Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-25. Excess Risk Of Serious Adverse Events. Polio: a ‘national incident’…for traces…found in sewage. Tamara Lich

(At time of this blog post) 1111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 732 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Stanford, UCLA Study Finds “Excess Risk Of Serious Adverse Events” From Pfizer, Moderna COVID Jabs (link).

“Polio Outbreak” – The WHO, Bill Gates, emergency vaccines & more of the same (link).

‘Polio is on the front pages of British newspapers again for the first time in decades. What a time to be alive’.

‘For those who missed it, two days ago the UK government declared a “national incident” after traces of the polio virus were detected in sewage from North London’.

‘Yes, a “national incident”…for traces…found in sewage’.

‘This is a massive escalation, even compared to the pandemic. Covid and Monkeypox at least had the good taste to wait for a single person to actually have the disease (allegedly) before hitting the big red panic button’.

‘One of the comments reads: I believe they poisoned people with DDT and other toxic substances, very likely causing – and certainly showing tremendous correlation to – Polio’s rise, symptoms and subsequent fall as those substances were banned. During those decades they invented the virus to blame instead of their poisoning, and then created a vaccine to take credit for eradicating the disease rather than the prohibition of the use of the toxic substances; making a lovely amount of money in the process at both ends of the scam’.

‘All in all a particularly evil bunch of bastards, repeating what they have done for a very long time indeed; continuing to this day’.

Tamara Lich Delivers a Speech for the Ages – Freedom Award (link).

Reactivation Of Chickenpox Virus Following COVID-19 Injections On The Rise (link, link).

‘Doctors and scientists are seeing an increase in the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, known as varicella-zoster virus (VZV), following the COVID-19 injections’.

‘The chickenpox virus is one of the eight herpes viruses known to infect humans. After a person contracts and recovers from chickenpox, the virus never leaves the body but lies dormant in the nervous system years later until it gets reactivated as shingles, or herpes zoster (HZ)’.

‘Federal health authorities claim that there’s no correlation between COVID-19 injections and shingles, but studies show that there is a higher incidence of shingles in people who’ve received the vaccine’.

‘Israel was one of the earlier countries to publish a case series of six women (out of 491 participants) with an autoimmune disorder who developed shingles 3 to 14 days after receiving the first or second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot. None of the 99 participants in the control group developed shingles. The study was published in the journal Rheumatology in April 2021’.

UK Column News – 23rd June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

UK Column News – 24th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Vanessa Beeley and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.

00.26 – Food As A Weapon of War?

ABC News Article: – https://ab.co/3yi9q17

32.54 – T he Attack On Vanessa Beeley and Journalism

45:35 – Pushing the Online Safety Bill

51:52 – The BBC Online Safety Exploitation Propaganda

01:07:47 – Vaccines In The Young

Mistake To Recommend COVID-19 Vaccines For All Children: Top Danish Health Official (link, link).

‘Søren Brostrøm, the director general of the Danish Health Authority, told TV 2 that it was a mistake to broadly vaccinate children based on the knowledge that has accumulated since late 2021’.

My grandson is fighting for his life. Full cardiac arrest at 10 days old. Flatlined. He is still alive, with absolutely no more tests that can be done because it is a complete mystery. Top 5 children’s hospital, no answers from cardiology, neurology or immunology. (tweet).

#CanWeTalkAboutIt 10/21 got my 2nd Pfizer 💉, 15 hours later lost consciousness 3x, several cardiac arrests, received CPR numerous times & shocked 20+ times over 48 hours. ICU & on ventilator for 18 days, left with an ICD in my chest. #VaccineInjured, #VaccineDisability is real (tweet).

Justice Centre BREAKING NEWS: Saskatchewan surgeon sues Health Authority and College of Medicine after being terminated and defamed for questioning covid vaccines for children (tweet, website).

‘On June 17, 2021, Dr. Christian released a statement to the press and to over 200 doctors, which contained his concerns regarding the administration of Covid vaccines to children. In it he noted that he is pro-vaccine and that he did not represent any group, the SHA, or the U of S. “I speak to you directly as a physician, a surgeon, and a fellow human being,” he stated. Dr. Christian pointed out that the principle of informed consent was sacrosanct and noted that a patient should always be “fully aware of the risks of the medical intervention, the benefits of the intervention, and if any alternatives exist to the intervention.”’

‘“This should apply particularly to a new vaccine that has never before been tried in humans… before the vaccine is rolled out to children, both children and parents must know the risks of m-RNA vaccines,” Dr. Christian stated. He further expressed concern that he had not come across “a single vaccinated child or parent who had, in his view, been adequately informed” about Covid vaccines for children’.

‘Dr. Christian added there is a large, growing “network of ethical, moral physicians and scientists” who are urging caution in recommending vaccines for all children without informed consent. He said, physicians must “always put their patients and humanity first.”’

Hello, my name is Sophie, formerly @sophieafloat , unfortunately cult owned twitface just locked my account for quoting a BBC article on 💉 injuries compensation. Apparently it’s misinformation because no one ever got 💉injured. Ask me if I’m angry? You can’t begin to imagine.. (tweet).

Buchan et al, 297 avoidable cases heart damage in Ontario. Kids landing in emergency departments or hospitalized unnecessarily. Should be enjoying school, sports, social life–instead injured and damaged with investigational mandated products. For kids healthy hearts–defer. (tweet).

