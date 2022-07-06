Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-06. Silent DNA which will only be seen in next gen. Health officials donated $50,000 to Church. 🇳🇱 nitrogen law

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Dr. Nagase: “The ‘silent gene mutations’ will affect the next generation’s fertility 1.25 billion women of child bearing age have been injected. They are carriers of mutations of the egg cell line. They carry silent DNA which will only be seen in the next generation. (tweet).

This Canadian pastor tells his parishioners how health officials donated $50,000 to the Church to promote vaccines. 50,000 for a small parish… Imagine the Vatican or an influential media? (tweet)

The Dutch minister who pushed the nitrogen law that grants the government the power to expropriate our farmers’ land has a brother who owns online supermarket @picnic . Guess who invested $600 million in that company? Bill ‘fake meat’ Gates. This is what corruption looks like. (tweet).

UK Column News – 6th July 2022. Shut down free speech using the Online Safety Bill / National Security Bill / Counter State Threats Bill, criminalise protest suing the Police Crime Courts Sentencing Act / Public Order Bill, free/fair elections ended using the Elections Act, unaccountable to law suing the Judicial Review Bill / Covert Human Intelligence (Criminal Conduct) Act, human rights removed using the new British Bill Of (no) Rights, strip citizenship using the Nationality And Borders Bill, control of education using the Schools Bill. How does this compare with Nazi Germany?

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Alex Thomson with UK Column News.

00.26 – The Online Safety Bill Is All About Disinformation

Sources:

Nadine Dorries Statement: – https://archive.ph/rUmQb

Online Safety Bill: – https://bit.ly/3apiRTj

Online Safety Bill Amendments: – https://bit.ly/3RbW7Xv

National Security Bill: – https://bit.ly/3ONfdSp

Press Release: – https://bit.ly/3OJcw46

12:10 – Dutch Farmers Protest

Sources

Telegram Channel: – t.me/klokkenluiders

24:53 – Leadership Pantomime

Sources

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3agubBp

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3NOzxRM

Tim Fortescue Statement: – https://bit.ly/3ama5FJ

30:11 – European Energy Crisis

Sources

FT Article: – https://archive.ph/VpJRe

Bloomberg Article: – https://bloom.bg/3yLyGgI

33:00 – Ukraine War Update

Sources

Telegram Channel: – t.me/Rybar

UK MoD Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3uwxxqD

RT Article: – https://bit.ly/3bInCYq

UKRC: – https://bit.ly/3NMuz8e

AP Article: – https://bit.ly/3ArWsQ5

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3apkSPn

Politico Article: – https://politi.co/3Rc3n5H

YF Article: – https://yhoo.it/3aljYUc

TASS Article: – https://bit.ly/3ah7bC6

Yle Article: – https://bit.ly/3usEBEQ

53:29 – Saudi’s Tighten Pilgrimage Rules

Sources

Cradle Article: – https://bit.ly/3NH4BDf

RT Article: – https://archive.ph/Kq4Uv

59:01 – Freedom of Religion and Belief

Sources

Ministerial Conference: – https://bit.ly/3P8jHmd

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3Ijg8ra

01:03:48 – London Pride Month

Sources

Time Article: – https://bit.ly/3amAgfx

COVID Vaccination significantly increases the risk of Death and kills hundreds of thousands after five months according to UK Gov. Report (link).

UK Gov. refused to publish further COVID data once it showed the Triple Vaccinated were developing AIDS & Double Vaccinated were suffering ADE (link).

The Covid-19 Vaccines cause AIDS; here’s all the evidence… (link).

What’s Behind the Surge of Nearly 8,000 Excess Deaths Since April? (link).

President of Brazil Says He Regrets Removing Liability From Pharmaceutical Companies for Vaccine Side-Effects and is “Sorry for All the Deaths” (link).

Serious Adverse Effects From Covid Vaccines “Very High, No Other Vaccine Comes Close”, Says Former CDC Vaccine Safety Committee Member (link).

