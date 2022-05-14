Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-14. WHO Treaty repugnant to national sovereignty. Trashed “Disinfo” Chief. 291k post jab deaths England

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1001 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 649 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

We have updated our manifesto to advocate leaving the World Health Organisation. The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is repugnant to our national sovereignty. (tweet, website).

WHO Pandemic Treaty: @AndersonAfDMdEP asked EU Commission “To what extent would it ensure that the principles of the people’s rule would be respected & that citizens would not be subjected to the arbitrariness of the WHO”. The answer she received was clear & brief: NOT AT ALL! (tweet).

Ashutosh Pathak asked me about the WHO Pandemic Treaty which seeks legally binding participation, funding, and sovereignty over a broad array of pandemic response measures including information flow, testing, treatments, and prevention. Here is my analysis. @ashutoshpkanak (tweet).

“If this pandemic treaty comes to pass, I will disregard it. I will ignore any future lockdown ordained by any power. I will take no mandated vaccine, not while I have breath in my body…[I am not a number, I am a free man.” I love Neil (tweet).

‘The World Health Organisation can go to hell.’ Mark Dolan gives his views of Bill Gates and the World Health Organisation pandemic treaty. (tweet).

Bill Gates…who went to Epstein’s Island over 37 times…will be the new ‘WEF Global Health Czar ’ in 8 days (tweet).

The sovereignty of the people is a most precious thing and a government’s job is to protect it and not give it away to anyone.

I AM sovereign. No one takes that away without my consent. (tweet).

I would go further. Any attempt to take away sovereignty regardless of consent is itself treason.

Dr Robert Malone has stated that Joe Biden has made arrangements to usurp Congress and sign away our rights under the who pandemic treaty. Dr Malone stated this is an impeachable offense. The civil war starts now. (tweet).

So folks, apart from mass civil unrest, how do we stop Boris from selling us out to China with the WHO pandemic treaty? We can sign petitions, write to local MP’s and write to Boris but we know it will fall on deaf ears. Any ideas? #StopTheTreaty (tweet).

Sunlight is the greatest disinfectant and we should keep putting this issue into the sunlight.

UK Gov is due to sign the @WHO pandemic Treaty in the v near future, giving megalomaniac @BillGates funded@WHO full control over the British people & their body autonomy in any future pandemic. As my MP can you publicly state your stance on this please @AlunCairns ? (tweet).

I’m really not happy with this (tweet).

“The Biggest Global Power Grab We Have Seen in Our Lifetimes”: How Serious is the Threat From the WHO Pandemic Treaty? (link, link).

‘Many are concerned, however, that the U.S. amendments will transfer significant sovereignty over public health policy to an unelected and unaccountable global organisation’.

‘Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University and a former U.S. Congressman, has sounded the alarm about what she sees as a dangerous power grab by an unaccountable organisation with a poor track record in thrall to communist China’.

Why is this WHO treaty, that Boris is signing, not being discussed in Parliament? To my knowledge not one single MP has brought it up and yet it threatens our Sovereignty and Democracy. Surely there should be a debate on something so significant (tweet).

The proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty must be stopped. It risks superseding many of the public health laws of 194 countries. Unelected technocrats should never decide sovereign public health policy. #StopTheTreaty. (tweet).

Has anyone else heard of the May 22nd UN military takeover of the United States? (tweet).

Rand Paul Trashes “Disinformation” Chief To His Face (link).

41.5K people died within 21 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England & a further 291K died within 6 months (link).

Survey shows over 500,000 (Americans) killed by the COVID vaccines so far (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 13th May 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

The countries with the fewest Covid deaths were the countries with the lowest obesity rates. It’s really as simple as that. (tweet).

I can’t retweet this tweet. Does twatter want obese people to die from Covid?

But asking people to take responsibility for their own health and the health of their family isn’t much fun for aspiring authoritarians. (tweet).

Ukraine has signed into law that political parties opposing President Zelensky’s agenda are officially banned and their assets may be seized by the state. (tweet).

