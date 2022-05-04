Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-04. “Risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded”, 12% then 1% NOT 95%, trashed white blood cells

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 992 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 644 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Pfizer data just out! We no why they fought to seal data for 75 years! Vaccine was 12% effective. Never trialled in pregnant women, tested on 7 Rats before it was given to them! Actual Pfizer vaccine had a 0.83% chance to save ur life from Covid. SHOCKED (tweet).

Pregnant women were told this was completely safe. This is a serious health issue. No authorities going to comment on it? (tweet).

And yet every govt around the world has pushed this vaccine on to pregnant women, and kids – the most vulnerable members of society. Crime of the century – surely. (tweet).

Pfizer data released today. 80,000 pages. Pfizer knew vaccine harmed the fetus in pregnant women, and that the vaccine was not 95% effective, Pfizer data shows it having a 12% efficacy rate. (tweet).

Now that the “#Science” is out that the #Pfizer vax is actually 12% effective the first 7 days, and then below 1% after that time lapse… How do we fight the mandates legally? Even the kangaroo courts we have in #Canada won’t be able to come up with enough bs to cover for that. (tweet).

12% EFFECTIVE THIS SHOULD BE THE ONLY THING ANYONE IS TALKING ABOUT BUT INSTEAD, NO ONE IS. WHAAAAT. THE. FUCKKKKK?!!!!?!! (tweet).

Now that the latest 80k @pfizer document is out, stating the jab have always had just 12% efficacy in 7 days, loads of still births and deaths in pregnant women. Will my local MP @JohnGlenUK who advocated them so bad, apologise to his constituents for gross medical misinformation? (tweet).

BREAKING – Naomi Wolf just broke on Bannons War Room that Pfizer knew their 100mg dose destroyed recipients white blood cells or suppressed them at minimum. Claims this could be why the vaccinated keep getting Covid or other illnesses. (tweet).

Jabs cause hepatitis: https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168827822002343 Jabs cause myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias: https://nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01630-0 Jabs cause blood clots: https://nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109908 Jabs cause Prion disease: https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf Jabs change your DNA: https://archive.ph/2021.11.29-160808 (tweet).

Every doctor that said “it’s completely safe for pregnant women” must show their evidence to support why they would say that about something still in clinical trials. No evidence? Nuremberg trial. (tweet).

Pfizer document drop with 80,000 pages and little to no coverage from the MSM. If that doesn’t bother you I don’t know what will. (tweet).

This Pfizer data dump is just unbelievable. They completely lied to all of you. It wasn’t safe and effective, especially to pregnant women. You’re being distracted. (tweet).

#Pfizer data dump is crazy, vaccines never worked and governments knew it. (tweet).

WHY ARE THEY NOT REPORTING ON THE PFIZER document drop today???? 80,000 pages – is this not newsworthy? YOU SHOULD BE ANGRY. (tweet).

Now that the horrifying details of the Pfizer report is public how can any doctor recommend the vaccine?? Oh right, too much money still to be made, my bad. (tweet).

So Pfizer was giving people a false sense of protection with their (never stated) 12% efficacy rate for the first 7 days and then less than 1% after that. And doctors were swearing by it. And companies mandating it. They should ALL be held accountable. (tweet).

UK Column News – 4th May 2022.

The first hour of today’s programme discusses the betrayal of Ukraine.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley

00:31: – The Betrayal of Ukraine

“Over 48 hours, the LNP distributed mainly to liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries, with maximum concentrations observed at 8-48 hours post-dose.“ (tweet, website).

–

Arthur Grice – 22 Year Old Required To Get Vaccinated For a Work Visa, Died 6 Weeks After 1 Johnson and Johnson COVID Vaccine Dose. A truly heartbreaking story. (tweet).

–

Reportedly 1,223 people died during Pfizer’s post authorization adverse events report. Congress must pass my bill, HR 7308 Justice for Vaccine Victims Act of 2022 to investigate all VAERS Covid vaccine reports & remove liability protections to allow people to seek damages. (tweet).

–

One day in the very near future,healthcare professionals are going to realise exactly what they have done . The regret will be off the scale. (tweet).

–

Every six months insertions of foreign genetic material coding for a pathogenic/injurious Spike protein should never every be considered a “new normal” for human life. Let history record the distorted group-think and the complicity of the academic biopharmaceutical complex. (tweet).

–

The world needs more of this and less sanctimonious hatred masquerading as virtue. (tweet).

–

In 2017 and 2018 CONV!D-19 Test Kits were distributed worldwidevery strange considering when conv!d started (tweet).

–

Billions wasted over swine flu, says Paul Flynn MP Published 24 June 2010 (link).

Rinse, repeat.

