Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-11. $350M Secret Payments Fauci, et al. Pfizer lied, indemnity VOID. Heart emergencies up 25% post-jab

(At time of this blog post) 1001 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 649 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Nonprofit Watchdog Uncovers $350 Million In Secret Payments To Fauci, Collins, Others At NIH (link, link).

‘An estimated $350 million in undisclosed royalties were paid to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and hundreds of its scientists, including the agency’s recently departed director, Dr. Francis Collins, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to a nonprofit government watchdog’.

‘“We estimate that up to $350 million in royalties from third parties were paid to NIH scientists during the fiscal years between 2010 and 2020,” Open the Books CEO Adam Andrzejewski told reporters in a telephone news conference on May 9’.

‘“We draw that conclusion because, in the first five years, there has been $134 million that we have been able to quantify of top-line numbers that flowed from third-party payers, meaning pharmaceutical companies or other payers, to NIH scientists.”’

‘The first five years, from 2010 to 2014, constitute 40 percent of the total, he said’.

‘“We now know that there are 1,675 scientists that received payments during that period, at least one payment. In fiscal year 2014, for instance, $36 million was paid out and that is on average $21,100 per scientist,” Andrzejewski said’.

‘“We also find that during this period, leadership at NIH was involved in receiving third-party payments. For instance, Francis Collins, the immediate past director of NIH, received 14 payments. Dr. Anthony Fauci received 23 payments and his deputy, Clifford Lane, received eight payments.”’

Follow the money.

Are these public institutions beholden to these donours?

If Pfizer is found to have lied about the safety & effectiveness of their covid vaccines or have hidden results of the clinical trials, then all the indemnity contracts with various governments around the world are now VOID! Watch the avalanche of lawsuit about to roll in! (tweet).

Israeli Study finds 25% increase in Heart-Related Emergency Calls for People aged under 40 since mass Covid Injection Campaign began (link).

MIT study finds COVID vaccines ‘significantly associated’ with jump in emergency heart problems (link).

90% of covid vaccinated pregnant woman lost their baby (tweet).

The COVID Vaccines are Causing a RECORD SURGE in AIDS, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis, and Cancer (link).

VAERS Hides 5 Child DEATHS Just In One Weekly Update! 04/29/2022 (link).

FDA acknowledges GBS, intracranial thrombosis, peer-reviewed describes: transverse myelitis, stroke, neuropathy, tinnitus, hearing loss, headaches, related risks HTNive crisis, cardiomyopathy, and SCD . Disability risks demand free choice on this class of medical products. (tweet).

They are dropping dead at 13, at 16, on a good day they make it to 50. Look at what is going on around you. (tweet).

Skin ulcer at the injection site of #Pfizer BNT162b2 mRNA A 79-year-old man was referred to us with a complaint of skin ulcer in the right upper arm, where the second dose of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine had been administrated a month prior https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1346 (tweet).

Coworker today said he thinks I made the right decision not to get vaxed as he said all these people are starting to have heart problems and dying all of a sudden. Told him I knew what was coming. Even normies like him are starting to wake up and think it is doing it. (tweet).

CDC acknowledging 75% of them are through the illness and on the other side with robust protection against hospitalization or death, there is no rationale to expose any recovered to potential harm of myocarditis, MISC, or VITT that puts the kids in hospital, ICU, or worse. (tweet).

Daily reminder that many politicians seriously planned at one stage to force everyone to receive invasive medical procedures by law against their will. I for one will never forget this, and will make sure my children and grandchildren don’t either. (tweet).

Anthony Fauci And The Centers for Disease Control Prevention Spent The Plannedemic Harvesting Data From Tens Of Millions Of Mobile Devices (link).

An invasion of privacy on an industrial scale.

UK Column News – 11th May 2022.

The truth about Partygate that everyone seemingly ignores: by their actions all of these people have illustrated that they did not believe that there was ever any serious [or imminent] risk from a pandemic disease. £££££’s and Magick Money, COVID-19 How much of this was necessary? Furlough -100 billion, Vaccines 12 billion, PPE 8.7 billion, Test and Trace 37 billion, NHS COVID app 76 million in first year.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.

We need a referendum on whether we hand our sovereignty to the WHO should there ever be another pandemic. Who agrees? (tweet).

You do realise, that when the who treaty is signed, we’re months away from imprisoning the unvaccinated and loosing our homes ! Don’t you! Don’t you???? (tweet).

The C-19 pandemic has proven to us that a large number of countries in the EU and the world are led by sociopaths and psychopaths. Now these same people in the want to make our medical data available to the pharma. industry and thus do even more damage to the health, safety and freedom. (tweet).

It’s not OK for Bill Gates to have appointed himself arbiter of population health. (tweet).

