackrock and Vanguard and not one Media Outlet is reporting on this? (tweet).

WEF – has revealed plans to buy up farm land from Dutch farmers who are bankrupted by climate change policies.This was never about climate change only societal change. Eyes wide open! (tweet, website).

‘The World Economic Forum (WEF) has revealed plans to buy up land left by Dutch farmers who are being put out of business by the global elite’.

‘Prime Minister Mark Rutte is one of the WEF’s Young Global leaders and has vowed to help usher in ‘The Great Reset‘’.

‘The WEF Great Reset global leaders are rushing to implement their sinister agenda because the plan is to have everything in place 2030 – Agenda 2030’.

‘Independentsentinel.com reports: The elite “see a future for us where we are completely dependent on the State, eat bugs, they own your land, you own nothing and you’ll be happy is what they say.”’

The WEF was created in 1971 by the same people that created the sustainable development agenda, the SDG’s. They created wef to support the agenda 21/2030, nothing more nothing less. When parties refuse to reject or denounce the UN SDG’s, rejection of WEF means nothing. (tweet).

Can we all agree that the World Economic Forum is a Satanic Cult that hates us? (tweet).

I’m unjabbed, unmasked, unperturbed, unfazed, and will never ever buckle to the globalist’s NWO or agenda 2030! Who else can say the same? (tweet).

The Great Reset is becoming the Great Reject. Italian farmers hit Milan with the message: “We are not slaves, we are farmers!” Still the media turn a blind eye. (tweet, tweet).

Klaus Schwab is deleting the evidence. The least I can do is RT it for him: Sri Lanka PM this is how I will make my country rich by 2025 nation (tweet).

FRANCE – Paris protests have started, against the increase in basic food costs, fuel and energy. All over the world, slowly the people are rising against the Agenda 🔥 Silence from the media, as they panic you about the heat of a normal summer. (tweet).

Netherlands Police officer arrived and handed out cookies to the farmers! (tweet).

Italian taxi drivers rise up and besiege parliament in Rome after the Uber Files scandal and the liberalization of licenses imposed by Mario Draghi and the EU: “Come down or we will go up!” (tweet).

Italy’s Government COLLAPSES as Populist Right POISED to Take POWER!!! (link).

UK Column News – 15th July 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:28 – Tory Leadership Election

Virologist tells BMJ the Hepatitis of Unknown Cause killing Children is due to AstraZeneca Viral Vector COVID Vaccine in combination with Lockdowns (tweet, website).

‘A respected virologist/immunologist named Dr Ann-Cathrin Engwall has written to the British Medical Journal to explain what the mysterious cause could actually be’.

This is shocking – a Coroner stating that SADS is a valid cause of death, and no suspicious circumstances 😳😳😳😳 They are receiving orders from above, surely… (tweet).

BREAKING: If you haven’t had your stroke yet, you are now due for your 5th shot. (tweet).

UK – All over 50s to be ‘offered’ boosters in Autumn. Only then will you be considered up to date. We did tell you & so many denied it would happen & ridiculed us as scaremongering. I’ll leave you to get your paperwork in order. As always, I will refuse to show my papers. (tweet).

I was threatened with Court Action if I kept refusing to allow my 97 year old Aunt the #CovidVaccine in her Care Home I stood my ground & fought Drs & Social Services & WON!! Residents died 2 weeks after #vaccination she’s still alive (tweet).

It begins: New Zealand doctors send letter to police to investigate deaths from COVID vaccination (tweet).

Replying to @drkohilathas I agree. I am convinced they cause SIDS. I had a grand mal seizure at 18 mo & stopped breathing a few hrs after my TDaP vax. My dad happened to be home from work early & gave me CPR. Saved my life until an ambulance came. What if I had taken a nap? I would have been a SIDS baby. (tweet).

Official figures from the Netherlands show that the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines against serious disease declines to zero and turns negative within 12 months, while data from Canada show the same. (tweet, website).

Sadly this is a daily occurrence. 10-15% of my new patients are for reactions after the shot. #StoptheShots (tweet).

My last patient was a Paxlovid rebound, prescribed by another provider obviously. Symptoms roared back after treatment, 3 weeks out and the patient is still sick as hell. Why people trust Big Pharma and sign up to be a test subject, or prescribe for them, is mind blowing. (tweet).

Paxlovid overuse in low-risk people can breed resistance and spawn new virus mutations. Another study just out suggests that overuse of Paxlovid is risky business. Authors found mutations of the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 result in resistance to Paxlovid (tweet, website).

Holy shit. How could you effectively poison an entire population without them knowing? ‘It’s easy.’ — Dr. Mike Yeadon, ex Pfizer VP explains to Brian Hooker, Ph.D. See the SHOCKING full episode of ‘Doctors + Scientists’ TODAY at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT on #CHDTV (tweet, tweet, website).

Social media fact checker approved ways to be healthy: avoid sunlight and fresh air as much as possible, trap bacteria and germs on your face for at least 8 hours a day, watch television news daily, get injected with unknown chemicals, instill a sense of fear and anxiety in your children, attack and insult anyone who disagrees with you (tweet).

