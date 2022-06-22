Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-22. ‘Natural causes’ at 25 – WTF. DNR for 19yo Grace – WTF. SADS needs to be renamed ‘Death by Covid Vaccine’

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 732 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

“Natural causes”…at 25……Wow, they really think you are stupid. (tweet).

Data proves ‘Sudden Adult Death Syndrome’ needs to be renamed ‘Death by Covid Vaccination’ (link).

Data From a New Study Shows Falling Sperm Counts Post-Covid Injection – It’s Devastating (link).

‘On Friday, the journal Andrology published a peer-reviewed paper showing large decreases in sperm counts among men after the second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA Covid jab’.

‘Based on counts from men who donated sperm to three fertility clinics in Israel, this finding is devastating – medically and politically’.

‘It cuts to the heart of the hottest button question of all about the mRNA shots, whether they have hidden fertility risks. That issue has simmered since early 2021, following my reporting that data showed the shots had caused excess miscarriages in rats – and other reports showing that measurable amounts of vaccine reached the ovaries and testes in tests in rats’.

‘Ever since, media “fact-checkers” and public health authorities have dismissed and mocked the concerns and anyone who raises them:’

‘Now – after a half-billion men have received mRNA shots – the sceptics appear to be right. Again. The Israeli paper offers hard evidence that the vaccines may present a systemic risk to men’s sperm counts. What was a conspiracy theory is now just a theory. AGAIN’.

‘It’s Genocide’: Family Alleges Ominous Conclusion in Seeking Answers to Their Daughter’s Death (link).

‘Eight months after his 19-year-old daughter Grace died in a hospital after having been given a combination of a sedative, an anxiety medication, and morphine, Scott Schara and his family continue to bring attention to why they think she died, and who’s responsible’.

‘Their most recent billboard campaign targets St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, where his daughter with Down’s syndrome passed’.

‘Hospital staff driving to and from work would have a hard time not seeing the billboards that ask, “Was Grace given a lethal combination of meds at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital? Intentional? … Who’s Next?”’

‘Others ask, “Was Grace labeled Do Not Resuscitate without family consent at St. E’s?”’

‘Grace died in October 2021, a month after COVID-19 vaccine mandates had been announced by President Joe Biden’.

‘People who didn’t want to take the experimental vaccine were being fired, while unvaccinated patients in hospitals were being treated much differently than the vaccinated’.

‘Reports from people such as Anne Quiner in Minnesota painted a picture of medical discrimination and unusual hospital protocols that many, like Quiner, alleged led to the death of their loved ones’.

‘According to Schara, Grace, who, like the rest of her family, was unvaccinated, was admitted to St. Elizabeth’s for COVID-19 respiratory issues on Oct. 6 but had been recovering when the doctor began giving her a sedative called Precedex’.

‘Schara said there were frequent incidents of discrimination regarding Grace’s unvaccinated status, and their choice to use other early treatment medications that weren’t approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’.

‘Grace was on Precedex for four days preceding her last day, Schara told The Epoch Times, despite severe risks associated with being on the drug for longer than 24 hours’.

‘On Oct. 13, the day Grace died, she was given—in addition to the Precedex—Lorazepam, and morphine within a 29-minute window, Schara said, even though the package insert for morphine warns against using it in combination with the other two drugs because it can result in death’.

‘With an armed guard standing near the doorway of her room at the hospital, Schara said Grace’s sister and patient advocate begged nurses she saw in the hallway to revive Grace as their parents watched from Facetime, joining her in their pleas’.

‘There was nothing to be done, a nurse responded because Grace had been coded as Do Not Resuscitate (DNR), a label that Scott said must be legally approved and signed off on by the medical power of attorney, who was Grace’s mother, Cindy’.

‘The family said this never happened’.

UK Column News – 22nd June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s Uk Column News.

Trudeau Panics as Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 COVID-19 Deaths in Canada over the past month; 4 in every 5 of which were Triple Jabbed (link).

Covid Pandemic Truths: Safe and Effective Cures are Condemned while Experimental “Vaccines” are Pushed (link).

Covid Pandemic Truths: Covid Injections Release Destructive Spike Protein into All Parts of Your Body (link).

‘We’ve been told that the carrier sac (the nanolipid carrier) is destroyed within a few days, thus preventing the body from continuously producing the deadly spike protein. Keep in mind, that the principal way the virus itself causes damage is through its spike protein — the same one being reproduced in large amounts all over a person’s body by the mRNA in the vaccine’.

‘However, the truth is that the makers of these biological agents added polyethylene glycol to protect the nanolipid carrier so it would last much longer in the body — thus allowing the mRNA to produce far more spike protein for a much longer period. In fact, we don’t know how long the nanolipid/mRNA package lasts. The generated spike proteins may last months, years, or even a lifetime’.

‘To summarise: The “vaccines” consist of artificially synthesised mRNA encapsulated within a protective sac (nanolipid carrier). The mRNA within the sac produces and releases an increasing amount of the destructive spike protein into your body — anywhere the nanolipid carrier is deposited. This is the critical part of the story. We were told that this sac of mRNA remains at the injection site in the person’s arm, continuously producing the spike protein. Theoretically, your body then can make antibodies against the spike protein, supposedly protecting you from Covid-19 infection’.

‘Dr. Malone and others discovered that Pfizer had secretly conducted a biodistribution study, to see where the nanolipid carrier went after being injected into the limb of the recipient of the vaccine. A Freedom of Information lawsuit was used to obtain a copy of this study performed secretly by Pfizer. The results were quite revealing and very frightening’.

‘They discovered that rather than remaining at the site of the injection (usually the arm-deltoid region), these mRNA-containing nanolipid carriers rapidly entered the bloodstream and were distributed all over the body, including the brain’.

‘The highest concentration of the injected nanolipid carriers was found in the ovaries of women. The second-highest concentration was within the bone marrow. High concentrations were also seen in the liver, lymph nodes, and spleen. In fact, the studies that demonstrated the nanolipid carriers were distributed among a number of tissues and organs, including:’

Lungs

Heart

Blood vessel lining

Muscles

Spinal cord

Brain

Kidneys.

5G is a weapon system and a crime against humanity, says Mark Steele (link).

Breaking: miss Brazil, barely 27 is dead of a massive heart attack. Hundreds of millions of Brazilians who live in Brazil and others who live abroad or crushed right now to find out that young miss Brazil just died. Guess what she had? You guessed it. RIP. (tweet).

Excuse my ignorance, but are any unvaccinated getting Bell’s palsy, shingles, blood clots, monkey pox, myocarditis, or dying suddenly with SADS? Just curious (tweet).

People claim to be “shocked” and “saddened” about all these young athletes like Jaylon Ferguson dropping dead “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” at 26, yet they are seething if anyone wants to discuss why they all keep dropping dead. I find that fascinating. (tweet).

Remember, if someone young and healthy dies unexpectedly, it is improper to ask about their vaccination status. That question is only for important occasions, like entry to restaurants (tweet).

My next door neighbor just died. Healthy. Chest pain. Walked into hospital with daughter this afternoon. Taken for tests. Then gone. He was in his fifties. Best neighbor for ten years. Gone. Daughter, wife, son, all without him. He was “Vaccinated.” I’m gutted for this family. (tweet).

Dad-to-Be Matthew Robertson, 30, Dies of “Extraordinarily Rare” Cancer 3 Weeks After First ER Visit… – Epithelioid angiosarcoma… – A rare cancer affecting the blood vessels… – Elevated liver enzymes and an elevated white blood cell count… – People (tweet).

–