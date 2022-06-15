Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-15. Unjabbed not getting Bells Palsy, Shingles, Monkey Pox, Myocarditis, SADS. Neil Oliver joins Dr Tess Lawrie

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1090 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 715 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Very strange that the unjabbed are not getting Bells Palsy, Shingles, Monkey Pox, Myocarditis, Sudden Death Syndrome, Convid for a 12th time. I wonder what the common denominator is? (tweet).

–

–

Massive News: @thecoastguy Neil Oliver has agreed to join Dr Tess Lawrie and myself on the board of Trustees for the “Charity Organisation for the Vaccine InjureD” (tweet).

–

–

The UK changed the definition of “case” to INCREASE Covid numbers. Again. (link).

‘The article explains that the UKHSA will be moving on from the traditional meaning of “cases”, and instead counting what they call “case episodes”’.

‘Meaning that, up until now, one person repeatedly testing positive for “Covid” throughout the pandemic was considered one “case”:’

‘Until now, COVID-19 cases have been reported at the individual level: every positive test taken and reported by one person has been considered part of a single caserecord, initiated by their first positive test’.

‘But from now on different positive tests of the same person will be considered separate “cases” as long as they are 90 days apart:’

–

–

UK Column News – 15th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:26 – Rwanda Flights Stopped For A Reason?

Sources:

*******************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3zGFGwg

Gov’ BoR’s: – https://bit.ly/3b1jpyE

03.53 – Ukraine Shelling Civilians In Donetsk

Sources:

*******************

NDTV Article: – https://bit.ly/3zD8zJs

Ru’ Emb’ Statement: – https://bit.ly/3Ho8bk9

WP Post: – https://bit.ly/3N1Y6us

15:56 – British Mercenaries In Ukraine

Sources:

*******************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3xR3KLk

DB FB: – https://bit.ly/3OfAvan

Dark Angel: – https://bit.ly/39vGXLN

MB FB: – https://bit.ly/3tyQsjZ

MA Follows: – https://bit.ly/3QsnBIi

DA Video: – https://bit.ly/3Qh4DUG

35:03 – NATO Keep Arming

Sources:

*******************

NATO Meeting: – https://bit.ly/3zFlkDt

Lloyd Austin Statement: – https://bit.ly/3O85420

36:14 – Moves To Negotiate Face Resistance

Sources:

*******************

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3HoSR6A

Radoslow Sikorski Statement: – https://bit.ly/3xTE296

39:27 – Mali

Sources:

*******************

F24 Article: – https://bit.ly/3xThrJJ

UNN Article: – https://bit.ly/3OhK7Bz

James Kariuki Statement: – https://bit.ly/3zVzqkr

BI Article: – https://bit.ly/3OmeLKh

44:19 – Food Security Policy Holed Before It Begins By Sanctions

Sources:

*******************

Gov’t Food Plan: – https://bit.ly/3mWDA3r

SFI: – https://bit.ly/3xTldTp

DEFRA Article: – https://bit.ly/3mQUosI

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3tD97eG

GN Article – https://bit.ly/3NR532u

KCTV Article: – https://bit.ly/3xUynjh

Gleaner Article: – https://bit.ly/3ObxcRu

51:24 – Covid Changes All Diseases…. Honest!

Sources:

*******************

WP Article: – https://wapo.st/3NXS1jL

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/kznYm

NA Article: – https://bit.ly/3Of5hA9

Telegraph Article 01: – https://archive.ph/t3fEg

Dr SB Article: – https://bit.ly/3zDqdNc

21CW Article: – https://bit.ly/3xnG1AU

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3b4usHB

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3OlvgpT

NTI Paper: – https://bit.ly/3mODsTB

FDA Approval: – https://bit.ly/2muXQgN

UK MP Vacc’s: – https://bit.ly/3MVk9m8

UKHSA Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3ObCA7a

01:12:38 – Climate Change – Not what You Think At All

Sources:

*******************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/39ttGDu

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3NUHc1P

Gov’t Project: – https://bit.ly/3xSi2LK

01:15:23 – Is It A Man’s World?