The latest peer-reviewed research shows the risk of vaccine myocarditis far outweighs Covid risks for young men. Is this an acceptable fact? Age, risk, gender, and comorbidities all matter. Enough with the “everyone must get vaccinated” religious dogma. (tweet, website).

These deaths can no longer be ignored. (tweet).

ALERT: EVIDENCE FROM THE NETHERLANDS STRONGLY SUGGESTS: THE CURRENT BA.5 OMICRON WAVE IS A CONSEQUENCE OF MASS VACCINATION! See this thread for the explanation (tweet).

I watched as a friend who was 6 months pregnant was forced to choose between taking the vaccine or losing her job. Where was all this defense of women’s medical freedom then? (tweet).

I’m pretty sure we threw the whole “my body, my choice” thing out the window when we banned people who didn’t get a shot from participating in society. (tweet).

I’d go to the my body my choice protest tonight but I’m not vaccinated so wouldn’t be welcome there. (tweet).

If you support “bodily autonomy” but you supported vaccine mandates, you are a hypocrite. (tweet).

Justin Trudeau has invited American women who want an abortion to come to Canada. Bodily autonomy, he says. But they are not allowed to come unless they get vaccinated first. (tweet).

Justin Trudeau: “American women who want an abortion can come to Canada, where we respect bodily autonomy.” But they can come only if they are fully vaccinated. Bodily autonomy doesn’t apply for vaccines (tweet).

It’s quite something to see my president Mad Macron and Trudeau—2 leaders who have treated the unvaxxed abominably—refusing to recognise their right to choose—now tweet about their dismay & sadness that the ‘fundamental’ rights of US women are being violated. (tweet).

I’m just adding my own voice to many here, but if you were ok with people losing their job because they wouldn’t take the —some of them were women—some of them were pregnant women—you have absolutely no right to now brandish the: “my body, my choice” banner.(tweet).

While everyone is talking about abortion today, the New England Journal of Medicine published an important study that showed the vaccines and booster’s have zero protection against the latest variants but vaccines could cause inflammatory storm for the vaxed. More later. (tweet).

So many “experts” blaming Sudden Adult Death Syndrome on climate change. Are they that stupid or think we are that stupid? (tweet).

My friend just died in front of me. 49 years old (doubled jabbed and boosted). Heart stopped. I couldn’t save him. I’m in shock right now (tweet).

So sadly I suspect there are going to be a lot of sudden adult deaths in the coming year(s). And the cause is no syndrome. This is shocking. No really, people. Please. Wake up. It’s gaining speed and it’s horrendous. Don’t listen to the lies anymore. JB. (tweet).

Husband had a cardiac echo this week. Staff member told him they used to see maybe 1 young person a yr for pericarditis. At the height of jabs, they had 15 a week. (tweet).

Why did they allow people to continue to get these Vaccines when this was happening & MSM were telling everyone they were safe? (tweet).

Sparks flying in encounter with Commissioner @VeraJourova in the COVID Committee, where she claimed that the Digital Green Certificate has not forced people to be vaccinated. The European Commission keeps refusing to publish the contracts with vaccine producers. Is this fair? (tweet).

EU Renews Digital COVID Pass Despite 99% Negative Public Feedback (link, link).

‘Acting on a proposal of the European Commission, the European Parliament, as expected, voted yesterday to renew the EU Digital Covid Certificate for another year. The vote was 453 for, 119 against and 19 abstentions’.

‘The certificate regulation had been scheduled to expire on June 30. Earlier this month, a delegation from the parliament had already reached a “political agreement” with the Commission on renewing the certificate, thus making yesterday’s vote virtually a foregone conclusion’.

‘The certificate regulation was originally adopted in June of last year, ostensibly to facilitate “safe travel” between EU member states. But the EU digital certificate quickly evolved into the model and sometimes infrastructure for the domestic “health” or Covid passes that would serve to restrict access to many other areas of social life over the following year’.

‘The EU has opted to extend the covid certificate despite the overwhelmingly negative results of a public consultation on the subject that was launched by the European Commission under the heading of “Have Your Say” and that was open to the public from February 3 to April 8. The consultation elicited over 385,000 responses – almost all of which appear to be opposed to renewal!’

‘In a letter to the European Ombudsman that the French member of the parliament Virginie Joron posted on her Twitter feed, Joron writes:’

‘I read hundreds of responses at random with my team. I did not find any in favor of extending the QR code [i.e. the digital certificate]. Based on this large survey, it seems obvious that virtually all the responses were negative’.

Dr. Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) Shows How Pfizer is Trying to End Clinical Trials for Future COVID Vaccines (tweet, rumble).

Attack us all you like, we warned of the damage that school closures would cause. We warned about the economic fall out from Lockdowns. We warned about the division & discrimination from vaccine mandates. We told you the science was against vaccine passports. All proven true. (tweet).

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn (link).

Mattie McGrath questions when the Irish government will stop signing away our hard-won sovereignty to the EU and other globalist organisations. (tweet).

When will everyone finally admit that the cost of living crisis is down to Lockdowns, the printing of money to pay for Lockdowns & the supply chain issues caused by them here and around the world ? Inflation was at a 30 year high way before Ukraine. Don’t allow that to be used. (tweet).

Do you honestly believe that Bill Gates travelled to Jeffrey Epstein’s Island 37 times, and just played backgammon (tweet).

Everybody’s Guilty: To The Police State, We’re All Criminals Until We Prove Otherwise (link, link).

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Could Face Jail Time After DUI Charge Filed Thursday (link, link).

The husband to the speaker of the house could soon be a convicted drink driver.

–