Governments handing over control to the WHO is fucking lunacy. Please sign and share. Any WHO Pandemic Treaty must be approved via public referendum – Petitions (tweet).

A pandemic doesn’t come along that often. Many of us would argue this latest one wasn’t actually a pandemic. Still, let’s say it was. There is no *valid* reason for another one to appear soon, hence there’s no *valid* reason for a global pandemic treaty rn. (tweet).

Forget Partygate for a second, the biggest threat we are facing right now is Boris signing that WHO treaty. He cannot do it! (tweet).

“It becomes very apparent that [Bill Gates] thinks a biological virus works just like a computer virus. He seems not to know that the application of this term to computing is purely metaphorical.” –

@jeffreyatucker at @brownstoneinst (tweet, website).

Dr. Jane Orient asks the key question. (tweet, Who Defines Disinformation?, website).

I became a human rights lawyer because I saw injustice & abuses of power & witnessed how the Human Rights Act was often the only way to hold the state to account. Today the Government will announce their plan to scrap it. More power for them, fewer rights for us… (tweet).

United Nations announces Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres have signed an agreement to ‘accelerate’ Agenda 2030 Everyone should be on RED ALERT RIGHT NOW! (tweet).

Does anyone remember voting for these motherf**kers?

I am astonished and appalled by a proposed amendment to Ireland’s Constitution, actually being suggested by lunatics in our government? Am I really seeing this – what in the name of God is driving these people? (tweet, ‘The state accordingly shall delimit the right to private property where it is necessary to ensure the common good and to vindicate the said right to housing for all residents of Ireland’).

Agenda 2030?

HENRY KISSINGER: “Who controls the food supply controls the people. Who controls the energy can control whole continents. Who controls money can control the world.” Kissinger became Schwab’s mentor when young Schwab was at Harvard in 1971, the same year he “founded” the WEF. (tweet).

Sad reality: We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroy information and our banks destroy the economy (tweet).

Opponents of the (then) new Federal Reserve (tweet).

The challenge for the Government is how to create the illusion of caring about the plight of ordinary people while simultaneously tightening the screws. (tweet).

There are school districts in the NE currently debating bringing mask mandates back. Just schools. There is not a single restriction on anything else in these jurisdictions. The lowest risk population w/ the most to lose from wearing a mask through their critical development. (tweet).

Anyone else find it odd that there’s a baby formula shortage at the same time that babies are ‘mysteriously’ coming down with hepatitis and liver damage all from breastfed vaccinated mothers?! It’s almost like ‘they’ want to harm more babies. (tweet).

High rates (42%) of false positives could be due to fragments of the virion from prior infection, non-viral nucleic acid sequences, or new patterns of positivity based on other temporal trends in the human nasopharyngeal microbiome. Omicron was tall and varied outbreak. (tweet).

Mass testing has been a lucrative gravy train for a few – but a useless rip off for the rest. So many aspects of the Covid ‘response’ have been driven by vested interests. Follow the money. (tweet).

If your government can close down access to your life, money, transport & work at a key stroke because you disagree with them – then you no longer have human rights, you have state permission for ‘good’ behaviour. Stop making excuses in the name of progress and convenience. (tweet).

There is a word that would best describe what a free human has become under such a system and that word is ‘slave’.

In retrospect, I think we’d on net be better off if all levels of government had done nothing at all in response to the pandemic than what they actually did. (tweet).

leftlockdownsceptics.com/2022/05/the-vindication-of-the-great-barrington-three-panel-transcript-lls-london-meeting-feb-2022/ “100 million people have been thrown into poverty around the world as a consequence of these lockdowns, according to the World Bank. 80 million people have been thrown into dire food insecurity.” Odd, I haven’t read anything about this in @nytimes. (tweet, website).

Has the Bioweapon Made the Vaccinated ‘Radioactive’ and Crazy? (link).

This morning a man asked me whether I’d been vaccinated, so I asked him whether he’d been circumsized. He nearly exploded. Who do these holier than thou people think they bloody are? (tweet).

CDC report admits 74.2 million people in the USA have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine, & another 157 million have refused a 2nd or 3rd dose (link).

Hemp Cleans up Radioactive Soil and so Much More. Could hemp be the plant that saves the planet? It is the best soil contaminant cleaner, and that includes radioactive waste. (link).

‘Is there anything hemp can’t do? The mostly outlawed plant, once cultivated by George Washington at his Mount Vernon home, can be made into fabric, paper, pasta, and fuel, but now scientists have discovered a more subtle and astonishing use for cannabis sativa: saving the planet from our waste. Hemp can even get rid of radioactive soil contaminants’.

‘Industrial hemp, the common name for low-THC varieties of cannabis grown for non-medicinal-related uses, has been shown to be extremely adept at sucking up harmful chemicals from the soil, allowing former radioactive spill sites to become fertile (and safe) once again’.

–