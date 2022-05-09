Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-09. Jab induces hepatitis in children, 25% increased risk of cardiac arrest in youth. Keep calm & censor on

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1001 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 649 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Medicine Regulators believe attenuated viruses in AstraZeneca & Janssen COVID Vaccines are to blame for rise in deadly Hepatitis among Children (link).

Jab-induced hepatitis in children.

New Peer-Reviewed Study: COVID-19 Vaccines Increase Risk of Cardiac Arrest in Young People by 25 Percent (link).

‘You would think that the scientific community, public officials, and every media outlet in the world would be discussing a new peer-reviewed article entitled, “Increased emergency cardiovascular events among under 40 population in Israel during vaccine rollout and third COVID19 wave.” Why? Because the results of this study are nothing short of astounding’.

‘This data analysis was published on April 28, 2022 in the multidisciplinary British scientific journal Nature. Nature is one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world’.

‘The research was co-authored by Drs. Christopher Sun, Ph.D, a postdoctoral fellow with Healthcare System Engineering at Massachusetts Generation Hospital and with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management; Eli Jaffe, Ph.D., who is affiliated with Israel’s National Emergency Medical Services, and one of Israel’s leading authority in the field of emergency medicine and medical management; and Retsef Levi, Ph.D., the J. Spencer Standish (1945) Professor of Operations Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management’.

‘Their team analyzed data collected by Israel’s National Emergency Medical Services between 2019 and 2021. They found that there was an over 25 percent increase in emergency calls about cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome—an umbrella term used for coronary problems associated with sudden-onset reduced blood flow to the heart, according to the Mayo Clinic– for young adults, ages 16 to 39 years old, compared to the same time period in both 2019 and 2020’.

‘Furthermore, the researchers discovered that this increase in emergency heart issues was associated with COVID-19 vaccination but not with COVID-19 infections’.

UK Government Data Shows Nobody Should Be Injected with Covid “Vaccines” – They Should Be Halted Immediately (link).

‘Steve Kirsch has been asking everyone: “Show me the all-cause mortality data proving the vaccines are safe.” He finally got some data. It’s from the UK government and it’s devastating. “REALLY devastating,” he said’.

‘New UK government data allows us to analyse the data in a way we couldn’t before. This new analysis shows clearly that the Covid vaccines kill more people than they save for all age groups. In other words, they shouldn’t be used by anyone. The younger you are, the less sense it makes’.

‘“The bottom line is this: finally, the data is publicly available in plain sight that shows clearly that our governments have been publicly killing us with these vaccines and vaccine mandates.” – Steve Kirsch’

‘Anyone can validate the data and methodology. The results make it clear that the Covid vaccines should be halted immediately’.

‘Not a single public health authority in any country will have a conversation with Kirsch and his team of vaccine safety experts on the record to justify their vaccine recommendations or explain how this analysis is wrong. “I wonder why?”’

UK Column News – 9th May

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:31 – Queens Speech

Keep Calm & Censor On: Musk Summoned To UK Parliament To Answer For His Pledge To Restore Free Speech (link).

‘The Biden Administration’s Disinformation Governance Board head, Nina Jankowisz, previously called upon Great Britain to impose state censorship rules. That call has grown since Musk’s purchase. Until now, a unified front of corporate censors was able to maintain an extensive system of censorship with the encouragement of politicians and pundits, including Joe Biden and Democratic members’.

‘The head of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Julian Knight has assured her countrymen that they can stay calm and censor on. She issued a letter for Musk to appear before the committee to answer for his terrifying suggestion of free speech:’

‘“At a time when social media companies face the prospect of tighter regulations around the world, we’re keen to learn more about how Mr Musk will balance his clear commitment to free speech with new obligations to protect Twitter’s users from online harms.”’

‘Like the EU’s censorship plans under the Digital Services Act, the proposed Online Safety Bill would introduce state censorship through the purview of Ofcom (The Office of Communications), the broadcasting regulator in Britain. It would allow the company to fine firms up to ten percent of their global revenue should they violate ill-defined “harm” standards’.

‘If passed, Clinton and others hope that the Europeans can replace corporate censorship with good old-fashioned state censorship. This includes confiscatory fines for anything deemed “grossly offensive.“ The bill would allow countries like Great Britain to impose censorship on the rest of the world’.

‘Is someone out there is using Orwell’s work not as a warning, but as an owner’s manual?’ (link).

URGENT PFIZER NEWS: Pfizer and the CDC committed fraud for willfully withholding critical data from the public resulting in harm and death to thousands. The CDC is spreading medical misinformation. What they have done is obscene. We are completely vindicated. (tweet).

Millions of American Lives in Danger as Airline Pilots Suffer Heart Problems from Mandatory COVID Vaccines (link).

‘American Airlines pilot Captain Robert Snow, a pilot with over 31 years experience, has gone public with his story after going into cardiac arrest in the cockpit of the commercial plane he was flying just moments after landing in Dallas, avoiding what could have been a major catastrophe if he would have suffered his heart attack while landing’.

