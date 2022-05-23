Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-23. Shingles termed as monkeypox. Wheelchair bound, permanent brain damage; Pfizer: “stomach ache”

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1024 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 666 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

13,783 cases of Shingles (one of the adverse effects of C19 jab) are reported on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Seems like Shingles is being termed as monkey pox. Soon, more jabs would be injected to control this “monkeypox”. And that would cause another side effect! (tweet).

–

–

Covid Truths: Dangers of the “Vaccines” Are Increasingly Revealed (wheelchair bound, permanent brain damage; Pfizer says “stomach ache”, link).

‘While most researchers, virologists, infectious disease researchers and epidemiologists have been intimidated into silence, a growing number of high integrity individuals with tremendous expertise have come forward, to tell the truth—that is, that these vaccines are deadly’.

‘Most new vaccines must go through extensive safety testing for years before they are approved. New technologies, such as the mRNA and DNA vaccines, require a minimum of 10 years of careful testing and extensive follow-up. These new so-called vaccines were “tested” for only 2 months and then the results of these safety tests were and continue to be kept secret. Testimony before Senator Ron Johnson by several who participated in the 2 months study indicates that virtually no follow-up of the participants of the pre-release study was ever done. Complaints of complications were ignored and despite promises by Pfizer that all medical expenses caused by the “vaccines” would be paid by Pfizer, these individuals stated that none were paid. Some medical expenses exceed 100,000 dollars’.

‘As an example of the deception by Pfizer, and the other makers of mRNA vaccines is the case of 12-year-old Maddie de Garay, who participated in the Pfizer vaccine pre-release safety study. At Sen. Johnson’s presentation with the families of the vaccine injured, her mother told of her child’s recurrent seizures, that she is now confined to a wheelchair, must be tube fed and suffers permanent brain damage. On the Pfizer safety evaluation submitted to the FDA her only side effect is listed as having a “stomach ache”. Each person submitted similar horrifying stories’.

‘The Japanese resorted to a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) lawsuit to force Pfizer to release its secret biodistribution study. The reason Pfizer wanted it kept secret is that it demonstrated that Pfizer lied to the public and the regulatory agencies about the fate of the injected vaccine contents (the mRNA enclosed nano-lipid carrier). They claimed that it remained at the site of the injection (the shoulder), when in fact their own study found that it rapidly spread throughout the entire body by the bloodstream within 48 hours’.

‘The study also found that these deadly nano-lipid carriers collected in very high concentrations in several organs, including the reproductive organs of males and females, the heart, the liver, the bone marrow, and the spleen (a major immune organ). The highest concentration was in the ovaries and the bone marrow. These nano-lipid carriers also were deposited in the brain’.

‘Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist from Idaho reported a dramatic spike in highly aggressive cancers among vaccinated individuals, (not reported in the [corporate] media). He found a frighteningly high incidence of highly aggressive cancers in vaccinated individuals, especially highly invasive melanomas in young people and uterine cancers in women. Other reports of activation of previously controlled cancers are also appearing among vaccinated cancer patients. Thus far, no studies have been done to confirm these reports, but it is unlikely such studies will be done, at least studies funded by grants from the NIH’.

–

–

I’m saddened and angry to report that the 11yo flown in last week with grand mal sz has succumbed to his 💉 injury. Extensive neurological damage and intracranial hemorrhage. This needs to stop now! (tweet).

–

–

It’s just a lockdown. It’s just a mask. It’s just school closures. It’s just staying at home. It’s just a vaccine passport. It’s just digital ID. It’s just a WHO treaty. It’s just digital currency. It’s just a social credit system. It’s just control. (tweet).

–

–

Now I’m being called a conspiracy theorist because I happened to notice that last year Gates funded a tabletop game in which a Monkeypox virus pandemic begins May 15, 2022. It’s “conspiracy theory” to notice what institutions post on their own pages? (tweet).

–

–

W.H.O. Pandemic treaty: lockdowns, hard borders & quarantine zones, vaccine passports, mandatory contact tracing, mandatory health tests, mandatory removal & quarantine. Global government control (tweet).

–

–

Bolsonaro Rejects WHO’s Pandemic Treaty: ‘Brazil Is Autonomous’ (link).

‘Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared his country may not sign onto the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Pandemic Treaty, assuring that Brazil will not surrender its sovereignty to the globalist institution’.

–

–

UK Column News – 23rd May 2022.

As the monkeypox virus starts spreading it is a good job that there had been an annual tabletop exercise held on March 17, 2021 on just such a virus being spread. Catastrophic collateral damage guaranteed with a “no-regrets” basis pandemic response. The ratio of 1-to-1 military casualties versus civilian in Kuwait, Iraq and Libya during those recent conflicts compares badly with the ratio of 7-to-1 occurring in Ukraine. The Bucha, Ukraine massacre took place allegedly on March 19 blamed on Russia but the bodies that were left where they were until April 2, did they look like they had died just a day or so ago?