Starting to talk to an expert on the FDA & how the mRNA companies basically didn’t do any toxicity testing. No wonder the FDA didn’t want data out for 75 years. The globe population has basically been poisoned. More to come. According to her they filed “high school reports” (tweet).

I didn’t even know that I had the “corona virus” until I voluntarily got tested. I’m glad I got tested; the government told me that I am sick even though I felt great. I would never have known. Thanks government. This is the level of stupid that we are dealing with. (tweet).

MILITARY DEATHS From Vaxx are UP 1100% 18-49 yo (tweet).

I know 3 boys, younger than 18 who now have permanent heart damage. Two young children in ICU They can never be forgiven for what they’ve done to our future generation! (tweet).

England Ages: 10-14 Data: Deaths By Vaccination Status Source: Office for National Statistics, England (Jan-Oct 2021, tweet).

Tragedy as girl, 18, dies of blood clot two weeks after Covid vaccine (link).

‘An 18-year-old student died from a blood cot only two weeks after having her Covid vaccination’.

‘Kasey Turner was admitted to hospital after she was experiencing ‘thunder clap’ headaches. An inquest heard the headaches were the result of thrombosis in her sinus cavity’.

‘She was admitted to Barnsley Hospital’s A&E department on the morning of September 23, 2021 with the “worst headache” she had ever experienced. Because of her low platelet count in her blood, doctors initially ruled out a brain haemorrhage’.

‘It was later discovered that the paramedic student was actually suffering from a cerebral venous thrombosis – a blood clot in the sinus cavity. It is believed the blood clot was brought on by the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, and her inquest found doctors at Barnsley Hospital had “missed opportunities” to diagnose the fatal clot, reports Yorkshire Live’.

‘Kasey received the vaccine two weeks prior to being admitted to hospital as part of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust’s immunisation programme. She was on placement as a frontline worker and was offered her vaccine before it was rolled out to other 18-year-olds’.

My open letter to Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi. @BorisJohnson @nadhimzahawi As new and emerging data is revealed within the #pfizerdocuments as well the abscence of long-term safety data, it is clear that for children the risks outweigh the benefits with the Covid vaccine. (tweet).

Injected with mystery serum, you are. Vaccinated, you are not (tweet).

Australian Children Are Dying Post-Covid Injection (link).

’During a 17-day period in March 2022: 2 boys aged 6 and 7; and, a 9-year-old girl died after being injected with Pfizer’s “vaccine” – and there are many more victims. Up to 10 April the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA) received around 1,200 adverse reaction reports to Covid injections in children aged 5-11’.

COVID Vaccine Injury Ends Surgeon’s 20-Year Career (link).

‘In an interview on CHD.TV’s “The People’s Testaments,” Dr. Joel Wallskog described how he was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and why he now devotes his time to helping others injured by the vaccine’.

Life insurance companies 40% in deaths. Ages 18-59. And it’s just beginning. (tweet).

A french court sided with life insurance company in refusing to pay compensations because the vaccine are experimental drug!! (tweet).

Friend, 42 has a new seizure disorder (2 weeks post shot). 39 year old cyclist friend dropped dead from a heart attack post booster. 53 yes old friend died of Kidney Failure out of the blue, post booster. (tweet).

Mom developed painful rash on shin. ER visits=2. Told it was cellulitis so no topicals, only antibiotics. Turned out to be venous stasis. She died 60 days after 2nd Pfizer shot. No VAERS. (tweet).

My brother in law just died from “long term covid” he had long stringy blood clots throughout his body. He was vaccinated. (tweet).

If I purchased a product three times, and it didn’t work, and I went back to the store and they told me to buy it a fourth time and it might work, I would start to think someone was playing a joke on me. (tweet).

This may be the most important threat that I ever make. Big picture stuff. I’ll try to help you understand why the future is not what we’re hoping for. A major global collapse is coming. It may be worse than we can imagine. Our leaders know. But what are they planning? (tweet).

Why did we freak out over a virus that has a 99.9% survival rate? (tweet).

Democrats Silent As Republicans Rip Into Secret Royalty Checks To Fauci, Hundreds Of NIH Scientists (link).

