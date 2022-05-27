Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-27. 7th week row mass REPORTS DELETIONS f/ VAERS. 95-98% masked Taiwan, cases are top 5 in world

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1044 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 683 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Today makes 7wks in a row of mass REPORTS DELETIONS! When are we going to ask some questions? 🦅🎱🎱 @CovidMemo @VacSafety @VaccineTruth2 @EduEngineer @joshg99 @JesslovesMJK @the_Arkivist @Doctor_I_am_The @richardursomd @PanData19 @Megan_Redshaw @cachildrenshd @Covid19Critical (tweet).

With consistent 95-98% mask compliance, case rates in Taiwan have shattered records & reached the top 5 in the world In fact, cases are up ~2,100,000% since Duke “expert” Gavin Yamey said Taiwan had “practically ended community transmission” Wonder why the masks stopped working (tweet).

UK Column News – 27th May 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Alex Thomson with today’s UK Column News.

00:28 – Cost of Living Crisis

Vax damage in Germany is more serious than expected announces this legal practice. They say they will not ignore the needs for justice and compensation for victims who feel themselves helpless against an uncaring and disinterested medical establishment. (tweet).

The lying b*st*rds in the @GovUK @HouseofCommons @UKParliament refuse to open an investigation into Adverse Reactions! Let’s make them debate it in Parliament. Please sign and share. (tweet).

Official Government reports suggest Authorities are using Monkeypox to cover up the fact the Covid-19 Vaccines cause Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

EXCLUSIVE: Over 500 Military Service Members Sue the Government for Mandating a Vaccine that Was Not FDA Approved and Should Not Have Been Administered (link).

What the heck took these guys so long? An Emergency Use Authorisation is not the same as approved.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on the Canadian government to DROP pandemic restrictions LIKE the vaccine passport, the submission of health information on ArriveCan app, and random COVID testing. KEEP sharing!! #Canada #Ontario #Quebec #Cdnpoli (tweet).

Family of 26-Year-Old Who Died 13 Days After AstraZeneca Shot Weighs Legal Action (link).

’A final hearing began today in the investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man, Jack Hurn, who died last year from “catastrophic” blood clots in his brain 13 days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘The Defender has reported on other deaths related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, including Kim Lockwood, a 34-year-old mother from South Yorkshire, who died in March 2021, of a catastrophic brain bleed nine days after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Tom Dudley, a 31-year-old father of two who died May 14, 2021, of a vaccine-induced brain hemorrhage after getting the AstraZeneca shot on April 27, 2021’.

‘In August 2021, a coroner concluded Lisa Shaw, 44, died from VITT about three weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine’.

“The vaccines don’t have much in the way of duration, and they’re not good at infection blocking.” Bill Gates So what do they do? Many many people cancelled for saying exactly this over the last 2 years, but now it is not ‘misinformation’. (tweet).

Look at the history of vaccinations ,no study has been carried out the last 30 yrs on MMR vaccines to see is there a correlation with autism , Asperger’s, ADHD serious inflammatory diseases & juvenile arthritis that have become epidemics in most vaccinated countries . Why ???. (tweet).

A very bright doctor told me that one reason the health service are reluctant to admit to/discuss vaccine damage is that they don’t know how to treat it. I certainly wish I’d never had the blessed Astra Zeneca vaccine, and I’d like to know if it’s been officially withdrawn now. (tweet).

We have a medical kidnapping in Connecticut, asymptomatic mom tested +PCR so they took the healthy baby to NICU for 20 day quarantine. Hospital is refusing to discharge baby to dad and are trying to force mom out of hospital saying parents have no parental rights (tweet).

Wow!!! Who knew!!! Quite a lot of us actually but we were criticised, insulted and abused. Even though some, including myself, were directly talking to infectious disease experts who weren’t being invited onto every bloody talk show, morning show and Question Time!!! Were fears about asymptomatic covid spread overblown? Infected people without symptoms are TWO-THIRDS less likely to pass virus on, study finds (tweet).

Neil Oliver – ‘I look around the world and see a world misled’ (link).

–

Seems clear now that pretty much every public health measure during this pandemic has been futile, or harmful, or both. In retrospect, all we had to do was increase ICU capacity. Over €40bn later, this still hasn’t been done. (tweet).

Last year’s “conspiracies”, today’s realities. COVID vaccines may impair long-term immunity to the virus (tweet).

Imagine a society where people are denied employment, education, societal privileges, and mobility rights for simply refusing to take an experimental medicine. (tweet).

Coming for your pets example. (tweet).

Monkeypox Ain’t Cutting It: The Perpetrators Overplayed Their Hand and Now They Have a Problem (tweet).

And there are roughly 4k money pox cases a year in the Dominican Republic, a 3rd world country. Every single year. Not one public health warning, or measures taken. Zero. Don’t fall for it folks. They got us last time, but not this time. Monkeypox is an absolute nothing-burger (tweet).

WEF elites: countries must reject sovereign interests and prioritize ‘global agenda’ (link).

‘The very same elites who demand that we all make sacrifices for the greater good should put their best foot forward and lead by example’.

‘As the World Economic Forum continues in Davos, Switzerland, two European elites who spoke following WEF founder Klaus Schwab’s remarks, proclaimed that the global energy crisis is a “transition” toward green energy’.

‘Admitting that the so-called “transition” would be “painful,” the elites said that nations need to put aside their national sovereignty to prioritize the “global agenda.”’

‘German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said countries must resist the temptation to prioritize their own interests and give way to the “rule of the markets.” He said that sustainability required everyone to make such sacrifices’.

Will any of the elites be making any such sacrifices?

119 billionaires are currently in Davos discussing how they can save the world by spending OUR taxes on THEIR ideas. (tweet).

The WEF was formed back in 1971. What else happened in 1971? The world went off the gold standard (tweet).

What else happened in 1971? The world went off the gold standard.

YouTube CEO at World Economic Forum: “There’ll always be work that we have to do” to censor “misinformation” (link).

Ron DeSantis: There Is ‘No Way’ Florida Will Support W.H.O. Global Pandemic Treaty (link).

The WHO Treaty Is Tied to a Global Digital Passport and Digital ID System (link).

The Government’s Growing List of Nonpersons Whom Internet Companies Are Required to Censor (link).

Israeli Forces Murdered Star Al Jazeera Journalist: CNN (link).

‘“The number of strike marks on the tree where Shireen was standing proves this wasn’t a random shot, she was targeted,” Cobb told CNN’.

—-

‘Fifty-seven House Democrats signed a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and FBI Director Chris Wray requesting a U.S. investigation of the incident, writing, “As an American, Ms. Abu Akleh was entitled to the full protections afforded to U.S. citizens living abroad.”’

My political beliefs are pretty simple: should the government… Nope. (tweet).

This Authoritarian Government’s Education Bill Will Allow Local Authorities to Force Home Educated Children to Attend Their Own Failing Schools (link).

‘Number two, once our name is on this ‘register’ the Local Authority (LA) will be given permission to require “such details of the means by which the child is being educated and any other information that may be prescribed” (Education Bill Part 436C). Take one moment to think about what this undefined, vague and dangerous statement means. All it would take is for one slightly hostile member of the Local Authority (and home educators know that we are generally treated with suspicion) to be legally entitled to visit my home and they have an open door to ask me what I teach, when I teach, how much sugar I give to my children, whether they can read, whether they belong to a library, what we teach about marriage, gender, the environment, Covid and why we read the Bible with our children every morning. This is tremendous, unthinkable Government overreach. The state has absolutely no authority to require this information of us’.

–