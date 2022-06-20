Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-20. Killed 150k to maybe save 10k lives. 1.3 Mn Reports of jab Injuries. More Jab-Injured Pilots Speak Out

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 732 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

In the Pfizer trials, more people died in the vaccine group than in the placebo group, and it takes 22,000 vaccines to save one life from COVID. Steve Kirsch: “So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives.” (tweet).

1.3 Million Reports of Injuries After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show, as CDC Meets to Rubber-Stamp Shots for Kids Under 5 (link).

Exclusive: More Vaccine-Injured Pilots Speak Out as Groups Pressure Airlines, Regulators to End Mandates (link).

‘According to these individuals and groups, the number of pilots speaking out about their vaccine injuries is dwarfed by the number of pilots who are still flying despite experiencing concerning symptoms — but not speaking out because of what they describe as a culture of intimidation within the aviation industry’.

‘These individuals fear they will lose their jobs and livelihoods in retaliation if they reveal their symptoms or go public with their stories, sources told The Defender’.

Pfizer Documents reveal at least 800 people never finished the COVID Vaccine Trial due to Death, Injury or Withdrawn Consent (link).

UK Column News – 20th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

21 years working in a hospital and she had NEVER seen a child have a heart attack. But now, it’s everywhere👇🏻 And it’s just us ‘conspiracy theorists’ who seem notice it. Odd, that! 🤔 (tweet).

Mystery heart attacks, mystery strokes, mystery cardiac arrest in children, mystery teens dying “suddenly” and “unexpectedly”in their sleep, mystery athletes dropping dead playing High School football, mystery facial paralysis, mystery children with hepatitis, it’s all a mystery. (tweet).

2 of my daughters work in a GP practice, they were talking about the pox, a rise in Covid, more heart problems and a host of other ailments rocketing. They said doctors are baffled. I said it was due to mass experimental vaccination which has huge side effects. Didn’t go down wel (tweet).

Covid Pandemic Truths: The Enormous Effort to Prevent Alternative Views From Being Discussed (link).

FDA ignored evidence of Autoimmune Disease & Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease in the Confidential Pfizer Documents (link).

List of employers NOT requiring their employees to get vaccinated: 1. The White House, 2. The CDC, 3. The FDA, 4. The WHO, 5. Moderna, 6. Pfizer, 7. Johnson & Johnson. Wake up. (tweet).

PORTUGAL, the most vaccinated country in the world, continues to show the large off-season excess deaths from all causes that began in March/May. I do not know what is more alarming, this extraordinary off-season excess or the silence of the lambs. Source: https://evm.min-saude.pt (tweet).

How many people have been murdered by COVID-19 Vaccination? (link).

Letter to the Editor: Who Benefits and Who’s Behind the Global Genocide? (link).

Letter to the Editor: Weather Modification in Worcestershire and Smelly Chemtrails Over Exmoor (link).

The Ideology of Overpopulation in the Life and Times of Aldous Huxley (link).

