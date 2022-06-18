Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-18. Jab’s S protein & progressive loss of cognitive & motor function, same as fluoride. 5X Myocarditis in children

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 732 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Occurring now with three of them. Common mechanism is installation of the genetic code for Spike protein within the human brain. Spike damages cells and forms amyloidgenic folds that promote this progressive loss of cognitive and motor function. Untreatable at this juncture (tweet).

Fluoride is a Neurotoxin that lowers IQ, contributes to Cognitive decline and is associated with Alzheimer’s by attracting Aluminum which accumulates in the brain. Aluminum has been proven to be elevated in the brains of those suffering from Alzheimer’s. (tweet).

FDA official Dr. Peter Marks says vaccinated kids have a 5 fold increase of myocarditis. Why on earth are they pushing the COVID vaccine on babies? We still don’t know the long-term safety profile of these vaccines. (tweet).

Emails procured from the US military show officials were concerned about mrna vaccines causing myocarditis as early as April 2021. This was based on Israeli data that noted 1/3000 – 1/6000 young men who received the vaccine developed myocarditis (tweet, website).

Our oncology unit is small..but we have a few patients with cancers mostly seen in HIV patients, Doctors are confused..all vaxed. All HIV Negative. They don’t know what weakened their immune system so much that it resulted in these Cancers… but we know. (tweet).

Absolutely nothing but informed consent. I started by reading the Phizer study protocol. Listened to the “experts” and then listened to the ones they censored. My decision has been reinforced by the number of friends who have been physically harmed by the experimental measure. (tweet).

97% of scientists agree with whoever is funding them. The other 3% are banned from social networks. (tweet).

🧵 1/ Dr Clare Craig explains why the FDA should NOT have granted approval for roll-out in the 6 month to 4 yr old children cohort This trial should have been deemed null and void. The regulators are failing to do their job. Share widely & follow @hartgroup_org for updates (tweet).

Before you offer up your children to experimental jabs or genital removal, remember that these are irreversible acts that you will be held accountable for. (tweet).

A neighbour young 36 four ambulances at their house earlier this eveningOne standard ambulance & 3 estate cars.Exceptionally fit & healthy prior to getting the jabs had to for work or loose their job. Guess what they died of this evening – cardiac arrest. Heartbreaking 💔😢 (tweet).

‘Elected representatives should not openly sneer at, and express their contempt, for the citizenry they’re supposed to be serving.’ Mark Steyn gives his take on John Mason MSP mocking people for asking questions about vaccine injuries. (tweet).

58 serious adverse events from Pfizer in Europe, defined as hospitalised or life changing. (tweet).

A survey comprising 300,000 unvaxxed people revealed that they did not place an additional burden on health systems – in fact, these people experienced very low rates of hospitalisations and serious illness. (tweet).

NEW: A new peer-reviewed study suggests the natural immunity of an unvaccinated person offers more robust protection against re-infection than those who received the vaccine before being infected. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 16th June 2022. Back on 12 May 2006, the Daily Mail reported that Dr Vivienne Nathanson, head of BMA ethics and science, admitted the full effects of many medicines are not known until prescribed to the general public. “Clinical trials have limitations and when a drug is first marketed, its effectiveness may well be understood but relatively little may be known about its safety in the population at large” she said.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

UK Column News – 17th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00:26 – Assange Extradition

The Home Secretary’s decision to allow Julian Assange’s extradition to the US is utterly wrong and marks a very dark day for press freedom and the justice system. We will continue the fight to free Julian Assange. (@jeremycorbyn, tweet).

It is appalling that Priti Patel has approved the extradition of political prisoner Julian Assange to the USA, whose only ‘crime’ is to expose the war crimes of others. This is an egregious attack on free speech and freedom of the press. #FreeAssange (@davidkurten, tweet).

‘If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth’ Julian Assange (tweet).

Did you know Ivermectin has been approved for himan use since 1987 and is one of 3 medications listed by World Health Organization as ESSENTIAL along with penicillin & aspirin. So why the misinformation by Government,Big Pharma and news media (tweet).

It doesn’t matter how many times you get vaccinated, you can still catch Coronavirus. This is no longer about health — it’s about state control. #Fauci (tweet).

The government removed (ECHR) 1,2,5,6,8,11 and 13 for two years in 2020. And that’s just after a cursory glance. (tweet).

“BREAKING NEWS”: You can not die from a disease that does not exist. In other “news” you can die from a “vaccine” that does exist. (tweet).

It’s not over until the terms ‘vaccinated Canadians’ and ‘unvaccinated Canadians’ cease to be used in any official capacity. Until then, one group will still be subject to inferior treatment. (tweet).

1,5 years ago when they started calling me an antivaxxer it was very humiliating being a Medical Doctor. Today I’m very proud of it. (tweet).

You will own nothing and you will be happy (tweet).

*I am struck by a sudden sense of positivity that the monsters who have been torturing us all for the last two years are mightily on the defensive, are being assailed on all sides, and will soon be extinguished. Deus vult. #Nuremberg2ticktock (tweet).

It’s an extremely proud moment for me……. Anyone else in this highly prestigious club? @wef blocked you (tweet).

The year is 2030. All payments are cashless and the state is tracking how much CO2 you emit via your digital ID. If you exceed your CO2 limit you get locked out of your electric vehicle for the rest of the month. (tweet).

Geoengineering the climate. Science, governance and uncertainty (tweet).

I’m a bit of a sceptic on this, but that aint right. (tweet).

97 destructive incidents across America’s farms, food production and processing in just 8 months. (tweet).

Why are US food processing plants spontaneously combusting and thousands of head of cattle dying? In a time of food shortage. (tweet).

Absolutely everything is planned… BlackRock and Vanguard are taking over centralized food production technologies and will have near-total control over the future food supply in America (tweet).

Being a “conspiracy theorist” is spending endless hours for years & years gathering as much information as possible from as many resources as possible and critically thinking about what that information means then having people who do nothing but watch TV tell you you’re crazy. (tweet).

Cannabis oil destroys cancer cells, vitamin B17 destroys cancer cells. Both are banned by the FDA. Explain this s**t (tweet).

TAKE IODINE TO DECALCIFY YOUR PINEAL GLAND (tweet).

–