Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-29. Have own cells make foreign proteins = autoimmunological myocardial damage. NO IMMUNE SYSTEM LEFT

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 732 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

At long last Germany: shows the “expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein within the heart” of most patients with myocarditis – both mRNA and adenovec vax A bad idea to have our own cells make foreign proteins Leading to, as they say “autoimmunological myocardial damage” (tweet).

–

–

Evidence of autoimmune cardiac cell destruction in myocarditis patients. This is what happens when your cells are induced to express a foreign protein – they are destroyed as if they are pathogens. Many saw this coming, like @GirardotMarc and @ClareCraigPath (tweet).

–

–

Someone we know is vax,d. She has been sick for quite some time. Doctors said they didn’t know what was wrong. They did more tests and found out she has ZERO immune system left. You heard that right. NO IMMUNE SYSTEM LEFT. They STILL tell her they don’t know how it happened. (tweet).

–

–

Waited for 8 hours to give Texas Senate HHS report on safety data. Alarm bells went off Jan 22, 2021. Mouths dropped as the timeline burned into their consciousness and the Senate record FOREVER! Let history record it happened for all to see and hear–injured, disabled, dead. (tweet).

–

–

Immune imprinting means system fooled into recognizing an extinct version of the Spike protein so when real virus hits the body cannot mount an adequate response to the current variant and the patient is subject to recurrent infections. Dread for 82% of Americans who regret it. (tweet).

–

–

“This month the World Council for Health, which represents 70 bodies worldwide, has called for a global recall of all jibbyjabbys” Dr Peter McCullough Please Retweet. (tweet).

–

–

Peter McCullough: “This month the World Council for Health which represents 70 bodies worldwide has called for a global recall of all ” 2 things: 1) This is HUGE news & SHOULD be in the MSM—it should be EVERYWHERE. 2) I love this man, he’s a hero of mine. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 29th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00.28 – NATO Leaders Summit

Sources:

*******************

NATO Leaders Summit: – https://bit.ly/3yvdThk

RUSI Conference: – https://bit.ly/3Nt2Fy4

Future Soldier: – https://bit.ly/3nnH6V5

17:01 – The Military Mental Health Crisis

Sources:

*******************

Army MH Report: – https://bit.ly/3OS6xtg

Out News Article: – https://bit.ly/3udY8c2

23:49 – Ukraine War Propaganda

Sources:

*******************

Liz Truss Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3nnYusE

MoA Article: – https://bit.ly/3OSXJ6r

Mirror Article: – https://bit.ly/3NJqSQV

29:30 – Latest From UK Column

Sources:

*******************

UKC Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3a44V10

UKC Article 02: – https://bit.ly/3AcoWwZ

UK Column transcript: – https://bit.ly/3AtOq9t

31:10 – Government Duplicity Exposed

Sources:

*******************

Freenations Article: – https://bit.ly/3ON8abQ

33:09 – The Digital Health Revolution

Sources:

*******************

Sajid Javid Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3Ae7A2J

ONS All Cause Mortality: – https://bit.ly/3OuF1m3

37:45 – Government Acknowledges Vaccine Damage

Sources:

*******************

UKC Interview: – https://bit.ly/3xVmcRW

SoT Live Article: – https://bit.ly/3nwJSah

SoT Live Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3bEUgtS

TCW Article: – https://bit.ly/3bHh1ha

AoA Article: – https://bit.ly/3A9ZQPd

ES Article: – https://bit.ly/3ntCaxT

Independent Article: – https://archive.ph/Ccqd9

CNBC Article: – https://cnb.cx/3Nwf6Jx

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3OOFhfl

ITV Article: – https://bit.ly/3nqYjwE

UKHSA Appointment: – https://bit.ly/3a2av3X

NIBSC: – https://bit.ly/3Ov1rU5

Sun Article: – https://bit.ly/3AhGrfl

Bioworld Article: – https://bit.ly/3bE2d2v

MoL Article: – https://bit.ly/3I26sB5

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3OuwAav

53:20 – Dutch Farmers Protests

Sources:

*******************

DN Article: – https://bit.ly/3AhsqhJ

CVdP Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3NwQErj

Keez71 Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3ucGsxc

GdB Article: – https://bit.ly/3OxH7Bt

01:00:51 – And finally

Sources:

*******************

BB Article: – https://bit.ly/3nwLC3j

–

–

(Republic of Ireland) CMO Tony Holohan confirms that there are zero unvaccinated people in hospital or in intensive care with covid, all of the people in hospital or in intensive care are vaccinated. Well this is embarrassing, it looks like you are safer being unvaccinated (tweet, website)

–

–

Jet Ski World Champion Found Dead Near Undamaged Kawasaki… Discovered “floating in the water”… Found dead after disappearing during a race… – Daily Mail (tweet).