‘His career is over now, as the FAA will not allow pilots with heart conditions like Mr. Snow now has to continue flying’.

‘Mr. Snow went public to explain how this was most certainly a COVID vaccine adverse reaction, and his testimony was quickly removed from Google’s YouTube’.

‘Mr. Snow was mandated to receive the COVID vaccine as a condition for keeping his job’.

‘Pilot Joshua Yoder, who is the co-founder of the U.S. Freedom Flyers, was interviewed by Steve Kirsch where he revealed that he was receiving many phone calls from other pilots in the commercial airline industry who are also suffering heart problems after receiving a COVID-19 mandatory vaccine, but they fear coming forward because they will lose their job’.

‘This insane mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for American airlines is literally putting the lives of millions of Americans at risk who fly on commercial airlines’.

Vaccinated Hospitalised for Non-Covid Reasons at FIVE Times the Rate of the Unvaccinated, U.K. Government Data Show. Question everything, stay sane, live free (link).

‘I wonder what will happen to Pfizer’s share price & their liability, because all their guaranteed immunity from civil & criminal action goes out of the window if their claims were based on fraud’. https://conservativewoman.co.uk/an-open-letter-to-iain-jabber-dale/ via @theconwom (tweet).

COVID clampdown tragedy: Mom mourns loss of her sons at Rolling Thunder event (link).

‘Jake and Kayne Noel died last year. Their deaths won’t go into the books as COVID fatalities, but perhaps they should. Check out what this grieving mother had to say in an interview that is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating’.

How many more tragic stories like this one have been caused by government intransigence? A lot I’d imagine.

Criminal charges against Calgary pastor dropped: Interview with Pastor Tim Stephens (link).

Good.

BREAKING: GoFundMe has shut down a campaign to raise money for an 8-year-old girl injured shortly after taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. This is a new low for @GoFundMe.(tweet).

So the lovely x 3 jabbed neighbour I posted about the other day has been coughing up blood, her arms are swollen her heart keeps racing and she’s been on the high dependency unit for 3 wks. She’s been told that her immune system is attacking itself and they don’t know why.We do. (tweet).

Ontario Public Health showcases clear and irrefutable proof that Covid-19 “vaccines” do not reduce infection/spread with the triple-vaxxed having greater rates of infection and deaths per 100k population. Read more + graph sources: https://brightlightnews.com/more-triple-vaxxed (tweet).

FDA has put strict limits on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, citing the risk of a blood clotting condition, but experts say that Pfizer and Moderna pose similar risks. (tweet, website).

If someone catches salmonella, supermarket shelves are cleared of chickens and eggs, and farms can also be shut down. MSM normally all over it. Pzifer dump 80k shocking documents of horrific deaths and adverse reactions but are allowed to continue operating. MSM silent! (tweet).

Like Pfizer docs come out saying we tried to kill u basically and Canada is over here building a moderna factory (tweet).

My grandma died of broken heart at 102 in south Texas nursing home 2020. No covid. She couldn’t see her son, the love of her life. She refused to eat then. (tweet).

Sweden Pandemic Deaths Among Lowest In Europe — All While Avoiding Strict Lockdowns (link).

All Scientists agree, only when you censor those who don’t. (tweet).

Davos Man, his World Economic Forum, and his Servants (link).

‘The purpose of this essay and the accompanying spreadsheet is to provide you with information and transparency about who these people are, where they come from, what their ethics and policy positions are, where they work, what sectors they work in, and when they were trained to do the bidding of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”)’.

‘These people have been trained to believe in and support a globalist form of unelected government, in which business is at the centre of the management and decision-making process. They are fundamentally anti-democratic, and their views are both fundamentally corporatist and globalist, which is another way of saying that they are for totalitarian fascism – the fusion of the interests of business with the power of the state – on a global scale’.

‘The Malone Institute, in collaboration with the Pharos Foundation and Pharos Media Productions in Sweden, has invested months of time and hundreds of labour hours to mine existing and historic publicly available data sources to develop a detailed summary of graduates from two WEF training programs; Global Leaders of Tomorrow (a one-year program that ran from 1993 to 2003) and Young Global Leaders (a five-year program started 2004/2005 and still running)’.

German Court: “No Proof That Measles Virus Exists” (link).

‘German biologist Dr. Stefan Lanka initially offered 100,000 euros to anyone who could provide scientific evidence that the measles virus existed. He was sued for the money and ordered to pay by a German court. Dr. Lanka appealed and the German Supreme Court ruled that he did not have to pay, as none of the studies presented to the court proved the existence of the measles virus’.

‘Mainstream media was all too eager to present the results of the first case in which Dr. Lanka lost. However, mainstream media did not run subsequent articles when Dr. Lanka won at the German Supreme Court’.

German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not Exist (link).

‘Could There Be Something Wrong with the Germ Theory?’

‘Let’s focus on some of the few scientists and medical practitioners who have not agreed with the germ theory’s dogma that places microbes as agents of death that should be feared while ignoring other aspects of health’.

–