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today’s UK Column News.

00:28 – Monkeypox Fear Porn

Sources:

*****************

SJ Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3lCAb9o

Reuters Article: – https://reut.rs/3LEcnMU

NTO Article: – https://bit.ly/3PEDbjg

NTI 2021 Scenarios: – https://bit.ly/3LCTSZw

NTI 2019 Scenario: – https://bit.ly/3yTLj9L

NTI 2020 Scenario: – https://bit.ly/3sQIhiI

BN Announcement: – https://bit.ly/39HHHx8

12:21 – Dubious Reasons Offered For Food Insecurity

Sources:

*****************

Barbara Woodward Statement: – https://bit.ly/3yTw0hp

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/zrpm7

Eustice Statement: – https://bit.ly/3wDfl08

Jo Churchill Statement: – https://bit.ly/3LIu2mK

19:01 – Extremely Serious Crack-Up Inflation

Sources:

*****************

MW Article: – https://bit.ly/3PC3zdW

FT Article (Title Change): – https://archive.ph/peBcV

FT Article 001: – https://archive.ph/MDPI3

Nick Hudson (PANDA): – https://bit.ly/3sMMnbJ

27:28 – Western Propaganda Ukraine Drivel

Sources:

*****************

Sky Report: – https://bit.ly/3aieadM

BBC Maps: – https://bbc.in/3MAKfM2

Defence Politics Asia: – https://bit.ly/3NsTOg0

The DreizinReport: – https://bit.ly/3wGsap3

33:39 – The Russian Philosophy of War

Sources:

*****************

MW Article: – https://bit.ly/3wFK4bH

Nexus Instituut Interview: – https://bit.ly/3wBM6KT

42:24 – Ukraine in Microcosm Seen Through The Prism of Bucha

Sources:

*****************

Infobae Article: – https://bit.ly/3lA48qF

Richard Black Interview: – https://bit.ly/3z9LAWv

Katyn Massacre: – https://bit.ly/3LEUZIb

50:37 – Western think Tanks Heading Towards Nuclear Insanity

Sources:

*****************

Ft Article: – https://archive.ph/s1u4y

Rusi Article: – https://bit.ly/3alKoVD

HJS Article: – https://bit.ly/3MDLjij

Article: – https://bit.ly/3MUW6F7

JT Article: – https://bit.ly/3Nts8rj

Biden Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3wI2B7g

55:11 – Israel Faces Resistance In Syria As It Arms Ukraine

Sources:

*****************

Warzone Article: – https://bit.ly/3wDuBtO

57:24 – Israelis Notice BBC Whitewashing of Ukrainian Nazis

Sources:

*****************

Israel365 Article: – https://bit.ly/3GpvGZH

Le Paradis Massacre: – https://bit.ly/3PEdiQI

01:01:58 – No US Disinformation Governance Board?

Sources:

*****************

CBS Article: – https://cbsn.ws/3NywGN5

U.S. Ministry of Truth Account: – https://bit.ly/3lB38Tg

NYT Article: – https://archive.ph/krOdR

Poindexter’s Policy: – https://bit.ly/3sSstfk

Snowden Documents: – https://bit.ly/3PEdy28

01:10:35 – The BBC’s Trying News

Sources:

*****************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3wJ7DQN

Sun Article: – https://bit.ly/3NpOkme

BBC Article 001: – https://archive.ph/eaWkS

01:15:11 – Insanity and Corruption In Scotland

Sources:

*****************

Sturgeon Statement: – https://bit.ly/3wBPm95

Herald Article: – https://bit.ly/3MFZnb7

Scotsman Article: – https://bit.ly/3PzZNS5

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/wpS1a

Michelle O’Neill Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3LDFWyc

Stuart Waiton Statement: – https://bit.ly/3wIRrPF

–

–

Mahyar REACTS To Klaus Schwab’s Globalist Speech At Davos 2022 🙄 😮 (link).

W6E6F6 Clown Schwab: ‘The future is built by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room’.

–

–

Journalist Jack Posobiec And Film Crew Detained At Davos (link).

–

–

Meet The Globalists: Here Is The Full Roster Of Davos 2022 Attendees (link).

‘The World Economic Forum (WEF), through its annual Davos conference, acts as the go-to policy and ideas shop for the ruling class. The NGO is led by a comic book villain-like character in Klaus Schwab, its megalomaniac president who articulates a truly insane, extremist political agenda for our future’.

–