–

–

Depeche Mode Confirm Founding Member Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death… “Aortic dissection”… – Variety (tweet).

–

–

Not getting jabbed is hands down the best decision I’ve ever made. It feels great not having blood clots and dropping dead. (tweet).

–

–

The cognitive dissonance is crazy. In a meeting, my boss mentioned that he had to go to the hospital for a blood clot in his leg. Drs told him that it was probably due to him having Covid 2 weeks ago. I said are you sure it wasn’t the vaxx? No, I had the booster a month ago. (tweet).

–

–

Since I poke the hornets’ nest every time I tweet about getting Covid, here’s another one: I got vaccinated because they said it was 95% effective against transmission. That was pure and utter bullshit. It was hope/lies/fraud. I should have ready the Pfizer study myself. 1/ (tweet).

–

–

It’s socially acceptable for women to speak publicly about their abortions now but god forbid they mention how badly the mrna vax messed up their periods. I have friends who are still suffering unexplained bleeding and weird uterus stuff and they are gaslit at every turn. (tweet).

–

–

My friend and his wife who is paralysed down one side,yes she is. Well they met a neighbour who they hadn’t seen in 2 years. To discover this man who had his booster 10 weeks ago is also paralysed down his right side. Coincedince. (tweet).

–

–

Julian Scholefield was paralyzed from the waist down in July 2021, 12 days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly a year later, he’s still waiting for the government to respond to his request for compensation. (tweet).

–

–

Warning to all medical practitioners, doctors and nurses, your duty to inform your patient: 1. the vaccine is experimental, 2. no guarantee of immunity, 3. you can still spread the disease, 4. vaccine damage and death (tweet).

–

–

The GPs who want to now strike over contracts that force them to work weekends, are the same GPs who happily worked weekends so they could inject the masses, at £15 a pop, with an mRNA experimental shot! (tweet).

–

–

New data suggests celebrities were paid to promote covid jab while getting a saline or fake jab themselves. (tweet).

–

–

So “Covid” was a kind of flu that most people never got, or if they did they shook it off like the flu, and death stats were the same as flu world-wide. Am I right? (tweet).

–

–

Big thanks to all the people who took the Covid vaccine without a second thought. Now the FDA is deciding we no longer need clinical trials for any new drug! Much love for subjecting all of us to endless untested biological products! (tweet).

–

–

What the FDA has done – approving new shots that won’t have ANY clinical data – is criminal. The data with the previous may have been terrible but at least it was something. I can hardly believe it’s happening – WHERE IS THE F*CKING SCIENCE NOW?? WHERE! (tweet).

–

–

The REAL story yesterday was the FDA granting Pfizer and all other Big Pharma companies the RIGHT to alter their drug makeups WITHOUT CLINICAL TRIALS. By a 19-2 vote, the FDA approved a motion to avoid ,,, /contd (tweet).

–

–

‘God Has Called Me to Stand Up’: USAF Pilot Facing Discharge for Rejecting COVID Vaccine (link).

‘As a Catholic, Bowes believes in the sanctity of human life and doesn’t want to use the COVID vaccines because aborted fetal cell lines are involved in either the production or the testing of these’.

‘“That action, the use of that vaccine is not in line with my belief that all human life is sacred and ordained by God to exist on this earth. And the use of abortion, in order to accomplish the production of these vaccines, is just morally abhorrent to me,” Bowes said’.

‘Disclosed CDC emails show that they have been producing and culturing human stem cell lines’.

—-

‘“Many of these pilots are afraid to come forward because if they come forward they lose their flight physical, they lose their flight medical. So they’re continuing to fly. We have a lot of pilots that are flying with chest pain and neurological conditions, because if they come forward they lose their careers,” Josh Yoder, a spokesperson for Freedom Flyers told The Epoch Times’.

–

–

Essex Care Home Locked Down After “Fully Vaccinated” Residents Tested Positive for Covid (link).

