Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-06-06. During Pfizer trial, there were 28 baby deaths out of 36, while 230+ were not tracked. Rate spikes abound

(At time of this blog post) 1090 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 715 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Naomi Wolf & her team revealed in the #pfizerdatadump: 280 women conceived during the trial. Of those 280 they “lost” over 230 of them & did not track outcomes. Of those remaining 36, 28 babies died. Read that again and tell me we should be pushing this on pregnant women (tweet).

279% SPIKE in Miscarriages, 487% SPIKE in Breast Cancer, 1048% SPIKE in the Nervous System, 155% SPIKE in Birth defects, 350% SPIKE in Male Infertility, 369% SPIKE in Testicular Cancer, 2181% SPIKE in Hypertension, 664% SPIKE in Malignant Neoplasms, 680% SPIKE in Multiple Sclerosis, 551% SPIKE in Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 468% SPIKE in Pulmonary Embolism, 302% SPIKE in Tachycardia, 452% SPIKE in Migraines, 471% SPIKE in Female Infertility, 437% SPIKE in Ovarian Dysfunction, 269% SPIKE in Myocardial infarction, 291% SPIKE in Bell’s palsy (tweet).

9 pages of over 1500 side effects, links to heart issues, blood clots and strokes, known to affect pregnancies, known to cause heart issues in kids, known to cause more deaths than all the other vaccines combined in the last 20yrs…yet all the human rights lawyers are silent (tweet).

When you refuse to believe that SUDDEN DEATH by HEART ATTACK could possibly be triggered by anything at all, just name it a “syndrome” and people automatically stop asking about the cause. Because once it has a name, “sudden arrhythmic death syndrome”, we can all move on..right? (tweet).

What exact documents did our Government see from P*izer that convinced them it was ok to be injected into all Canadians with this experiment? Because it sure couldn’t of been the actual documents they have been slowly releasing over the past couple of months. We need answers. (tweet).

Oh, so prion diseases now… I don’t know why they are wasting their time doing these studies, I said there would be prion diseases such as CJD, and described the specific mechanisms in detail. I told these pions this a year and a half ago (or should I say prions)… (tweet).

There sure are a lot of rare diseases that suddenly aren’t rare anymore. Someone really should be held accountable. A lot of people really need to be held accountable for it. (tweet).

My freelancer- AstraZeneca batch number PV46669 – fatigue,hair loss even on beard has lost his full time job due to severe fatigue & brain fog – seriously I am meeting people daily all affected by these jabs ? @HowardGriffiths @hibbsy1973 @RealCoffeeMan1 (tweet).

UK Column News – 6th June 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today’s UK Column News.

00:25 – Are Boris’ Days Numbered?

Boris is just following orders. Don’t think for one minute that if he loses, the next PM will be any different. #NWO #WEF #TheGreatReset (tweet).

“One of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s scientists blames lockdowns, masking, distancing, “widespread use of disinfectants” for weakened immunity, possible role in surge of RSV and pediatric hepatitis.” (tweet, website).

BREAKING: Ohio lawmakers voted on a resolution urging the US Commission on International Religious Freedom to put Trudeau’s government on its religious freedom watch list for violating Canadians’ rights. (tweet, website).

Indeed, not only were religious leaders persecuted under the guise of public health, but an Albertan pastor, Artur Pawlowski, was actually banned from collecting physical mail by the Canada Post after he was arrested for violating COVID restrictions.

Please share with parents, teachers and practitioners- #GlobalCovidSummit pediatricians, pediatric specialists, family practice physicians and pediatric surgeons have put forth their declaration regarding lockdown, policy and treatment harm to kids. (tweet, website).

Replying to @9w3n and @zoeharcombe Since you’re obviously not into research I’ll make it easier for you – this is their ACTUAL aims: (tweet).

A new poll finds the British public thinks; – 5% of population is trans (actually 0.3%) – 20% of population is black (actually 3%) – 15% is Muslim (actually 4%) – 15% of men are gay (actually 1.3%) How have they been so easily misled? (tweet).

EU are set to exempt private and corporate jets from green aviation fuel tax so whilst us normal people aren’t going to be able to afford to go on a much needed holiday in order to stop ‘climate change’ the elites can do whatever they bloody want. We are not all in this together (tweet).

@ProgressActive The U.S. spent $2 trillion on the war in Iraq, 90% of that money went to the richest 1% of Americans (tweet).

War is the ultimate racket.

“You will eat the bugs, don’t worry I taste fucking delicious” – Klaus Schwab (tweet).

No WEF puppet will ever lose. Macron Biden Trudeau Ardern Johnson (tweet).

That bunch of billionaires from oil, Pharma, NATO politicians, CEOs & high members from Palantir, can all meet in secret via the Bilderberg Group, to discuss matters involving millions of people & no one is allowed to ask questions & few in media care to cover it, is alarming. (tweet).

A standing army, an enslaved press and a disarmed populace (tweet).

Gun control (tweet, tweet, tweet).

Do you believe that the FBI purposely selects and grooms certain individuals to carry out mass murders in it order to meet the government agenda on gun removal and control? (tweet).

The largest mass shooting in US History took place on December 29, 1890. The US Army confiscated the guns of the Sioux Indians “for their own protection”, and then proceeded to slaughter 297 people, including 200 women and children. NEVER let the Govt be the only ones with guns (tweet).

ENRON is a big reason why WTC 7 was destroyed on 9/11. All the ENRON investigation files were in Building 7. ENRON generated the money to fund Bush’s campaign to the White House. ENRON is one of the main keys to understanding 9/11 (tweet).

Those terrorists sure as hell did Bush a great favour.

BREAKING: An investigation into the mysterious death of Bill Clinton’s special advisor who connected Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein has been re-opened. Mark Middleton 59, was found hanging from a tree with 3 shotgun blasts to the chest earlier this year. (tweet).

Most terrorist groups are intelligence agencies supposedly fighting the terrorists they created. (tweet).

BREAKING REPORT: Investigation Reopened into Mysterious Death Of Clinton Advisor Linked To Jeffrey Epstein – Was Found HANGING FROM TREE WITH SHOTGUN BLAST TO CHEST… (tweet).

–