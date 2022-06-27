Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-27. Jab deaths posted in Düsseldorf Germany. Increased risk of myo/pericarditis. Djokovic: jab is not an option

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 732 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Vaccine deaths posted in Düsseldorf Germany. (tweet).

–

–

Sudden Adult [Vaccine] Death Syndrome: Excess Deaths in Australia are up 18% since the start of 2022 but only 6% of all deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 (link).

‘The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Australia has been suffering a huge amount of excess deaths compared to the historical average since around October 2021, with figures revealing the number of Australians who have lost their lives in 2022 is 18% higher than the historical average’.

‘However, the unusual rise in deaths cannot be attributed to Covid-19 because just 6% of all deaths in 2022 have been attributed to the alleged disease’.

–

–

The Latest Tragedy: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (link).

‘Media outlets around the world have started highlighting a medical phenomenon called ‘sudden adult death syndrome’ – people dying with no sign of illness or underlying health condition. They simply collapse during the day or don’t wake up in the morning. While SADS has been known to occur before, what’s alarming is the sudden surge of this previously rare event’

‘STORY AT-A-GLANCE’

In recent weeks, media outlets around the world have started highlighting a medical phenomenon called “sudden adult death syndrome,” or SADS, in what appears to be a clear effort to obscure the reality of COVID jab deaths. Sad on steroids indeed.

Underlying factors for SADS include undiagnosed myocarditis, inflammatory conditions and other conditions that cause irregularities in the electrical system of the heart, thereby triggering cardiac arrest.

While SADS has been known to occur previously, what’s new is the prevalence of this previously rare event. In Australia, the Melbourne Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute is setting up a new SADS registry “to gain more information” about the phenomenon.

Data compiled by the International Olympic Committee show 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under age 35 between 1966 and 2004, giving us an average annual rate of 29, across all sports. Meanwhile, between March 2021 and March 2022 alone—a single year—at least 769 athletes have suffered cardiac arrest, collapse, and/or have died on the field, worldwide.

Among EU FIFA (football/soccer ball) athletes, sudden death increased by 420 percent in 2021. Historically, about five soccer players have died while playing the game each year. Between January and mid-November 2021, 21 FIFA players died from sudden death.

‘SADS is also short for “sudden arrhythmic death syndrome,”1 which was first identified in 1977. Underlying factors for SADS (both the sudden adult death and sudden arrhythmic versions) include undiagnosed myocarditis, inflammatory conditions and other conditions that cause irregularities in the electrical system of the heart, thereby triggering cardiac arrest.2,3,4 While SADS has been known to occur before, what’s new is the prevalence of this previously rare event’.

–

–

29,031 Deaths, 240,022 Serious Injuries Reported to VAERS, as CDC Admits Not Monitoring System for Safety Signals (link).

–

–

45-Year-Old Canadian Paralyzed After Pfizer Shot Waiting for Government to Respond (link).

‘Julian Scholefield was paralyzed from the waist down in July 2021, 12 days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly a year later, he’s still waiting for the government to respond to his request for compensation’.

—-

‘Scholefield, a 45-year-old in British Columbia, was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare neurological disorder that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord that damages myelin — the protective covering of nerve fibers’.

—-

‘1 of 774 in Canada waiting to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injury’

‘Scholefield is one of 774 people who have filed a claim to the VISP’.

‘So far, the VISP medical review board has approved eight claims as having a probable link between a serious and permanent injury and a vaccine, including the case of a 40-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome who was awarded financial compensation last month for suffering and loss of employment income’.

–

–

This doesn’t look good at all. Published today:30x odds ratio for moderna, 8x for Pfizer across all ages. Way higher for 18-24. substantial burden across age groups esp 1st week post 2nd dose. But let’s keep pushing these anyway right Drs Jha and Walensky? (tweet, website).

‘In conclusion, this study provides strong evidence of an increased risk of myocarditis and of pericarditis in the week following vaccination against Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines in both males and females, in particular after the second dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine. Future studies based on an extended period of observation will allow to investigate the risk related to the booster dose of the vaccines and monitoring the long-term consequences of these post vaccination acute inflammations’.

–

–

Tennis Great Novak Djokovic Reaffirms the COVID Jab Is Not an Option, Would Rather Not Play in U.S. Open Than to Subject Himself to the Shot Reporter: ” Is that [getting jabbed] something you’ve completely closed your mind to as an option going forward?” Novak: “Yes. Yes.” (tweet).

