Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-13. Biebers, jabbed: Blood clots for her, facial paralysis for him. 125 Children Dead, 1K Disabled & 50K injured

(At time of this blog post) 1090 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 715 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The Biebers: Blood clots for her, facial paralysis for him. It’s like Pfizer wrote Romeo and Juliet. #YoungLove #Pfizer #VaccinesSaveLives #VaccineSideEffects (tweet).

Right Said Fred (RSF): Increased deaths in over 80s. Sheep: Shrug. RSF: Loads of sudden heart attacks. Sheep: shrug. RSF: Miscarriages. Sheep: Shrug. RSF: Children with myocarditis. Sheep: Shrug. RSF: Justin Bieber can’t feel his face. Sheep: Oh God, what’s going on? Are these jabs even safe? (tweet).

During the 1976 rollout of the Swine Flu vaccine, there were a mere 362 cases of Guillen Barre Syndrome (GBS) before it got pulled. Today with covid jab, there are thousands of reported GBS and 15,649 cases of Bell’s Palsy, yet they are MANDATED on our troops. (tweet).

362 GBS vs 15,649 is 43 X.

U.S. Gov. reports prove COVID Vaccination can cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome & this is why we’re seeing “Sudden Deaths” & “Monkeypox”… (link).

Excess Deaths rising 5 months after Winter Booster Campaign proves theory COVID Vaccines take 5 months to kill recipients (link).

UNFORGIVABLE – 125 Children Dead, 1K Disabled & 50K injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA (link).

UK Column News – 13th June 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:33 – Blaire’s Gong – A National Scandal

Until the roll out of the myriad of different Covid-19 vaccines, many people had never heard of these conditions: Myocarditis Pericarditis Guillain-Barré Syndrome Bell’s Palsy Monkeypox Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Ramsey Hunt Syndrome But I’m sure it’s all just a coincidence. (tweet).

Another school friend dead, bf dad had an unexpected stroke and friends husbands cancer back full throttle. Still people can’t join the dots! Will it ever be exposed!? No! It will be covered up forever just like all the other shit! Count on it! Devastated, angry, heartbroken! (tweet).

Replying to @DeeAubree I am so sorry to hear that! My 7 year old grandson remains in Children’s Hospital waiting on a new heart after developing complications from the vaccine. It is a nightmare! (tweet).

A massive mention to every person who resisted the biggest psyop ever perpetuated against the masses. You people stood strong against a multi billion pound media campaign, and each and every one of you can safely say you will never suffer from the adverse reactions to the jab! (tweet).

–