–

Gareth’s wife died as a direct result of the AZ vaccine. Lisa shouldn’t have died, and neither should anyone after her. Many people’s lives have changed since having the jabs. This should be openly discussed and not hidden as it is now.@sajidjavid (tweet).

–

The UK used its total stockpile of Midazolam (a primary end of life drug) plus an additional 2 years supply of it in just 6 weeks between March/April 2020. Why has no one asked why? Why has no one asked what happened to the ppl that where administered with this drug? Why? (tweet).

–

In 2020 “Emma Woodhouse” said masks were the hill to die on, that we needed to resist and refuse. I argued with her, I just wanted my kid back in school and thought we could deal with the masks for a short time. Emma was right. I hope she is back here soon. (tweet).

Masks are not for me.

–

5 of these have been certified fit for purpose whilst the other renders the wearer certifiable & unfit for reasoning (tweet).

–

So why the media blackout @BBCNews Surely this is in the publics interest to know this… you wouldn’t be showing bias once again, tut tut!!! #bbc #MichelleMone #fraud. Tory peer Michelle Mone bought £46m of unfit for purpose PPE from China and sold it to the NHS for £122m. Her London home has been raided by the National Crime Agency as part of the probe into allegations of multi-million£ PPE fraud. Not on the MSM(tweet).

–

Dear @BBCNews I don’t wish to moan, or is it Mone, but where are the reports of a Tory peer having her home raided on suspicion of PPE fraud? Asking for a concerned nation. (tweet).

–

We are constantly told that we can’t have an opinion on Covid unless we are scientists. Remind me, what epidemiological qualifications does Bill Gates have other than being a billionaire? (tweet).

–

1st – ASTONISHING: Did you know that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the (alleged) most prestigious medical journal, DOES NOT ANALYZE THE DATA of the studies they publish? (1/7) (tweet).

–

BREAKING: According to a report by the Epoch Times, nearly 400 employees at the CDC have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This should be concerning to everyone. (tweet).

–

Guys. I can barely believe it. Most of you know about my partner’s blood clots after the AZ, but: just spoke to my mum: she was feeling v. tired, breathless, etc after booster. Went for extensive tests…& been diagnosed w/ autoimmune disorder. I can’t even😢 (tweet).

–

Fellow MD’s: Cardiologists, pathologists, neurologists, oncologists, pediatritions you all know something is terribly wrong so when are you going to speak up and stand up to your patients? (tweet).

–

Today I had a new patient who was due for several boosters (toddler). The mom told me that due to PH dishonesty around covid vaccines, she no longer trusted other vaccines for her child. I told her I understood and referred her to safety data for the (noncovid) vaxes. (tweet).

–

Matt le Tissier, could have kept quiet, kept his head down, continued as a very good football pundit, made a nice living, but he chose truth, a man you would want in the trenches beside you (tweet).

–

Some of the French are still not propagandized to braindead level – and know what this WEF thug Macron is planning for them all: (tweet, France in flames: Masked May Day protesters smash up Paris streets in anti-Macron violence, website).

–

I spoke with these two ladies at #RollingThunderOttawa. One tells me she’s here to fight against tyranny & corruption for her grandchildren & future generations. They say they were here during the #FreedomConvoy and saw nothing but love & peace, adding that CBC lied about it. (tweet).

–

Naming a woman, who called the Hunter Biden laptop story “disinformation,” to the position of Disinformation Czar is like putting O.J. Simpson in charge of a battered women’s shelter. (tweet).

–

The left/media would lose their minds if Trump created a ministry of Truth, why are they silent on Biden?… unless it was never really about the truth. (tweet).

–

This Ottawa resident of 20 years explains why she came out to support #RollingThunder. She says the legacy media didn’t accurately portray the #FreedomConvoy, adding that participants had taken care of the city — since they left, issues in the Byward Market returned. (tweet).

–

Can anyone provide a credible medical or scientific explanation why the waiters/ waitresses are wearing a mask on @bbcmasterchef, whilst the contestants, hosts and seated diners are not? (tweet).

–

Four most dangerous toxins to the brain:heavy metals, fluoride, monosodium glutamate (MSG), artificial sweeteners (tweet).

–

Well well well. Another electric bus goes up in flames this week in Paris, and the French have taken the fleet off the road. If only they could take these dangerous engines out and replace them with, oh, I don’t know.. something reliable and safe maybe?🤔 (tweet).

–

I’d like to ask Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, do you think people are just batteries that you throw away when you’re done using them? (tweet).

Christine is 66 years old so presumably we can expect her to throw herself away in due course.

–

CERN The Gotthard Base Tunnel 2016 opening demonic ritual ceremony attended by Angela Merkel (tweet).