–

–

The strongest people on this planet are the unjabbed. Ridiculed, lost their jobs, friends, family, basic services and yet they soldier on to keep fighting for truth and transparency. That is how FREEDOM is won. Never give up!! (tweet).

–

–

This is a massive safety signal for infertility. Germany’s FIRST report of birth rates since the rollout. Remember that the birth rate data is 9 months too late. If the next quarter is worse, this is Children of Men scenario. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 27th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott, Katy-Jo Murfin and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00.33 – The Roe v. Wade Case

Sources:

*******************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3OG4FE0

LN Article: – https://bit.ly/3QOap0h

NYT Article: – https://archive.ph/yCT8c

Politico Article: – https://politi.co/3HSN21G

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3u1bY1a

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3u4yc2p

Mail Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3OIzIPI

HP Article: – https://bit.ly/3u5trFX

Breitbart Article: – https://bit.ly/3I2wUuE

Independent[ie] Article: – https://bit.ly/3u5cAmo

Ep.22 Plumley Podcast: – https://bit.ly/3nhVFJN

Health and Truth Conference: – https://bit.ly/3u4NX9F

28:47 – The Not So Magnificent Nine

Sources:

*******************

G7 Summit: – https://bit.ly/3ngLtkJ

GT Article: – https://bit.ly/3A1Kb4C

BRICS Statement: – https://bit.ly/3I23ywj

White House Memo: – https://bit.ly/3HYIxCS

CHOGM: – https://bit.ly/3QSVcei

British Council: – https://bit.ly/3xPREkk

Active Citizenship Tender: – https://bit.ly/3QRk9qD

DN Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3xSigBo

38:54 – The War In Ukraine

Sources:

*******************

BBC: – https://bbc.in/3Abj9Yu

DPA: – https://bit.ly/3HYUs3l

Johnson Quote: – https://bit.ly/3yn083W

Osterreichs Bundesheer: – https://bit.ly/3HWQTL3

Podolyak Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3OwwajW

MoD Int’ Update: – https://bit.ly/3NjqXKR

58:04 – Lithuania and Kaliningrad

Sources:

*******************

NYT Article: – https://archive.ph/cfoWu

GftG Article: – https://bit.ly/3P20eDV

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3OrQxP8

BT Article: – https://bit.ly/3nlBBpM

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3Nxno3S

Ft Article: – https://archive.ph/wcum6

01:07:00 – Red Pill Glastonbury

Sources:

*******************

Vice Article: – https://bit.ly/3u8i6oy

–

–

The truth will out …. “Dorset Eye are reporting that when the PM was admitted to hospital, all staff were required to sign the official secrets act. 2 doctors who disagreed with his diagnosis refused, and were sent home ‘on leave’. One of the doctors said ‘if he has Covid19 I am not a doctor.’” (tweet).

–

–

NEJM Paper Falsely Claims Infants are at “High Risk” From COVID-19 to Justify Vaccinating Pregnant Women (link).

–

–

When it was clear that the risk to kids from COVID was very very low. Long covid in kids was invented as a reason to justify restrictions. (tweet).

–

–

I’ve been a paramedic for 18 years. It’s happening in front of my eyes. The four jabbers are the worst. Never have the majority of my patients been so near death. Lots of unusual infections, syncopes, cancers and liver failure. Their plan is working 👍🏻😬 (tweet).

–

–

“Died suddenly”™️ #Genocide Shock as promising young athlete dies following a stroke aged 19 (tweet, website).

–

–

“People are dying without displaying any prior sign of illness. They simply do not wake up after going to bed, or collapse during the day” If you think about the experiment most people participated in it’s not so strange really. (tweet, website).

–

–

Friend of mine was at A&E on Thursday. She just checked her records on a hospital app and it said she had covid, which she didn’t! Now you know they’re preparing for a new ‘pandemic’ soon 😠 (tweet).

Perhaps this person’s friend needs to consult a medical malpractice lawyer.

–

–

Had a chat with our local #florist she’s says she doing “So many funerals it’s so odd – usually stops after February to go to weddings etc – seeing 48 & 50 year olds funerals dropping dead suddenly strokes , hearts etc” her colleagues in other areas saying same (tweet).

–

–

Remember, if someone young & healthy dies unexpectedly, it is improper to ask about their vaccination status. That question is only for important occasions, like entry to restaurants. (tweet).