Sources:

*******************

WP Article: – https://wapo.st/39oiGrb

01:19:15 – UK Technology Week

Sources:

*******************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3MOwjxi

–

–

My best mates wife is an NHS nurse who worked in the covid ward. After everything she saw she decided not to give her new born any vaccines at all! None! (tweet).

–

–

#CanWeTalkAboutIt #VaccineInjured The Astra Zeneca vaccine paralysed me I was hospitalised for 32 weeks my neurologist told me my illness ADEM complicated by Transverse Myelitis was definitely caused by vaccination (tweet).

–

–

People who say *follow the science* and believe that WHO is a science-based organisation need to explain this. (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

Government cares about you, media would never misled and big Pharma makes billions off sickness wants to cure (tweet).

–

–

Pfizer mRNA vaccine goes into liver and changes into DNA, Swedish study finds https://en.protothema.gr/pfizer-mrna-vaccine-goes-into-liver-and-changes-into-dna-swedish-study-finds/#.Yqn4rhYO5vI.twitter (tweet).

–

–

Pfizer’s former global Head for Respiratory Diseases, Dr Mike Yeadon gets Radical: “No team I was ever part of would have picked the spike protein…I believe they did it on purpose. It was COLLUSION & MALFEASANCE” (tweet).

–

–

The FDA is meeting today to consider granting Emergency Use Authorisation of the Pfizer & Moderna for children 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝟓 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐥𝐝. Even though there is NO emergency AND the virus barely affects kids. HTH is this meeting even taking place?! (tweet).



“When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected.” —Fauci He just tested positive for Covid (tweet).

–

–

Fauci just tested positive. 2x masked 4x vaxxed He said: “science is settled” “I am science” “any attack on me is attack on science” (tweet).

–

–

Pfizer warns that a fifth booster shot may be necessary for those who haven’t died yet. (tweet).

–

–

Replying to @NHSSheffieldCCG and @HealthySheff You blocked people from your post regarding side effects from the covid jab,so I’m replying here! Your information about covid being more serious than vacs side effects is wrong, my partner had a heart attack after the 2nd AZ and my friends dad just died of clots hours after his (tweet).

–

–





Just booked a surgeon to come on my show who is suing Bonnie Henry with some other doctors here in BC,Canada for the nonsensical mandates for healthcare workers based on NON science. High level doctors are finally coming out in droves. Better late than never. Time of show TBA. (tweet).

–

–

#CanWeTalkAboutIt seizures, collapsing, shakes, headaches, Brain fog. Constant shakes, fatigue, constant headaches, joint muscle pains, atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure, all since AstraZeneca v March 2021 (tweet).

–

–

Hello world I’m 35 year old and I’m Vaccine INJURED from @pfizer vaccine in 2021. My story: Almost a year now with undoing symptoms.I took reaction 5 min after I taking the vaccine. Difficulty breathing, dizziness. Hot waves all over my body.Ive been left out that day. (tweet).

–

–

16 million + booster jabs could go to waste, as Australians refuse to have a 3rd & 4th dose. Are they finally waking up? (tweet).

–

–

UK Health Agency: 99% Of Monkeypox Cases Are Gay Men (link, link).

–

–

Tony Blair i trending, well lets ask him what happened with Dr Kelly,and why the autopsy is locked up for 70 years (tweet).

–

–

The Five Stages of Totalitarianism (link).

‘Stage 1: Discontent and Rumblings’

‘Stage 2: The False Savior and the First Revolution’

‘Stage 3: Censorship, Persecution, Propaganda, and the Ending of Opposition’

‘Stage 4: The Crisis’

‘Stage 5: Purges, Genocide, and Total Control’

–

–

Why is Obama installing a $75,000. Commercial Propane Tank on his property? Going off the grid? Why not solar or windmills? What does Obama know? (tweet).

–