‘One source, who did not want to be named, said: “As far as I can tell, none of the residents are ill, or showing any symptoms. Regular staff are allowed to go in and out but, because I’m not regular, I’m not allowed to and will lose more money. It’s a farce.”’

–

–

Masks are Not Protective, Says Health & Safety Executive (link).

‘As a trade union rep for the Workers of England, I have spent the last two years defending our members against intrusive, ineffective and potentially injurious COVID-19 policies. Until three months ago, when the vaccine mandate in health and social care was revoked by the Government, almost all of my cases were workers who refused to take two or more injections to keep their jobs. Since then the battleground has shifted to mask-wearing rules (often involving the same employees)’.

‘Forcing staff to wear a mask for their entire working day is unprecedented in most healthcare settings. As it is now accepted by all but the shrillest of Covid zealots that morbidity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is similar to influenza, many of the radical interventions from lockdown to face covering seem disproportionate, if not damaging’.

‘A month ago, national guidelines for the NHS dropped ubiquitous masking in clinical areas. However, most NHS trusts were unwilling to relax from pandemic mode. Absurdly, no exemptions are accepted for face covering. And so we have had a steady stream of cases, with several members being threatened with dismissal despite valid health concerns’.

‘In disciplinary proceedings I have challenged employers with a set of six questions:’

Do you consider masks as a medical intervention? Do you promote informed consent? Do you honour exemptions? Please provide evidence (in summary) that masks are effective Could you give assurance that prolonged mask-wearing is not detrimental to physical or mental health? Could you explain why masks are required for COVID-19 but not influenza?

‘No employers have given satisfactory answers. The first question is fundamental: if the employer were to define masks as a medical intervention, consent would be necessary. Instead, they tend to place the requirement within policy for personal protective equipment (PPE)’.

‘Trust policy documents repeatedly label masks as “fluid repellent”. For an airborne respiratory virus, blocking the projectiles of sneezes and coughs has benefit. But this will certainly not stop infection or transmission, as found by numerous experimental and observational studies of masks. Yet these devices were imposed in every corner of the hospital estate, often tyrannically, affecting patients and visitors as well as staff. My friend Sian, taking her daughter to A&E after a nasty accident, was basically told ‘no mask, no entry’ (she eventually agreed to wear a visor)’.

‘As a fellow union rep discovered, the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) does not regard the widely worn type of surgical mask as PPE. Here is a quote from the HSE guidelines for influenza:’

‘What is the difference between a surgical mask and a FFP3 mask?’

‘Surgical masks are plain masks that cover the nose and mouth and are held in place by straps around the head. In healthcare settings, they are normally worn during medical procedures to protect not only the patient but also the healthcare worker from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids and particulate matter generated from any splash and splatter. Whilst they will provide a physical barrier to large projected droplets, they do not provide full respiratory protection against smaller suspended droplets and aerosols. That is, they are not regarded as personal protective equipment (PPE) under the European Directive 89/686/EEC (PPE Regulation 2002 SI 2002 No. 1144)’.

–

–

School scraps controversial ‘no contact’ rule as head apologises for upset caused (link).

–

–

Electric cars and smart meters at home will give the government power and control over our lives. It is the Big Brother state and it’s all under the Conservatives. (tweet).

–

–

There have been many cancer cures, and all have been ruthlessly suppressed with a Gestapo-like thoroughness by the cancer establishment. (tweet).

–

–

The fact that not A SINGLE Epstein customer name has been leaked tells you everything you need to know about the United States Justice Dept. (tweet).

–

–

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for trafficking children to people too powerful and connected for us to ever find out who they are (tweet).

–

–

The elites are hoping ghislaine maxwells imprisonment is the end of it. But it’s just the beginning. We want the names of the perverted elites who were the clients. (tweet).

–

–

I see that Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years for her part in sex trafficking, no mention of the clients…STILL? (tweet).

–

–

The FBI have video recordings of powerful adult men raping children which, were confiscated from Epstein residence. They have yet to bring charges against any of those men. (tweet).

–

–

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for 5 federal sex trafficking charges. Somehow not a single client has been named, arrested or charged. (tweet).

–

–

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years… or as soon as Hillary Clinton gets to her… whichever happens first. (tweet).

–

–

“I don’t always visit islands where hundreds of children are being trafficked… But when I do I go 37 times” -Bill Gates (tweet).

–