–

–

How many is too many @sajidjavid ? More than 2k reports of covid vaccine induced deaths on the MHRA Yellow Card Report system 🔹Yes, they’re self reported & not confirmed 🔹But we know it under reports cases What is GOV doing to confirm each case? (tweet, 8 DEC 2021, website).

–

–

On of my clients in absolute bits this morning. Her 24 year old Nephew had a massive heart attack yesterday at work. He is now on life support as all his organs are shutting down. It’s that rare thinghy again. (tweet).

–

–

So, three people have got compensation of £120,000 from the government after vaccine deaths. So, are the government admitting that the vaccines can kill people? If so, why are they still pushing the jabs? And especially, why are they pushing the jabs onto our kids? 🤔 (tweet).

–

–

So apparently my stepmums story is misleading, if only @ASTRAZENECAUK hadn’t killed her and if only @10DowningStreet hadn’t ignored us for over a year (tweet).

–

–

Face Masks Laced with Graphene Pose a Health Risk (link).

‘Some face mask manufacturers added graphene coatings to their face masks to “inactivate the virus.” These face masks were worn by millions as dictated by governments and health officials to stop the spread of Covid, or so they said’.

‘“In exchange for [the] unknown level of added protection [from graphene], there is a theoretical risk that breathing through a graphene-coated mask will liberate graphene particles that make it through the other filter layers on the mask and penetrate the lung. If inhaled, the body may not remove these particles rapidly enough to prevent lung damage,” wrote The Conversation’.

‘In September 2020, based on a brief review of the scientific literature and published guidance and reports relating to face coverings, the Environmental Modelling Group (“EMG”) and New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (“NERVTAG”) prepared a report for the UK government. “There is a lack of good evidence relating to the wearing of face coverings, with very little data relating to duration of wearing,” the report said’.

‘On 26 March 2021, the Quebec provincial government removed these masks from schools and day-care centres after Health Canada, Canada’s national public health agency, warned that inhaling the graphene could lead to asbestos-like lung damage. The masks were made in China and sold and distributed by Métallifer, a Quebec-based manufacturer. Around 4.6 million graphene-coated masks were distributed to schools by the government of Quebec although it was unclear how widely the masks were used’.

‘On 2 April 2021 Health Canada urged Canadians not to use face masks that contain graphene or biomass graphene and issued a recall of those masks. The concern was the potential for the tiny particles to be inhaled, which may pose a health risk’.

–

–

This gym owner Ian Smith, who refused to close his gym in NJ, giving you a Truth Bomb… “Everything the government is doing right now is designed to make you fat, weak, stupid, depressed, lazy, and reliant on crumbs they wipe off their plates. Health replaced by pharmaceuticals. Education replaced by progamming. Hard work replaced by handouts. These people hate you.” (tweet).

–

–

Unacceptable. All risk, no reward. Pull them off the markets @GOP (tweet).

–

–

I marched for miners – the pits were still closed. I marched against war in Iraq – Iraq was still invaded. I marched against the NHS Lansley Bill – it still passed. I marched against austerity – folk still broke. I’m beginning to think protest & marches aren’t very effective🤔 (tweet).

–

–

When everything in the news is designed to scare you, it’s pretty clear it’s propaganda, turn the news off, it’s great for your mental health (tweet).

–

–

The West has imposed economic sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, etc., to starve them into submission. Who is using food as a weapon of war again? (tweet).

–

–

Tackling the pandemic of medical misinformation starts with understanding that pharmaceutical industry fraud often makes headlines as scientific truth whilst the independent evidence based medicine narrative gets buried. TIME FOR CHANGE (tweet).

–

–

Clare Daly “The goal is… to wash money out of the tax bases of the US and Europe through Ukraine and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. The goal is an endless war…” (tweet).

–

–

According to the Global Research Centre the U.S. has killed over 20,000,000 people in 37 different countries since WWII I think that number is low (tweet).

–

–

Ouch. If you lay four trans flags together, and rotate each through 90 degrees, look what you get… Wonder if they thought this one through? (tweet).

–

–

I exist because my mom’s husband begged her not to abort the baby she conceived from an affair with a pervy psychologist. My pathetic bio father demanded she “get rid of” me and gave her the money to do so. But my Dad knew my life had value and saved me from meeting that fate. (tweet).

–

–

I am a minority. I am a product of a half Mexican woman who had two kids before me. She was 20 years old. She did not even know she was pregnant with me and my fellow womb-mate. She had us and she didn’t want us. I am glad I was not aborted because I’ve done a lot of good things. (tweet).

–