‘Dr. Martin Kulldorff, until recently Professor at Harvard Medical School and member of the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee, has now concluded, based on new studies, that the safety profile of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 is concerning. Dr. Kulldorff has until now been supportive of the vaccines for older people; as an example, as a member of the CDC vaccine safety committee he went against the CDC in April 2021, arguing that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not be withheld from older Americans despite concerns regarding side-effects in younger people. He has always said those with previous infection and children did not need to be vaccinated, however’.

‘In a new article published by the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Kulldorff refers to two recent studies. First, a new study by Fraiman et al., based on trial data from Moderna and Pfizer, which shows one serious side effect per for 800 vaccinated persons. This, in Kulldorff’s words, “is very high for a vaccine. No other vaccine on the market comes close”’.

1/2 Judge in Uruguay orders Pfizer to provide all details on the biochemical composition of its Covid vaccines, including the possible presence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements”,evidence of efficacy and safety, Pfizer have 48 hours to provide the information. (tweet).

Saw a private, awake Doctor today. It was planned, they tried to get all onboard. The outcome is far worse than we imagined (tweet).

Netherlands, They found undercover cops 😆😂 (tweet).

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak & Health Secretary Sajid Javaid both resigned Billionaire Sunak came from Goldman Sachs & hedge funds, Javaid from Deutsche Bank Two globalists who respectively oversaw money printing & Covid mandates, resigned over ‘ethical standards’ (tweet).

The fake-Conservatives and Labour Party are rotten to the core. It doesn’t matter one jot if there is a new Chancellor or a new Health Secretary, they are all following the WEF/WHO/CFR/NWO program and they all need to be gone. (tweet).

Question: “Was the amount of MIDAZOLAM ordered by the government during Covid out of the ordinary? Was it extraordinary?” Dr Sam White: “Yeah, it was..” (tweet).

Sacrificing Children’s Needs for Those of Adults was Devastating and Must Never Happen Again (link).

Financial Times Censors Criticism of Vaccine Article (link).

Most People Say Their Country Limited Freedoms Too Much During the Pandemic (link).

Haiti did not vaccinate its citizens. Their current vaccination rate is 1.4% of the population. Haiti has not been effected by covid while the countries who did vaccinate the majority of their populations are struggling, and telling their citizens they need repeated injections. (tweet).

If ‘experts’ are constantly ‘baffled’, why are they ‘experts’? (tweet).

Dr. Vernon Coleman: We Have Six Months of Freedom Left (link).

I’m sorry if this upsets anyone. I work for NHS, I can’t celebrate it’s anniversary. It’s not what the NHS stood for all those years ago. Patients, whose paid for this service, left on enormous waiting lists, dying before care, whilst foreigners receive free fast medical care. (tweet).

Here is a chart showing the average atmospheric CO2 levels during the ages since the Cambrian Period, when multi- cellular life-forms evolved. During the present era, CO2 has been lower than at any other time in Earth’s history. (tweet).

The New Bill of Rights is Another Example of Boris’s Lack of Backbone (link).

I knew the French wouldn’t have voted Macron back into office. Millions of uncounted ballots found torn, all for Le Pen, none for Macron. Nothing is legit anymore. It’s all about control. (tweet).

“I’m done with the Left-Right divide – Now it’s humans vs the robotic corporate state!” (link).

‘Paul Cudenec: Thanks very much for agreeing to this exchange, Keith. It is very encouraging to know that in this age of near-universal deceit and hypocrisy, there are still individuals out there who stand true to their values. First of all, I gather you have a proud family history of fighting for freedom, going back to the American struggle for independence from Britain?’

‘Keith McHenry: Thanks Paul, at this point there is nothing more important than resisting this rush to the totalitarian police state. Our liberty, humanity and connection to the natural world is a stake and we don’t have much time to stop this catastrophe’.

‘Events grow more dire every day so, by the time people read this, the devastation of war, censorship, famine and digital slavery may be so severe many in our audience are likely to feel hopeless, but hang in there! This could be a transformation even larger than that of the American Revolution’.

–