More of this please! 2 political wings of the French parliament put aside bickering and voted down a vaccine passport measure. They even celebrated together! 🙂 (tweet).

Canadian Public Health detaining elderly 86 year old man without a cell phone unable to use ArriveCAN app who provided proof of his vaccination status. “They want the app. The government wants the app.” (tweet).

Haiti Did Not Vaccinate Its Citizens, The Current Vax Rate is 1.4% — Yet Country Has One of Lowest COVID Death Rates in the World — Weird, Huh? (tweet).

There is debate, but it’d confined to this & gettr, Instagram & telegram. You don’t think they want the public to know the until March 92% of c19 deaths were vaccinated. It would destroy them. The truth will out though. (tweet).

Both Deborah Birx and Dr. Fauci have now admitted publicly that they lied repeatedly to get what they wanted out of politicians and the American people Allowing such incompetent & manipulative people to coerce useless, destructive policies & behavior was a world altering mistake (tweet).

Just wow… After 2 billion people already got it… Just found this Gem! Enjoy!! Direct Quote; “This would not be the 1st time if it happened that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety actually made people worse.” Dr. Fauci. Ya’ll know what to do 😉 (tweet, tweet).

CDC/FDA/NIH has been wrong on virtually every aspect of pandemic response, yet no one has admitted to a weary American public so they can move on, close this chapter. Current illness indistinguishable from recurrent common cold, worse for duped #jected. @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews (tweet).

Millions of lives and livelihoods destroyed, massive education crisis, the worst inflation of past 40 years… So yes, lots of positive changes 🤡 (tweet).

New York COVID-19 Quarantine Rules Unconstitutional And Illegal: Judge (link).

‘In a July 8 ruling, Acting Justice of the Supreme Court of Cattaraugus County Ronald D. Ploetz sided with the plaintiffs, stating that the rule merely gives “lip service” to constitutional due process’.

‘“Involuntary detention is a severe deprivation of individual liberty’

We have a Conservative party that doesn’t conserve, a Labour party that is afraid to stand for the interests of labour, a Liberal party that is completely illiberal, and a Scottish National party demanding independence so that they can rejoin the EU! What a time to be alive! (tweet).

The main job of any government is to protect the rights of the people.

** BREAKING ** @KemiBadenoch has picked up real momentum in a new @ConHome survey of 850 Tory party members today, in the wake of the Channel 4 TV debate last night. The poll puts Ms Badenoch in the lead on 31 per cent, up from 19 per cent last Monday. 1/3 #ToryLeadershipContest (tweet).

Nadine Dorries Has MELTDOWN As Her Anti Free Speech Bill Is DROPPED (for now) (link).

Kemi Badenoch – “we should not be legislating for hurt feelings”.

Is this correct? Would-Be British PM Rishi Sunak’s Family Runs A China-Linked, World Economic Forum Partner Company Pushing Digital ID and Social Credit Scores (tweet, tweet, website).

Turns out Rishi Sunak’s wife has been owner of, or investor in, several companies that benefited from £635k of Furlough pay, and have gone into administration, owing HMRC £789k in lost tax or Govt loans. And he’s the responsible one on finance? (tweet).

2 weeks ago, I had not heard of Penny Mordant. Does the fact that she is a member of the WEF and friendly with ole Billy boy Gates have something to do with her now being a favourite contender for PM? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 (tweet).

REPORT: Bill Gates Vows to Remove Himself from the Billionaire’s List by Donating $20 Billion to His Own Foundation… (tweet).

TELFORD is the TIP OF THE ICEBURG. When you fully open your eyes and understand how this planet and our leaders in many countries are controlled by sex trafficking and creating blackmail on our leaders only then will the last five years being to make sense to you. #ThanksTommy (tweet).

Watched the rape of Britain, and everyone should watch it , 12 councilors and police refused to co-operate . If victims reported then accused would be given name of those that accused , so I’m guessing the report is the very tip of the iceberg (tweet).

The logistics for this vaccine don’t add up (tweet).

European Parliament Member Spews Fire Condemning NATO (link).

‘Mick Wallace is an outspoken member of the European Parliament representing the Republic of Ireland, known for his mop of white hair, wearing t-shirts and for tearing into the warmongering lunatics in the west who seek to exert military dominion over the rest of the globe. Most recently Wallace eviscerated the EU leaders who claim that NATO is a purely defensive alliance when, as he notes, all the evidence suggests that NATO’s sole purpose is to promote a militaristic imperialistic agenda across the globe’.

LinkedIn has permanently banned Greg Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition. He dared to post a graph attributed to NOAA and used by the IPCC, showing atmospheric CO2 levels during the past 500 million years. (tweet).

It’s a farce. Always has been. Always will be. Climate change generates dollars. That’s what it’s for. Plymouth Rock 1620 at sea level, Plymouth Rock 2022 still at sea level. (tweet).