‘Because NIH hands out $32 billion in research grants to medical institutions and researchers annually the undisclosed royalty payments, which are usually for work on a new drug, may indicate the presence of massive and widespread conflicts of interest or the appearance of such conflicts, both of which violate federal ethics laws and regulations’.

Fauci doubles down on slander and lies. The Great Barrington Declaration called for stronger focused protection of older high-risk people; the opposite of let-it-rip. Would have saved countless American lives while keeping kids in school. (tweet, website).

The Lockdown Experiment Ranks Among the Worst Failures of Public Health and Public Policy in History (link).

‘They say that no one could have known. Not so. Drs. Bhattacharya, Kulldorff, Gupta, Atlas, Tenenbaum, Risch, McCullough, Urso, Dara, Wolf, Oskoui, Ladapo and other contrarians such as Jeffrey Tucker, Ivor Cummings, Paul Joseph Watson, and many other writers at Brownstone, were right on the devastation and failures of Covid lockdowns’.

‘We’ve written for nearly two years now, clamouring against the devastation that would come from societal lockdowns and school closures. We’ve written extensively on the ineffectiveness of masks (references 1, 2, 3, 4) and the accrued harms, especially for children, yet were ridiculed and dismissed by the media and the medical establishment. We reported on the catastrophic effects of Covid lockdowns on children, yet were dismissed and cancelled’.

Lockdown Advocate Admits Negative Impacts Were Never Considered (link, link).

‘A professor who advocated for longer lockdowns in his role as a SAGE government advisor now admits that the negative impacts of lockdowns were never included in SAGE modeling and that they should have been’.

‘Professor John Edmunds was part of the SAGE team that told the government there would be 6,000 Omicron deaths per day in the absence of another lockdown late last year’.

‘In reality, the death toll never got anywhere near that number as the doomsayers were proven spectacularly wrong yet again’.

‘Now Edmunds admits that the economic harm and the knock-on health effects of lockdown were harms that “in principle” could have been factored into models “but in practice they were not.”’

The ‘experts’ are now back peddling after harming billions of people’s lives. (tweet).

Just been to Tesco. Not only 99% mask-free but the conversations I overheard are all about people being really sick and even dying. The association with the jab is being made. Ordinary people joining the dots in spite of the relentless propaganda. (tweet).

New Zealanders “Desperate to Leave” as Thousands Flee “Controlling and Fearful” Jacinda Ardern (link).

‘Government officials have estimated 50,000 New Zealanders will flee the country over the next year as the borders reopen after two years of Covid-19 restricting travel’.

‘Speaking exclusively to GB News, Act Party leader David Seymour says Jacinda Ardern and her Government’s policies have resulted in New Zealand experiencing a level of despair not seen for years’.

Mark Middleton dead at 59 – Bill Clinton’s special advisor ‘who let Epstein into White House 7 TIMES’ dies (link).

Welcome to covid. A game where the stats are made up, and the truth doesn’t matter (tweet).

COVID 19 How it all began In early 2020 disturbing images were transmitted round the world that terrified millions & began the greatest ever mobilisation to vaccinate the world Nearly every nation on earth also restricted the freedoms of billions world wide because of this (tweet).

Used to be 1 in 3,000 children had Autism, now it’s 1 in 68. (tweet).

3,000 Brazilian babies who were born with microcephalia from the toxicity of the DTPa mandatory vaccine given to pregnant women the year before (tweet).

Imagine how evil you have to be to deliberately start food shortages. It’s simply terrorism. (tweet).

We don’t have inflation because we’re living too well. We have it because government is living too well. Ronald Reagan (tweet).

We’re living a massive lie, it’s so big I can’t show you, it’s something you’ll have to discover for yourself, why? Because you’d never believe me. (tweet).

We have a beautiful planet, each of us having the potential to live good and full lives full of love and hope. Instead our leaders are dragging us to hell and probably a final war with terrible suffering. What is the point of this? Why can’t they create rather than destroy? (tweet).

There are millions of people who are unaware that it’s governments/central banks that create inflation. They think it’s just business owners randomly raising prices. (tweet).

