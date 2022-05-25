Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-25. ONS 69k died w/i 28 days of jab, 178k w/i 60. No-lockdown Sweden. WEF enjoy privacy, none 4 public

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1044 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 683 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) in England revealed that a total of 69,466 people died within 28 days and 178,874 people died within 60 days of getting injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine between January 2021 and March 2022. (tweet).

Mass die-off: Close to 180,000 died within 60 days of COVID-19 vaccination ­– England statistics office makes stunning admission | The Irish Sentinel (tweet, website).

All 16 runners who collapsed at the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday said they were ‘fully vaccinated’. (tweet).

No.2 ICU Doctor in the World breaks down over Adverse Reactions from the Covid jabs being ignored & calls it a Humanitarian Crisis. @Havenaar64 (tweet).

Manufactured 2018 (tweet).

A New WHO COVID Report Once Again Proves (no-lockdown) Sweden Right (link, link).

I’m outside the secure zone here in Davos, Its interesting how the elites who want us to have digital ID, increased surveillance and want to watch our every move, want immense privacy for themselves and have no accountability. Hypocrites More at http://wefreports.com (tweet).

FACT: Klaus Schwab was born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938. His father was a hardened Nazi party member who served the Third Reich war effort as the director of Escher Wyss AG – an industrial company that manufactured flamethrowers to kill Allied soldiers and burn down villages. (tweet).

WEF: “We need a re-calibration of human rights like freedom of speech..” They can stick their re-calibration where the Sun doesn’t shine. (tweet).

UK Column News – 25th May 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Welcome To The WHO Injecting People to Death Since 1987. Smallpox vaccine triggered AIDS virus (link).

‘“On May 11, 1987, The London Times, one of the world’s most respected newspapers, published an explosive article entitled, “Smallpox vaccine triggered AIDS virus.”’

‘The story suggested the smallpox eradication vaccine program sponsored by the WHO (World Health Organization) was responsible for unleashing AIDS in Africa. Almost 100 million Africans living in central Africa were inoculated by the WHO (World Health Organization). The vaccine was held responsible for awakening a “dormant” AIDS virus infection on the continent’.

‘An advisor to the WHO admitted, “Now I believe the smallpox vaccine theory is the explanation for the explosion of AIDS.”’

‘Robert Gallo, M,D., the co-discoverer of HIV, told The Times, “The link between the WHO program and the epidemic is an interesting and important hypothesis’.

‘I cannot say that it actually happened, but I have been saying for some years that the use of live vaccines such as that used for smallpox can activate a dormant infection such as HIV.” Despite the tremendous importance of this story, the U.S. media was totally silent on the report, and Gallo never spoke of it again’.

‘In September 1987, at a conference sponsored by the National Health Federation in Monrovia, California, William Campbell Douglass, M.D., bluntly blamed the WHO for murdering Africa with the AIDS virus’.

Will any journalist ask Johnson why none of them felt personally threatened by ‘Covid’ while they locked the country down and destroyed the economy? (tweet).

If we punish Boris or Keir, we are proving without question the laws were necessary and right and just. They were not. Stop pushing for Boris to go. I loathe the man palpably but it just cements the lockdown narrative. (tweet).

No one in govt will admit the breaking of the rules wasn’t heinous because they weren’t actually doing anything wrong, they were behaving as humans do to no ill effect, it was that the rules were heinous and completely unnecessary. To admit that would be political suicide. (tweet).

They’re planning new Lockdowns, a Planetary Social Credit Score…under a UN/WEF/WHO Medical Dictatorship…and not one Politician is speaking up against this? (tweet).

CNN just ran a piece explaining that “scientists are urgently trying to solve” the question of whether the endless waves of Covid we now have “may be a result of the mRNA technology used to build some Covid-19 vaccines.” (tweet).

Epic thread ahead. Here’s what really happened with Covid: – Global elites had ramped up significant efforts to reshape the world to address a host of inequalities and imagined boogeymen like climate change /1.(tweet).

– These global elites were bolstered by a host of corrupt institutions which included the WHO (“World Health Organization”), big pharmaceutical companies, and world wealth and health players like Bill Gates and the WEF. /2 (tweet).

– With the emergence of a new virus these groups pounced at the vulnerable moment to put their plans into action and retool the world with a host of proposals – this was known as The Great Reset. The Coronavirus response was just the first sortie in this plan. /3 (tweet).

Emergent BioSolutions + SIGA Technologies were in rocky financial territory just weeks ago, but with concerns over global #monkeypox outbreak being hyped by media + health organizations, their worries—and sins—are quickly being forgotten. @_whitneywebb (tweet, website).

NEW – In 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative held a simulation where monkeypox was spread by a terror attack in May 2022. With monkeypox fears now being stoked at the same time as NTI’s simulation, UH took a closer look at the exercise. (tweet).

As a jabbed x 3 person I want to thank the unvaccinated for doing the right thing for you. I will never expect you to risk an adverse event or death for the “greater good”. People who think you should risk it for them are the truly selfish ones. (tweet).

I think the Rona thing was a “compliance-test” Which most of the World’s population passed. Now, they know how easy it is, expect more of it (tweet).

We must stop the Great Reset and defund the WHO. (tweet).

Vandana Shiva talks cashless society and the Great Reset. – @drvandanashiva (tweet).

Canadian MSM starting to freak out that the public is rapidly awaking to the technocratic hell that is the WEF. You love to see it. (tweet).

There’s a war raging. No, not the one in Ukraine, the one between those educated by MSM and those that realise what’s really going on. (tweet).

Tbh I’m just laughing at the WEF now. They can talk all they like about how they alone will shape the world, but history should have taught them that in the end the people will decide, not unelected lunatics. Because the people won’t comply. (tweet).

Respond if you’re more concerned about the WEF and a Great Reset than you are about “pandemics” and viruses. (tweet).

That promise to pay the bearer was alright for more than a 100 yrs, until you people want a cashless society. (tweet).

The WEF and the WHO have no democratically elected representatives. Therefore, they should have absolutely no jurisdiction over any of our laws. #StopTheTreaty #WEF2022 (tweet).

Davos- Most of the world’s problems all gathered in one place. (tweet).

I’ve learnt over the last 2 years that people have no problem with segregation, as long as it’s socially acceptable. Those who attacked the unvaxxed would be the ones ratting out Anne Frank and kicking Rosa Parks off the bus. (tweet).

I’ve brought people back to life who were having strokes and heart attacks, I’m not going to sit here and watch strokes and heart attacks being induced in 15 year old children, and I’m not going to be quiet about it anymore. (tweet).

Senators Demand All Internal Records On Biden ‘Ministry Of Truth’ (link).

Boris Johnson thought it was right to have a party to thank people who were leaving their job, whilst at the same time telling you your relatives had to die alone in hospital. If that doesn’t wake you up nothing will #questioneverything (tweet).

The Assange case has been riven with conflicts of interest and irregularities from the start. Now, @declassifieduk has mapped out the web in which the British establishment ensnared him. Terrifying implications for the UK judiciary and the integrity of our political system. (tweet).

